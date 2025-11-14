«زيارة تأريخية» هذا هو الوصف الأدق لزيارة ولي العهد السعودي الأمير محمد بن سلمان إلى الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية ولقائه برئيسها دونالد ترمب، هذه الزيارة تأتي أهميتها في ضوء تحوّلات كبيرة يشهدها العالم بشكل عام ومنطقة الشرق الأوسط على وجه الخصوص، كذلك تأتي في إطار ما حققته المملكة من مكانة عالمية ونجاح «دبلوماسية الأمير» في حسم العديد من الملفات التي شكّلت أزمات دولية على مدى سنوات طويلة سواء من خلال دورها الفاعل في الأمم المتحدة والمحافل الدولية الأخرى أو من خلال احتضانها لاجتماعات دول الصراع في العاصمة الرياض أو شراكات التكامل الاقتصادي كمنظومات أو كتعاون ثنائي ذات أثر على الاقتصاد العالمي.

الاجتماع بالبيت الأبيض يمثل مساراً مضاعفاً وترسيخاً أكبر للعلاقة بين الرياض وواشنطن، لاسيما وأن ترمب منذ اليوم الأول لولايته الثانية، كان قد اختار السعودية كحليف استراتيجي والأمير كصديق موثوق، لذا فهذه الزيارة تعد لحظة مفصلية، ليس فقط في علاقة البلدين، بل في شكل الشرق الأوسط بأكمله، فمفاوضات الأمير-ترمب حدث سيعيد تشكيل ميزان القوى في النطاق الدولي والإقليمي وستؤثر بشكل مباشر على الاستقرار في منطقتنا المضطربة.

ملفات عديدة ستتناولها طاولة النقاشات في البيت الأبيض، تبدأ بتوسيع مستويات التنسيق والتعاون بين الدولتين فيما يخص تفعيل الاتفاقات الثنائية التي تم التوقيع عليها في الرياض أثناء زيارة ترمب الأولى له خارجياً في ولايته الثانية، وقد يكون بناء تحالف استراتيجي أمني مع الرياض واحدا من أهم الملفات التي سيطرحها على طاولة البيت الأبيض، ومن ضمنها الأمن الإقليمي، خصوصا بعد الزيارات المتتابعة بين وزراء الدفاع والخارجية والمستشارين في حكومة البلدين، فضلاً عن أن «الأمير» يدرك جيدا المكانة الاقتصادية لمملكته وأثرها على السوق الأمريكية، مما يضاعف الشراكة في هذا الجانب وفي المجالات الاستثمارية الأخرى كالطاقة التقليدية والطاقة البديلة والمتجدّدة والشراكة في المجال التكنولوجي والذكاء الاصطناعي وحتى النقاش حول الحصول على المفاعل النووي للأغراض السلمية، لاسيما وأن كل تلك الملفات لها ارتباط مباشر مع رؤية 2030.

«الأمير» المنشغل باستقرار المنطقة وفرض السلام فيها، لن تغيب عن أجندته القضية الفلسطينية وطبيعة ما حققته المملكة العربية السعودية من إنجاز تاريخي كبير والمتمثل بالاعتراف الأممي والدولي بـ«حل الدولتين»، لذا سيعمل للضغط على الرئيس الأمريكي بهدف استكمال ما حققته «دبلوماسية الأمير» في نيويورك، ومؤكدا موقف المملكة الثابت تجاه القضية الفلسطينية ووقوفها الدائم إلى جانب الشعب الفلسطيني والمطالبة بوقف العدوان الإسرائيلي المستمر ونيل حقوقه المشروعة، استنادا إلى قرارات الشرعية الدولية ومبادرة السلام العربية.

البيت الأبيض على موعد مع شخصية تصنع المستقبل لبلدها وللمنطقة، شخصية تمتلك إرثاً من الحكمة والقيادة الرشيدة، شخصية تلهم شعبها الريادة والنجاح، ولها تأثيرها على العالمين العربي والإسلامي الذي حقق الاستقرار والسلام، لهذا فإن البيت الأبيض سيكون على كامل الاستعداد لاستقبال ولي العهد الأمير محمد بن سلمان كقائد تاريخي ليسجّل صفحة جديدة في مسار العلاقات السعودية-الأمريكية.