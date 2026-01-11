Professor Abdulrahman Al-Rashed wrote a tweet in response to what I recently raised about the name written on the cover of the novel "Girls of Riyadh." I did not understand this tweet, not due to any lack in Professor Abdulrahman's ability to express himself, but because it is surprising for a writer of his stature, after forty years spent writing articles and managing major media outlets, to position himself as an advocate for women at a time when there is no longer a need for someone to champion their cause.

Professor Abdulrahman says in his tweet: “I agree with you, a short wall. Usually, skepticism prevails, perhaps due to the absence of women from literary forums. When the novel 'Girls of Riyadh' was released, some critics described it as merely scattered girls' tales that do not rise to the level of a novel! After its success, it was said that no girl could write this wonderful novel. In any case, these are opinions, and instead of the novelist resorting to police stations and courts, she should be happy about the commotion around her; because it brings life, denial is a form of admiration: how can a teenage girl write this wonderful documentary work that can only be narrated by a man and someone older.”

I would have blamed Professor Abdulrahman for this elaboration on the novel, and the matter would be a matter of opinion, had he written this opinion based on his own reading of the novel and my opinion under discussion, and refuted my claims with a sense of responsibility. However, he took this opinion from a tweet, accompanied by someone who does not even master the rules of spelling.

A responsible person, especially in the position and stature of Professor Abdulrahman, should either present his opinion based on the references from which the discussion started or remain silent.

Al-Rashed says in the above tweet: “Usually, skepticism prevails, perhaps due to the absence of women from literary forums.” Perhaps Al-Rashed has not heard of Badriya Al-Bishr, Omayma Al-Khathib, Raja Al-San'ani, Fawziya Al-Bakr, Fawziya Abu Khalid, and other Saudi women writers who have contributed and continue to contribute to enriching cultural life, (the forums!) Perhaps this ignorance is due to his preoccupation with the continuous contributions of Raja Al-San'ani over the past twenty years. I remind him that women, even during the days of the Awakening, were always present in (the forums!) and produced a significant amount at all levels, and at the same time, we did not hear that anyone attributed their works to men or questioned them; “because they are original works.” It is clear that the sense of male superiority did not emerge in Al-Rashed's mind until he encountered Raja Al-San'ani, relying on what he read in the tweet that provided him with the idea he wrote and encouraged him to venture into a field he has no relation to.

At the beginning of our relationship with literature, we were taught that there is something called literary criticism. With the entry of the noisy literary figures into newspapers, we encountered something called cultural criticism. With the advent of social media into our lives, we became aware of a new criticism called “entertainment criticism,” and after some people moved their resting places and their beds and settled in (x) Twitter previously, we entered a new phase of criticism called “panic criticism”!

The feature of “panic criticism” is that the panic itself is a charitable act for which the panicker will be rewarded. With every literary panic, you will earn a reward, God willing, provided that you repeat to yourself before you start the panic, “Poor thing, we must help her.”

If Professor Abdulrahman is panicking for Raja Al-San'ani as a woman, where was Al-Rashed when we, as writers and intellectuals, were struggling for more than twenty years against the constraints that shackled women? When we were subjected to insults, threats, loss of livelihoods, and attacks on our religion and morals. Why did this panic not appear back then? I do not believe that anyone who lived with us during the Awakening can outbid me and my brave writer colleagues, who stood firmly for women's rights in defense of humanity, and not just a “Twitter panic” in two lines after things have calmed down.

A writer with Al-Rashed's experience should, when expressing an opinion, be bound by a sense of responsibility, rather than exposing his history and reputation to the rampant “panic criticism” among Twitter (X) users.

Although the novel is one of the most important literary genres in the world, competing with the aesthetics of poetry, it has become a trivial literary genre in the Kingdom. Thanks to Twitter, anyone, even if they have never read a single novel in their life, can offer an opinion on it and refute the opinions of others if they wish.

There is a broader problem that Twitter (X) threatens us with. A person can say things about literature, thought, and philosophy without contemplation, even if they have no relation to the subject at all, as the matter is all just two lines that cost the speaker little more than some fleeting thoughts.