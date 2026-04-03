The Al-Nassr team reached 70 points after their strong victory over their guest Al-Najma with a score of five goals to two in the match held at Al-Awwal Park Stadium in Riyadh as part of the 27th round of the Roshan Saudi Professional League.



Al-Nassr's five goals were scored by: Abdullah Al-Hamdan (45+8), Sadio Mane (two goals 45+9, 90+5), Cristiano Ronaldo (two goals 56 from a penalty, 73), while Al-Najma's two goals were scored by: Rakan Al-Talhi (44), and Philip Cardoso (47).



Despite the strong start from both teams, the goals did not appear until the final minutes of the first half, as Al-Najma took the lead first after an organized counter-attack, with Philip Cardoso passing a ground ball to his teammate Rakan Al-Talhi, who shot it into the net as the first goal for Al-Najma (44). However, Al-Nassr managed to turn the score around in stoppage time after Brzozovic played a cross that Abdulilah Al-Amri headed back to his teammate Abdullah Al-Hamdan, who shot it directly into the net (45+8). Sadio Mane scored the second goal after a wonderful individual effort (45+9).



In the second half, Al-Najma returned to shine by scoring the second goal and equalizing through their star Philip Cardoso (47). From the penalty spot, captain Cristiano Ronaldo restored his team's lead by scoring the third goal (56). From a counter-attack, Nawaf Boushal passed a ground ball to Cristiano Ronaldo, who shot it powerfully into the net for his second personal goal and the fourth for Al-Nassr (73). In stoppage time, Sadio Mane left his second scoring mark in the match after a wonderful effort from Salem Al-Najdi, who passed it on the ground for Mane to nudge it into the net, scoring the fifth goal for Al-Nassr (90+5), ending the match with a victory for Al-Nassr 5/2.



With this result, Al-Nassr achieves their 23rd victory and reaches 70 points, sitting alone at the top of the Roshan Saudi Professional League, while Al-Najma suffers their 21st loss, remaining at 8 points in 18th place, last.