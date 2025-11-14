«زيارة تأريخية» هذا هو الوصف الأدق لزيارة ولي العهد السعودي الأمير محمد بن سلمان إلى الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية ولقائه برئيسها دونالد ترمب، هذه الزيارة تأتي أهميتها في ضوء تحوّلات كبيرة يشهدها العالم بشكل عام ومنطقة الشرق الأوسط على وجه الخصوص، كذلك تأتي في إطار ما حققته المملكة من مكانة عالمية ونجاح «دبلوماسية الأمير» في حسم العديد من الملفات التي شكّلت أزمات دولية على مدى سنوات طويلة سواء من خلال دورها الفاعل في الأمم المتحدة والمحافل الدولية الأخرى أو من خلال احتضانها لاجتماعات دول الصراع في العاصمة الرياض أو شراكات التكامل الاقتصادي كمنظومات أو كتعاون ثنائي ذات أثر على الاقتصاد العالمي.
الاجتماع بالبيت الأبيض يمثل مساراً مضاعفاً وترسيخاً أكبر للعلاقة بين الرياض وواشنطن، لاسيما وأن ترمب منذ اليوم الأول لولايته الثانية، كان قد اختار السعودية كحليف استراتيجي والأمير كصديق موثوق، لذا فهذه الزيارة تعد لحظة مفصلية، ليس فقط في علاقة البلدين، بل في شكل الشرق الأوسط بأكمله، فمفاوضات الأمير-ترمب حدث سيعيد تشكيل ميزان القوى في النطاق الدولي والإقليمي وستؤثر بشكل مباشر على الاستقرار في منطقتنا المضطربة.
ملفات عديدة ستتناولها طاولة النقاشات في البيت الأبيض، تبدأ بتوسيع مستويات التنسيق والتعاون بين الدولتين فيما يخص تفعيل الاتفاقات الثنائية التي تم التوقيع عليها في الرياض أثناء زيارة ترمب الأولى له خارجياً في ولايته الثانية، وقد يكون بناء تحالف استراتيجي أمني مع الرياض واحدا من أهم الملفات التي سيطرحها على طاولة البيت الأبيض، ومن ضمنها الأمن الإقليمي، خصوصا بعد الزيارات المتتابعة بين وزراء الدفاع والخارجية والمستشارين في حكومة البلدين، فضلاً عن أن «الأمير» يدرك جيدا المكانة الاقتصادية لمملكته وأثرها على السوق الأمريكية، مما يضاعف الشراكة في هذا الجانب وفي المجالات الاستثمارية الأخرى كالطاقة التقليدية والطاقة البديلة والمتجدّدة والشراكة في المجال التكنولوجي والذكاء الاصطناعي وحتى النقاش حول الحصول على المفاعل النووي للأغراض السلمية، لاسيما وأن كل تلك الملفات لها ارتباط مباشر مع رؤية 2030.
«الأمير» المنشغل باستقرار المنطقة وفرض السلام فيها، لن تغيب عن أجندته القضية الفلسطينية وطبيعة ما حققته المملكة العربية السعودية من إنجاز تاريخي كبير والمتمثل بالاعتراف الأممي والدولي بـ«حل الدولتين»، لذا سيعمل للضغط على الرئيس الأمريكي بهدف استكمال ما حققته «دبلوماسية الأمير» في نيويورك، ومؤكدا موقف المملكة الثابت تجاه القضية الفلسطينية ووقوفها الدائم إلى جانب الشعب الفلسطيني والمطالبة بوقف العدوان الإسرائيلي المستمر ونيل حقوقه المشروعة، استنادا إلى قرارات الشرعية الدولية ومبادرة السلام العربية.
البيت الأبيض على موعد مع شخصية تصنع المستقبل لبلدها وللمنطقة، شخصية تمتلك إرثاً من الحكمة والقيادة الرشيدة، شخصية تلهم شعبها الريادة والنجاح، ولها تأثيرها على العالمين العربي والإسلامي الذي حقق الاستقرار والسلام، لهذا فإن البيت الأبيض سيكون على كامل الاستعداد لاستقبال ولي العهد الأمير محمد بن سلمان كقائد تاريخي ليسجّل صفحة جديدة في مسار العلاقات السعودية-الأمريكية.
“A ‘historical visit’ is the most accurate description of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s visit to the United States and his meeting with President Donald Trump. The significance of this visit comes in light of the major transformations the world is witnessing in general and the Middle East in particular. It also comes within the framework of what the Kingdom has achieved in terms of global standing and the success of the ‘Prince’s diplomacy’ in resolving many issues that have formed international crises over many years, whether through its active role in the United Nations and other international forums or by hosting meetings of conflict countries in the capital Riyadh or through economic integration partnerships as systems or as bilateral cooperation that has an impact on the global economy.
The meeting at the White House represents a multiplied pathway and a greater consolidation of the relationship between Riyadh and Washington, especially since Trump, from the very first day of his second term, chose Saudi Arabia as a strategic ally and the Prince as a trusted friend. Therefore, this visit is considered a pivotal moment, not only in the relationship between the two countries but in the shape of the entire Middle East. The negotiations between the Prince and Trump will reshape the balance of power in the international and regional scope and will directly affect stability in our troubled region.
Many files will be discussed at the White House, starting with expanding levels of coordination and cooperation between the two countries regarding the activation of the bilateral agreements signed in Riyadh during Trump’s first foreign visit in his second term. Building a strategic security alliance with Riyadh may be one of the most important files that will be presented at the White House table, including regional security, especially after the consecutive visits between the defense and foreign ministers and advisors of both governments. Furthermore, the ‘Prince’ is well aware of the economic position of his Kingdom and its impact on the American market, which amplifies the partnership in this regard and in other investment fields such as traditional energy, alternative and renewable energy, and partnership in technology and artificial intelligence, as well as discussions about obtaining a nuclear reactor for peaceful purposes, especially since all these files are directly related to Vision 2030.
The ‘Prince,’ who is preoccupied with stabilizing the region and imposing peace within it, will not overlook the Palestinian issue from his agenda and the nature of what the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has achieved in terms of a significant historical accomplishment represented by international and global recognition of the ‘two-state solution.’ Therefore, he will work to pressure the American president to complete what the ‘Prince’s diplomacy’ achieved in New York, reaffirming the Kingdom’s steadfast position on the Palestinian issue and its constant support for the Palestinian people and the demand to stop the ongoing Israeli aggression and to obtain their legitimate rights, based on international legitimacy decisions and the Arab Peace Initiative.
The White House is set to meet a figure who is shaping the future for his country and the region, a figure who possesses a legacy of wisdom and prudent leadership, a figure who inspires his people towards leadership and success, and who has an influence on the Arab and Islamic worlds that has achieved stability and peace. Therefore, the White House will be fully prepared to welcome Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as a historic leader to record a new chapter in Saudi-American relations.