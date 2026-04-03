وصل فريق النصر إلى النقطة 70 بعد فوزه القوي على ضيفه النجمة بخمسة أهداف لهدفين في اللقاء الذي جمعهما على استاد الأول بارك في الرياض ضمن لقاءات الجولة الـ27 لدوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين.


وأحرز أهداف النصر الخمسة كل من: عبدالله الحمدان (د: 45+8)، ساديو ماني (هدفين 45+9، 90+5)، كريستيانو رونالدو (هدفين 56 من ركلة جزاء، 73)، فيما أحرز هدفي النجمة كل من: راكان الطليحي (د: 44)، فيليب كاردوسو (د: 47).


ورغم البداية القوية من الفريقين إلا أن الأهداف لم تظهر إلا في الدقائق الأخيرة من الشوط الأول، إذ تقدم النجمة أولاً بعد هجمة مرتدة منظمة ومرر فيليب كاردوسو كرة أرضية لزميله راكان الطليحي ليسددها في المرمى كهدف أول للنجمة (د: 44)، ولكن النصر تمكن من قلب النتيجة في الوقت بدل الضائع بعد أن لعب برزوفيتش كرة عرضية أعادها عبدالإله العمري برأسه لزميله عبدالله الحمدان ليسددها مباشرة في المرمى (د: 45+8)، وأحرز ساديو ماني الهدف الثاني بعد مجهود فردي رائع (د: 45+9).


وفي الشوط الثاني، عاد فريق النجمة للتألق بإحرازه الهدف الثاني والتعادل عن طريق نجمه فيليب كاردوسو (د: 47)، ومن نقطة الجزاء أعاد القائد كريستيانو رونالدو فريقه للتقدم بإحرازه الهدف الثالث (د: 56)، ومن هجمة مرتدة مرر نواف بوشل كرة أرضية لكريستيانو رونالدو ليسددها قوية في المرمى هدفاً شخصياً ثانياً له وهدفاً رابعاً للنصر (د: 73)، وفي الوقت بدل الضائع وضع ساديو ماني بصمته التهديفية الثانية في اللقاء بعد مجهود رائع من سالم النجدي ليمررها أرضية ويغمزها ماني في المرمى هدفاً خامساً للنصر (د: 90+5)، لينتهي اللقاء بفوز النصر 5/2.


وبهذه النتيجة يحقق النصر فوزه الـ23 ويصل للنقطة 70 منفرداً بصدارة دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين، فيما تلقى النجمة الخسارة الـ21، وتجمد رصيده عند 8 نقاط في المركز الـ18 والأخير.