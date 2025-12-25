يقول الخبر إن الشرطة الإسرائيلية تسلّمت مجموعة من الإسرائيليين بعد أن عبروا الحدود من الشمال إلى الأراضي السورية، قبل أن تُخرجهم قوات الجيش الإسرائيلي، في ما وُصف بأنه دخول «بدوافع استيطانية».

غير أن هذا الوصف، رغم فداحته، لا يلامس جوهر الحقيقة كاملة، فالمسألة أبعد من نزعة استيطانية تقليدية، وأقرب ما تكون إلى دوافع شيطانية تُجسّد منطق العدوان المستمر والرغبة المفتوحة في انتهاك كل ما هو محظور أخلاقياً وقانونياً.

إن عبور مدنيين إسرائيليين إلى الأراضي السورية المحتلة، ثم تدخل الجيش لإخراجهم، لا يمكن فصله عن السياق الأوسع للسلوك الإسرائيلي القائم على اختبار الحدود، حرفياً وسياسياً. فالدولة التي قامت على التوسّع بالقوة، لا ترى في الحدود سوى خطوط مؤقتة قابلة للتعديل متى سنحت الفرصة، ولا ترى في سيادة الدول الأخرى سوى عائق مؤقت أمام أطماعها.

الأخطر من الواقعة ذاتها هو ما تكشفه من عقلية متجذرة: عقلية تعتبر الأرض بلا أصحاب، والحدود بلا قيمة، والقانون الدولي مجرد نص قابل للتجاهل. فحين يتحوّل «الاستيطان» إلى فعل عابر للحدود المعترف بها دولياً، ويمتد إلى أراضي دولة أخرى، فإننا نكون أمام مشروع عدواني لا يعترف إلا بمنطق القوة.

أما دخول الجيش الإسرائيلي إلى الأراضي السورية، سواء بحجة الإخراج أو «الضبط»، فهو في ذاته انتهاك صارخ للسيادة السورية، ويؤكد أن المؤسسة العسكرية ليست حارساً للحدود، بل أداة لتكريس سياسة الأمر الواقع، وحماية نزعات التوسع حتى حين تتخذ شكل مغامرات فردية.

إن توصيف ما جرى بأنه «بدوافع استيطانية» يُضفي على الجريمة طابعاً سياسياً مخففاً، بينما الحقيقة أن ما يحرّك هذه الأفعال هو عقيدة قائمة على نزع الإنسانية عن الآخر، وتطبيع العدوان، وتحويل الاحتلال إلى سلوك يومي عابر.

إنها دوافع شيطانية، لأنها لا تكتفي باغتصاب الأرض، بل تسعى إلى كسر فكرة السيادة ذاتها، وتدمير أي معنى للحدود أو القانون أو السلام.

وفي ظل هذا السلوك المتكرر، يصبح الصمت الدولي شريكاً ضمنياً، ويصبح السؤال الحقيقي: إلى متى يُسمح لهذا المشروع بأن يختبر النار دون حساب؟