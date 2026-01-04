ليس حبّ الشعوب لقادتها مسألة عاطفة عابرة، ولا نتيجة دعاية آنية، بل حصيلة تراكم طويل من الأفعال، والقرارات، والقدرة على لمس حياة الناس اليومية. وحين يُطرح سؤال: لماذا يحبّ السعوديون الأمير محمد بن سلمان؟ فإن الجواب لا يُختزل في سبب واحد، بل يتوزّع على مساحات واسعة من التحوّل، والطموح، واستعادة الثقة بالمستقبل.


أوّل هذه الأسباب أنّ محمد بن سلمان قدّم للسعوديين مشروعاً واضحاً ومعلناً، لا وعوداً فضفاضة. رؤية 2030 لم تكن مجرّد وثيقة حكومية، بل تحوّلت إلى لغة يومية يتداولها الناس في أعمالهم، وفي تعليم أبنائهم، وفي خياراتهم المهنية. للمرة الأولى، يشعر المواطن أنّ الدولة تخاطبه بخارطة طريق، لا بشعارات. هذا الوضوح منح الناس شعوراً بالأمان، لأنهم يعرفون إلى أين تتجه بلادهم، وما الدور المنتظر منهم.


السبب الثاني يتمثّل في الجرأة على اتخاذ القرار. في مجتمع محافظ بطبيعته، كان من الصعب تحريك ملفات مؤجّلة منذ عقود، سواء تعلّق الأمر بإعادة هيكلة الاقتصاد، أو بمراجعة أنماط الحياة، أو بفتح مجالات جديدة للترفيه، والفنون، والرياضة. غير أنّ محمد بن سلمان واجه هذه التحدّيات بجرأة محسوبة، لا صدامية، فبدت التغييرات وكأنها انتقالٌ طبيعي، لا قطيعة. هذه الجرأة خلقت احتراماً قبل أن تخلق إعجاباً.


وثالث الأسباب أنّ السعوديين رأوا في قيادتهم الجديدة قائداً شاباً يشبههم. لا يتحدّث من برج عاجي، ولا يُدير الدولة بعقلية تقليدية. حضوره الإعلامي، لغته المباشرة، واعترافه بالأخطاء أحياناً، كلّها عناصر قرّبته من الناس. هو قائد لا يدّعي الكمال، بل يعمل بمنطق التجربة والتعلّم، وهو منطق يقدّره جيل شاب يشكّل غالبية المجتمع.


السبب الرابع مرتبط بالاقتصاد وفرص العمل. لسنوات طويلة، كان هاجس الوظيفة يثقل كاهل الأسر السعودية. اليوم، ومع التحوّلات الكبرى في قطاعات السياحة، والتقنية، والصناعة، والترفيه، باتت الفرص أكثر تنوعاً. لم تعد الخيارات محصورة في مسار واحد. هذا التحوّل لم يلغ التحدّيات، لكنه أعاد الأمل، والأمل قيمة سياسية واجتماعية كبرى.


ولا يمكن إغفال البعد الوطني في علاقة السعوديين بمحمد بن سلمان. فقد أعاد التأكيد على سيادة القرار السعودي، وعلى استقلالية الموقف السياسي، مع الانفتاح المتوازن على العالم. هذا الجمع بين الاعتزاز بالهوية، والانخراط في العصر، خلق شعوراً بالفخر. فالمواطن يرى بلاده حاضرة على طاولات القرار العالمي، لا بوصفها تابعاً، بل شريكاً مهماً وفاعلاً.


ومن الأسباب المهمّة أيضاً محاربة الفساد بوصفه ملفاً (مسكوتاً) عنه طويلاً. حين يرى المواطن أنّ القانون يُطبّق، وأن المال العام ليس مباحاً، تتعزّز ثقته بالدولة. هذه الرسالة لم تكن قانونية فقط، بل أخلاقية، أعادت ترتيب العلاقة بين الفرد والمؤسسة.


ثمّة سبب إنساني لا يقلّ أهمية: الإحساس بأن الدولة تسمع. في السنوات الأخيرة، تطوّرت أدوات التواصل، وتحوّلت ملاحظات الناس إلى مادّة نقاش حقيقي. قد لا تُلبّى كل المطالب، لكن مجرّد الشعور بأن الصوت مسموع يُحدث فرقاً كبيراً في العلاقة بين القيادة والمجتمع.


أخيراً، يحبّ السعوديون محمد بن سلمان لأنه لم يعدهم بحياة مثالية، بل بوطن يعمل. وطن يخطئ ويصحّح، يتقدّم ويتعلّم، ويضع الإنسان في قلب مشروعه. هذا الصدق، وهذا الطموح العالي، هو ما جعل العلاقة بينه وبين السعوديين علاقة ثقة قبل أن تكون علاقة تأييد.


إنه حبّ نابع من الإحساس بأن المستقبل لم يعد فكرة بعيدة، بل واقع يتشكّل كل يوم. وهذا، في نهاية المطاف، هو أثمن ما يمكن أن يقدّمه قائد لشعبه.