“A ‘historical visit’ is the most accurate description of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s visit to the United States and his meeting with President Donald Trump. The significance of this visit comes in light of the major transformations the world is witnessing in general and the Middle East in particular. It also comes within the framework of what the Kingdom has achieved in terms of global standing and the success of the ‘Prince’s diplomacy’ in resolving many issues that have formed international crises over many years, whether through its active role in the United Nations and other international forums or by hosting meetings of conflict countries in the capital Riyadh or through economic integration partnerships as systems or as bilateral cooperation that has an impact on the global economy.

The meeting at the White House represents a multiplied pathway and a greater consolidation of the relationship between Riyadh and Washington, especially since Trump, from the very first day of his second term, chose Saudi Arabia as a strategic ally and the Prince as a trusted friend. Therefore, this visit is considered a pivotal moment, not only in the relationship between the two countries but in the shape of the entire Middle East. The negotiations between the Prince and Trump will reshape the balance of power in the international and regional scope and will directly affect stability in our troubled region.

Many files will be discussed at the White House, starting with expanding levels of coordination and cooperation between the two countries regarding the activation of the bilateral agreements signed in Riyadh during Trump’s first foreign visit in his second term. Building a strategic security alliance with Riyadh may be one of the most important files that will be presented at the White House table, including regional security, especially after the consecutive visits between the defense and foreign ministers and advisors of both governments. Furthermore, the ‘Prince’ is well aware of the economic position of his Kingdom and its impact on the American market, which amplifies the partnership in this regard and in other investment fields such as traditional energy, alternative and renewable energy, and partnership in technology and artificial intelligence, as well as discussions about obtaining a nuclear reactor for peaceful purposes, especially since all these files are directly related to Vision 2030.

The ‘Prince,’ who is preoccupied with stabilizing the region and imposing peace within it, will not overlook the Palestinian issue from his agenda and the nature of what the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has achieved in terms of a significant historical accomplishment represented by international and global recognition of the ‘two-state solution.’ Therefore, he will work to pressure the American president to complete what the ‘Prince’s diplomacy’ achieved in New York, reaffirming the Kingdom’s steadfast position on the Palestinian issue and its constant support for the Palestinian people and the demand to stop the ongoing Israeli aggression and to obtain their legitimate rights, based on international legitimacy decisions and the Arab Peace Initiative.

The White House is set to meet a figure who is shaping the future for his country and the region, a figure who possesses a legacy of wisdom and prudent leadership, a figure who inspires his people towards leadership and success, and who has an influence on the Arab and Islamic worlds that has achieved stability and peace. Therefore, the White House will be fully prepared to welcome Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as a historic leader to record a new chapter in Saudi-American relations.