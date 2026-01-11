كتب الأستاذ عبدالرحمن الراشد تغريدة، تعليقاً على ما طرحته مؤخراً حول نسبة رواية بنات الرياض للاسم الذي خط على غلاف الرواية. لم أفهم هذه التغريدة لا لقصور في قدرة الأستاذ عبدالرحمن على التعبير، ولكن أن يأتي كاتب في شهرته بعد أربعين سنة قضاها في كتابة المقالات وإدارة أهم وسائل الإعلام ليضع نفسه نصيراً للمرأة في زمن لم تعد فيه حاجة لمن يناصرها.
يقول الأستاذ عبدالرحمن، في تغريدته: «أتفق معك، جدار قصير. عادة يغلب التشكيك ربما نتيجة غياب المرأة من المحافل الأدبية. عندما صدرت رواية بنات الرياض كان بعض النقاد يصفها بأنها مجرد سواليف بنات مبعثرة ولا ترقى لمستوى الرواية! وبعد نجاحها أصبح يقال ليس بمقدور بنت أن تكتب هذه الرواية الرائعة. على أية حال هي وجهات نظر، وعلى كاتبة الرواية بدلاً من اللجوء إلى مراكز الشرطة والمحاكم أن تسعد بالهرج والمرج حولها؛ لأنه يبعث على الحياة، فالإنكار نوع من أنواع الإعجاب: كيف لفتاة مراهقة أن تكتب هذا العمل التوثيقي الرائع الذي لا يمكن أن يرويه إلا رجل وكبير في العمر».
كنت سألوم الأستاذ عبدالرحمن على هذا الاطناب للرواية، وتكون المسألة وجهة نظر، لو أنه كتب هذا الرأي أصالة من خلال قراءته للرواية وقراءته لرأيي موضع النقاش، وفند بإحساس من المسؤولية ادعاءاتي، ولكنه أخذ رأيه هذا من تغريدة، صاحبتها لا تتقن حتى قواعد الإملاء.
الإنسان المسؤول، خصوصاً في منصب وشهرة وقامة الأستاذ عبدالرحمن، إما أن يقدّم رأيه مستنداً على المرجعيات التي انطلق منها النقاش أو أن يصمت.
يقول الراشد، في التغريدة أعلاه: «عادة يغلب التشكيك ربما نتيجة غياب المرأة من المحافل الأدبية». لعل الراشد لم يسمع ببدرية البشر وأميمة الخميس ورجاء عالم وفوزية البكر وفوزية أبو خالد وغيرهن من الكاتبات السعوديات اللاتي ساهمن وما زلن يسهمن في إثراء الحياة الثقافية، (المحافل!) ربما جهله هذا نتيجة انشغاله بإبداعات ومشاركات رجاء الصانع المتواصلة في العشرين السنة الماضية. وأذكره أن المرأة حتى أيام الصحوة كانت حاضرة دائماً في (المحافل!) وقدمت إنتاجاً كبيراً على كل المستويات وفي الوقت نفسه لم نسمع أن أحداً نسب أعمالهن لذكور أو شكك فيها؛ «لأنها أعمال أصيلة». من الواضح أن إحساس التفوق الذكوري لم يظهر في ذهن الراشد إلا مع رجاء الصانع اعتماداً على ما قرأ في التغريدة التي زودته بالفكرة التي كتبها والتي شجعته أن يخوض في ساحة لا علاقة له بها.
في بداية علاقتنا بالأدب، علّمونا أن هناك شيئاً اسمه النقد الأدبي، ومع دخول أهل الضجيج الأدبى في الجرائد ظهر لنا شيء اسمه النقد الثقافي، ومع دخول «السوشل ميديا» في حياتنا عرفنا نقداً جديداً اسمه «النقد التفاهي»، وبعد أن نقل بعضهم مراقدهم ومخادهم وكنابلهم واستقروا في (x) تويتر سابقاً، دخلنا مرحلة جديدة في النقد اسمها «النقد الفزعاوي»!.
ميزة «النقد الفزعاوي»، أن الفزعة في حد ذاتها عمل خيري يؤجر عليها فازعها، مع كل فزعة أدبية سوف تكسب أجراً بإذن الله، شريطة أن تردد في سرك قبل أن تبدأ الفزعة «مسيكينة لازم نفزع لها».
إذا كان الأستاذ عبدالرحمن يفزع لرجاء الصانع بوصفها امرأة، أين كان الراشد عندما كنا ككتاب ومثقفين نتصارع أكثر من عشرين سنة مع القيود التي كانت تكبل المرأة. عندما كنا نتعرض للشتائم والتهديدات وقطع الأرزاق والطعن في ديننا وأخلاقنا. لماذا لم تظهر هذه الفزعة آنذاك. لا أعتقد أن إنساناً عاش معنا زمن الصحوة يزايد علي وعلى زملائي الكتاب الشجعان، الذين وقفوا بصلابة مع حقوق المرأة انتصاراً للإنسان وليست مجرد فزعة «تويترية» في سطرين بعد أن صارت عوافي.
كاتب في خبرة الراشد يتوجب عليه عندما يطرح رأياً أن يكون مقيداً بالإحساس بالمسؤولية لا أن يضع تاريخه وسمعته نهباً للنقد «الفزعاوي» المتفشي بين سكان تويتر (إكس)
رغم أن الرواية واحدة من أهم الأجناس الأدبية في العالم، تنافس بجمالياتها جماليات الشعر أصبحت في المملكة جنساً أدبياً مبتذلاً. بفضل تويتر صار أي إنسان حتى لو لم يقرأ رواية واحدة في حياته يستطيع أن يقدم رأياً فيها ويفنّد رأي الآخرين إذا أراد.
ثمة مشكلة أوسع يهددنا بها تويتر (إكس). يستطيع المرء أن يقول كلاماً في الأدب والفكر والفلسفة دون تدبر وحتى لو لم يكن له علاقة بالموضوع أصلاً، فالمسألة كلها سطران لا تكلف صاحبها سوى قليل من الهواجيس.
Professor Abdulrahman Al-Rashed wrote a tweet in response to what I recently raised about the name written on the cover of the novel "Girls of Riyadh." I did not understand this tweet, not due to any lack in Professor Abdulrahman's ability to express himself, but because it is surprising for a writer of his stature, after forty years spent writing articles and managing major media outlets, to position himself as an advocate for women at a time when there is no longer a need for someone to champion their cause.
Professor Abdulrahman says in his tweet: “I agree with you, a short wall. Usually, skepticism prevails, perhaps due to the absence of women from literary forums. When the novel 'Girls of Riyadh' was released, some critics described it as merely scattered girls' tales that do not rise to the level of a novel! After its success, it was said that no girl could write this wonderful novel. In any case, these are opinions, and instead of the novelist resorting to police stations and courts, she should be happy about the commotion around her; because it brings life, denial is a form of admiration: how can a teenage girl write this wonderful documentary work that can only be narrated by a man and someone older.”
I would have blamed Professor Abdulrahman for this elaboration on the novel, and the matter would be a matter of opinion, had he written this opinion based on his own reading of the novel and my opinion under discussion, and refuted my claims with a sense of responsibility. However, he took this opinion from a tweet, accompanied by someone who does not even master the rules of spelling.
A responsible person, especially in the position and stature of Professor Abdulrahman, should either present his opinion based on the references from which the discussion started or remain silent.
Al-Rashed says in the above tweet: “Usually, skepticism prevails, perhaps due to the absence of women from literary forums.” Perhaps Al-Rashed has not heard of Badriya Al-Bishr, Omayma Al-Khathib, Raja Al-San'ani, Fawziya Al-Bakr, Fawziya Abu Khalid, and other Saudi women writers who have contributed and continue to contribute to enriching cultural life, (the forums!) Perhaps this ignorance is due to his preoccupation with the continuous contributions of Raja Al-San'ani over the past twenty years. I remind him that women, even during the days of the Awakening, were always present in (the forums!) and produced a significant amount at all levels, and at the same time, we did not hear that anyone attributed their works to men or questioned them; “because they are original works.” It is clear that the sense of male superiority did not emerge in Al-Rashed's mind until he encountered Raja Al-San'ani, relying on what he read in the tweet that provided him with the idea he wrote and encouraged him to venture into a field he has no relation to.
At the beginning of our relationship with literature, we were taught that there is something called literary criticism. With the entry of the noisy literary figures into newspapers, we encountered something called cultural criticism. With the advent of social media into our lives, we became aware of a new criticism called “entertainment criticism,” and after some people moved their resting places and their beds and settled in (x) Twitter previously, we entered a new phase of criticism called “panic criticism”!
The feature of “panic criticism” is that the panic itself is a charitable act for which the panicker will be rewarded. With every literary panic, you will earn a reward, God willing, provided that you repeat to yourself before you start the panic, “Poor thing, we must help her.”
If Professor Abdulrahman is panicking for Raja Al-San'ani as a woman, where was Al-Rashed when we, as writers and intellectuals, were struggling for more than twenty years against the constraints that shackled women? When we were subjected to insults, threats, loss of livelihoods, and attacks on our religion and morals. Why did this panic not appear back then? I do not believe that anyone who lived with us during the Awakening can outbid me and my brave writer colleagues, who stood firmly for women's rights in defense of humanity, and not just a “Twitter panic” in two lines after things have calmed down.
A writer with Al-Rashed's experience should, when expressing an opinion, be bound by a sense of responsibility, rather than exposing his history and reputation to the rampant “panic criticism” among Twitter (X) users.
Although the novel is one of the most important literary genres in the world, competing with the aesthetics of poetry, it has become a trivial literary genre in the Kingdom. Thanks to Twitter, anyone, even if they have never read a single novel in their life, can offer an opinion on it and refute the opinions of others if they wish.
There is a broader problem that Twitter (X) threatens us with. A person can say things about literature, thought, and philosophy without contemplation, even if they have no relation to the subject at all, as the matter is all just two lines that cost the speaker little more than some fleeting thoughts.