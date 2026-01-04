The love of the people for their leaders is not a fleeting emotion, nor the result of temporary propaganda; rather, it is the outcome of a long accumulation of actions, decisions, and the ability to touch people's daily lives. When the question is raised: why do Saudis love Prince Mohammed bin Salman? The answer cannot be reduced to a single reason; instead, it spans wide areas of transformation, ambition, and the restoration of confidence in the future.



The first reason is that Mohammed bin Salman has presented the Saudis with a clear and announced project, not vague promises. Vision 2030 was not just a government document; it has transformed into a daily language that people use in their work, in educating their children, and in their career choices. For the first time, citizens feel that the state is addressing them with a roadmap, not slogans. This clarity has given people a sense of security because they know where their country is heading and what role is expected of them.



The second reason lies in the boldness to make decisions. In a society that is inherently conservative, it has been difficult to move forward on issues that have been postponed for decades, whether related to restructuring the economy, reviewing lifestyles, or opening new areas for entertainment, arts, and sports. However, Mohammed bin Salman faced these challenges with calculated boldness, not confrontationally, making the changes appear as a natural transition rather than a rupture. This boldness has created respect before it has created admiration.



The third reason is that Saudis see in their new leadership a young leader who resembles them. He does not speak from an ivory tower, nor does he manage the state with a traditional mindset. His media presence, direct language, and occasional acknowledgment of mistakes are all elements that have brought him closer to the people. He is a leader who does not claim perfection but works with a logic of experience and learning, a logic that is appreciated by a young generation that forms the majority of society.



The fourth reason is related to the economy and job opportunities. For many years, the concern for employment has weighed heavily on Saudi families. Today, with major transformations in the sectors of tourism, technology, industry, and entertainment, opportunities have become more diverse. Options are no longer limited to a single path. This transformation has not eliminated challenges, but it has restored hope, and hope is a significant political and social value.



One cannot overlook the national dimension in the relationship between Saudis and Mohammed bin Salman. He has reaffirmed the sovereignty of Saudi decision-making and the independence of the political stance, while maintaining a balanced openness to the world. This combination of pride in identity and engagement with the modern age has created a sense of pride. Citizens see their country present at global decision-making tables, not as a follower, but as an important and active partner.



Another important reason is the fight against corruption, which has long been a (taboo) issue. When citizens see that the law is being applied and that public money is not permissible, their trust in the state is strengthened. This message was not only legal but also moral, rearranging the relationship between the individual and the institution.



There is also a humanitarian reason that is no less important: the feeling that the state is listening. In recent years, communication tools have developed, and people's observations have turned into material for genuine discussion. Not all demands may be met, but just the feeling that the voice is heard makes a significant difference in the relationship between leadership and society.



Finally, Saudis love Mohammed bin Salman because he has not promised them an ideal life, but rather a functioning homeland. A homeland that makes mistakes and corrects them, progresses and learns, and places the individual at the heart of its project. This honesty and high ambition is what has made the relationship between him and the Saudis a relationship of trust before it is a relationship of support.



It is a love that stems from the feeling that the future is no longer a distant idea, but a reality that is being shaped every day. And this, ultimately, is the most precious thing a leader can offer to his people.