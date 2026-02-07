The Barcelona team aims to achieve its third consecutive victory in La Liga when it hosts Real Mallorca today (Saturday) at 6:15 PM at the "Camp Nou" stadium.

Barcelona seeks to secure the top spot

Barcelona tops the La Liga standings with 55 points, just one point ahead of its traditional rival Real Madrid in second place, and the team has no choice but to collect points from the Mallorca match to ensure they remain at the top.



فريق برشلونه

According to the newspaper "Mundo Deportivo," Brazilian Rafinha will miss the match for Barcelona for the second consecutive time due to injury, and he is expected to return to participate against Atletico Madrid next Wednesday in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semi-finals.

Real Mallorca looks to confirm its resurgence

On the other hand, Real Mallorca enters today's match with high spirits after its impressive victory over Sevilla with a score of 4-1, and the team hopes to continue its resurgence by achieving a positive result against the "Blaugrana" to move a step further away from the relegation zone.

Real Mallorca occupies the 16th position in the La Liga standings with 24 points, just two points away from the danger zone.