The news reports that the Israeli police have received a group of Israelis after they crossed the border from the north into Syrian territory, before being extracted by the Israeli army, in what was described as an entry "motivated by settlement."

However, this description, despite its severity, does not touch upon the full essence of the truth; the matter is further than a traditional settlement tendency and is closer to demonic motivations that embody the logic of ongoing aggression and the open desire to violate everything that is morally and legally prohibited.

The crossing of Israeli civilians into the occupied Syrian territories, followed by the army's intervention to extract them, cannot be separated from the broader context of Israeli behavior based on testing borders, both literally and politically. The state that was founded on expansion by force sees borders only as temporary lines that can be adjusted whenever the opportunity arises, and views the sovereignty of other countries merely as a temporary obstacle to its ambitions.

More dangerous than the incident itself is what it reveals about a rooted mentality: a mentality that considers land to be ownerless, borders to be valueless, and international law merely a text that can be ignored. When "settlement" transforms into an act that crosses internationally recognized borders and extends into the territory of another state, we are faced with an aggressive project that recognizes only the logic of power.

As for the entry of the Israeli army into Syrian territory, whether under the pretext of extraction or "control," it is in itself a blatant violation of Syrian sovereignty, confirming that the military institution is not a guardian of borders but a tool for entrenching the status quo and protecting expansionist tendencies even when they take the form of individual adventures.

Describing what happened as "motivated by settlement" gives the crime a softened political character, while the truth is that what drives these actions is a doctrine based on dehumanizing the other, normalizing aggression, and transforming occupation into a daily transient behavior.

These are demonic motivations, as they do not suffice with the usurpation of land but seek to break the very idea of sovereignty and destroy any meaning of borders, law, or peace.

In light of this repeated behavior, international silence becomes an implicit partner, and the real question becomes: how long will this project be allowed to test the fire without accountability?