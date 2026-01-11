كتب الأستاذ عبدالرحمن الراشد تغريدة، تعليقاً على ما طرحته مؤخراً حول نسبة رواية بنات الرياض للاسم الذي خط على غلاف الرواية. لم أفهم هذه التغريدة لا لقصور في قدرة الأستاذ عبدالرحمن على التعبير، ولكن أن يأتي كاتب في شهرته بعد أربعين سنة قضاها في كتابة المقالات وإدارة أهم وسائل الإعلام ليضع نفسه نصيراً للمرأة في زمن لم تعد فيه حاجة لمن يناصرها.

يقول الأستاذ عبدالرحمن، في تغريدته: «أتفق معك، جدار قصير. عادة يغلب التشكيك ربما نتيجة غياب المرأة من المحافل الأدبية. عندما صدرت رواية بنات الرياض كان بعض النقاد يصفها بأنها مجرد سواليف بنات مبعثرة ولا ترقى لمستوى الرواية! وبعد نجاحها أصبح يقال ليس بمقدور بنت أن تكتب هذه الرواية الرائعة. على أية حال هي وجهات نظر، وعلى كاتبة الرواية بدلاً من اللجوء إلى مراكز الشرطة والمحاكم أن تسعد بالهرج والمرج حولها؛ لأنه يبعث على الحياة، فالإنكار نوع من أنواع الإعجاب: كيف لفتاة مراهقة أن تكتب هذا العمل التوثيقي الرائع الذي لا يمكن أن يرويه إلا رجل وكبير في العمر».

كنت سألوم الأستاذ عبدالرحمن على هذا الاطناب للرواية، وتكون المسألة وجهة نظر، لو أنه كتب هذا الرأي أصالة من خلال قراءته للرواية وقراءته لرأيي موضع النقاش، وفند بإحساس من المسؤولية ادعاءاتي، ولكنه أخذ رأيه هذا من تغريدة، صاحبتها لا تتقن حتى قواعد الإملاء.

الإنسان المسؤول، خصوصاً في منصب وشهرة وقامة الأستاذ عبدالرحمن، إما أن يقدّم رأيه مستنداً على المرجعيات التي انطلق منها النقاش أو أن يصمت.

يقول الراشد، في التغريدة أعلاه: «عادة يغلب التشكيك ربما نتيجة غياب المرأة من المحافل الأدبية». لعل الراشد لم يسمع ببدرية البشر وأميمة الخميس ورجاء عالم وفوزية البكر وفوزية أبو خالد وغيرهن من الكاتبات السعوديات اللاتي ساهمن وما زلن يسهمن في إثراء الحياة الثقافية، (المحافل!) ربما جهله هذا نتيجة انشغاله بإبداعات ومشاركات رجاء الصانع المتواصلة في العشرين السنة الماضية. وأذكره أن المرأة حتى أيام الصحوة كانت حاضرة دائماً في (المحافل!) وقدمت إنتاجاً كبيراً على كل المستويات وفي الوقت نفسه لم نسمع أن أحداً نسب أعمالهن لذكور أو شكك فيها؛ «لأنها أعمال أصيلة». من الواضح أن إحساس التفوق الذكوري لم يظهر في ذهن الراشد إلا مع رجاء الصانع اعتماداً على ما قرأ في التغريدة التي زودته بالفكرة التي كتبها والتي شجعته أن يخوض في ساحة لا علاقة له بها.

في بداية علاقتنا بالأدب، علّمونا أن هناك شيئاً اسمه النقد الأدبي، ومع دخول أهل الضجيج الأدبى في الجرائد ظهر لنا شيء اسمه النقد الثقافي، ومع دخول «السوشل ميديا» في حياتنا عرفنا نقداً جديداً اسمه «النقد التفاهي»، وبعد أن نقل بعضهم مراقدهم ومخادهم وكنابلهم واستقروا في (x) تويتر سابقاً، دخلنا مرحلة جديدة في النقد اسمها «النقد الفزعاوي»!.

ميزة «النقد الفزعاوي»، أن الفزعة في حد ذاتها عمل خيري يؤجر عليها فازعها، مع كل فزعة أدبية سوف تكسب أجراً بإذن الله، شريطة أن تردد في سرك قبل أن تبدأ الفزعة «مسيكينة لازم نفزع لها».

إذا كان الأستاذ عبدالرحمن يفزع لرجاء الصانع بوصفها امرأة، أين كان الراشد عندما كنا ككتاب ومثقفين نتصارع أكثر من عشرين سنة مع القيود التي كانت تكبل المرأة. عندما كنا نتعرض للشتائم والتهديدات وقطع الأرزاق والطعن في ديننا وأخلاقنا. لماذا لم تظهر هذه الفزعة آنذاك. لا أعتقد أن إنساناً عاش معنا زمن الصحوة يزايد علي وعلى زملائي الكتاب الشجعان، الذين وقفوا بصلابة مع حقوق المرأة انتصاراً للإنسان وليست مجرد فزعة «تويترية» في سطرين بعد أن صارت عوافي.

كاتب في خبرة الراشد يتوجب عليه عندما يطرح رأياً أن يكون مقيداً بالإحساس بالمسؤولية لا أن يضع تاريخه وسمعته نهباً للنقد «الفزعاوي» المتفشي بين سكان تويتر (إكس)

رغم أن الرواية واحدة من أهم الأجناس الأدبية في العالم، تنافس بجمالياتها جماليات الشعر أصبحت في المملكة جنساً أدبياً مبتذلاً. بفضل تويتر صار أي إنسان حتى لو لم يقرأ رواية واحدة في حياته يستطيع أن يقدم رأياً فيها ويفنّد رأي الآخرين إذا أراد.

ثمة مشكلة أوسع يهددنا بها تويتر (إكس). يستطيع المرء أن يقول كلاماً في الأدب والفكر والفلسفة دون تدبر وحتى لو لم يكن له علاقة بالموضوع أصلاً، فالمسألة كلها سطران لا تكلف صاحبها سوى قليل من الهواجيس.