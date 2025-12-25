تابع قناة عكاظ على الواتساب
يقول الخبر إن الشرطة الإسرائيلية تسلّمت مجموعة من الإسرائيليين بعد أن عبروا الحدود من الشمال إلى الأراضي السورية، قبل أن تُخرجهم قوات الجيش الإسرائيلي، في ما وُصف بأنه دخول «بدوافع استيطانية».
غير أن هذا الوصف، رغم فداحته، لا يلامس جوهر الحقيقة كاملة، فالمسألة أبعد من نزعة استيطانية تقليدية، وأقرب ما تكون إلى دوافع شيطانية تُجسّد منطق العدوان المستمر والرغبة المفتوحة في انتهاك كل ما هو محظور أخلاقياً وقانونياً.
إن عبور مدنيين إسرائيليين إلى الأراضي السورية المحتلة، ثم تدخل الجيش لإخراجهم، لا يمكن فصله عن السياق الأوسع للسلوك الإسرائيلي القائم على اختبار الحدود، حرفياً وسياسياً. فالدولة التي قامت على التوسّع بالقوة، لا ترى في الحدود سوى خطوط مؤقتة قابلة للتعديل متى سنحت الفرصة، ولا ترى في سيادة الدول الأخرى سوى عائق مؤقت أمام أطماعها.
الأخطر من الواقعة ذاتها هو ما تكشفه من عقلية متجذرة: عقلية تعتبر الأرض بلا أصحاب، والحدود بلا قيمة، والقانون الدولي مجرد نص قابل للتجاهل. فحين يتحوّل «الاستيطان» إلى فعل عابر للحدود المعترف بها دولياً، ويمتد إلى أراضي دولة أخرى، فإننا نكون أمام مشروع عدواني لا يعترف إلا بمنطق القوة.
أما دخول الجيش الإسرائيلي إلى الأراضي السورية، سواء بحجة الإخراج أو «الضبط»، فهو في ذاته انتهاك صارخ للسيادة السورية، ويؤكد أن المؤسسة العسكرية ليست حارساً للحدود، بل أداة لتكريس سياسة الأمر الواقع، وحماية نزعات التوسع حتى حين تتخذ شكل مغامرات فردية.
إن توصيف ما جرى بأنه «بدوافع استيطانية» يُضفي على الجريمة طابعاً سياسياً مخففاً، بينما الحقيقة أن ما يحرّك هذه الأفعال هو عقيدة قائمة على نزع الإنسانية عن الآخر، وتطبيع العدوان، وتحويل الاحتلال إلى سلوك يومي عابر.
إنها دوافع شيطانية، لأنها لا تكتفي باغتصاب الأرض، بل تسعى إلى كسر فكرة السيادة ذاتها، وتدمير أي معنى للحدود أو القانون أو السلام.
وفي ظل هذا السلوك المتكرر، يصبح الصمت الدولي شريكاً ضمنياً، ويصبح السؤال الحقيقي: إلى متى يُسمح لهذا المشروع بأن يختبر النار دون حساب؟
The news reports that the Israeli police have received a group of Israelis after they crossed the border from the north into Syrian territory, before being extracted by the Israeli army, in what was described as an entry "motivated by settlement."
However, this description, despite its severity, does not touch upon the full essence of the truth; the matter is further than a traditional settlement tendency and is closer to demonic motivations that embody the logic of ongoing aggression and the open desire to violate everything that is morally and legally prohibited.
The crossing of Israeli civilians into the occupied Syrian territories, followed by the army's intervention to extract them, cannot be separated from the broader context of Israeli behavior based on testing borders, both literally and politically. The state that was founded on expansion by force sees borders only as temporary lines that can be adjusted whenever the opportunity arises, and views the sovereignty of other countries merely as a temporary obstacle to its ambitions.
More dangerous than the incident itself is what it reveals about a rooted mentality: a mentality that considers land to be ownerless, borders to be valueless, and international law merely a text that can be ignored. When "settlement" transforms into an act that crosses internationally recognized borders and extends into the territory of another state, we are faced with an aggressive project that recognizes only the logic of power.
As for the entry of the Israeli army into Syrian territory, whether under the pretext of extraction or "control," it is in itself a blatant violation of Syrian sovereignty, confirming that the military institution is not a guardian of borders but a tool for entrenching the status quo and protecting expansionist tendencies even when they take the form of individual adventures.
Describing what happened as "motivated by settlement" gives the crime a softened political character, while the truth is that what drives these actions is a doctrine based on dehumanizing the other, normalizing aggression, and transforming occupation into a daily transient behavior.
These are demonic motivations, as they do not suffice with the usurpation of land but seek to break the very idea of sovereignty and destroy any meaning of borders, law, or peace.
In light of this repeated behavior, international silence becomes an implicit partner, and the real question becomes: how long will this project be allowed to test the fire without accountability?