يستهدف فريق برشلونة تحقيق انتصاره الثالث على التوالي في الدوري الإسباني (لا ليغا)، عندما يستضيف ريال مايوركا، اليوم (السبت)، في تمام الـ6:15 مساءً، على ملعب «كامب نو».

برشلونة يسعى لتأمين الصدارة

ويتصدر برشلونة جدول ترتيب الليغا برصيد 55 نقطة، بفارق نقطة واحدة فقط عن غريمه التقليدي ريال مدريد صاحب المركز الثاني، ولا خيار أمام الفريق سوى حصد نقاط لقاء مايوركا لضمان الاستمرار على القمة.
فريق برشلونه

وبحسب صحيفة «موندو ديبورتيفو»، سيغيب البرازيلي رافينيا عن برشلونة للمباراة الثانية على التوالي؛ بسبب الإصابة، ومن المتوقع أن يعود للمشاركة ضد أتلتيكو مدريد يوم الأربعاء المقبل، في ذهاب نصف نهائي كأس ملك إسبانيا.

ريال مايوركا يبحث عن تأكيد صحوته

في المقابل، يدخل ريال مايوركا لقاء اليوم بمعنويات مرتفعة بعد انتصاره الكبير على إشبيلية بنتيجة 4-1، ويأمل الفريق في مواصلة صحوته بتحقيق نتيجة إيجابية أمام «البلوغرانا» للابتعاد خطوة جديدة عن منطقة الهبوط.

ويحتل ريال مايوركا المركز الـ16 في جدول ترتيب الدوري الإسباني برصيد 24 نقطة، بفارق نقطتين فقط عن منطقة الخطر.