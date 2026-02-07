يستهدف فريق برشلونة تحقيق انتصاره الثالث على التوالي في الدوري الإسباني (لا ليغا)، عندما يستضيف ريال مايوركا، اليوم (السبت)، في تمام الـ6:15 مساءً، على ملعب «كامب نو».
برشلونة يسعى لتأمين الصدارة
ويتصدر برشلونة جدول ترتيب الليغا برصيد 55 نقطة، بفارق نقطة واحدة فقط عن غريمه التقليدي ريال مدريد صاحب المركز الثاني، ولا خيار أمام الفريق سوى حصد نقاط لقاء مايوركا لضمان الاستمرار على القمة.
فريق برشلونه
وبحسب صحيفة «موندو ديبورتيفو»، سيغيب البرازيلي رافينيا عن برشلونة للمباراة الثانية على التوالي؛ بسبب الإصابة، ومن المتوقع أن يعود للمشاركة ضد أتلتيكو مدريد يوم الأربعاء المقبل، في ذهاب نصف نهائي كأس ملك إسبانيا.
ريال مايوركا يبحث عن تأكيد صحوته
في المقابل، يدخل ريال مايوركا لقاء اليوم بمعنويات مرتفعة بعد انتصاره الكبير على إشبيلية بنتيجة 4-1، ويأمل الفريق في مواصلة صحوته بتحقيق نتيجة إيجابية أمام «البلوغرانا» للابتعاد خطوة جديدة عن منطقة الهبوط.
ويحتل ريال مايوركا المركز الـ16 في جدول ترتيب الدوري الإسباني برصيد 24 نقطة، بفارق نقطتين فقط عن منطقة الخطر.
The Barcelona team aims to achieve its third consecutive victory in La Liga when it hosts Real Mallorca today (Saturday) at 6:15 PM at the "Camp Nou" stadium.
Barcelona seeks to secure the top spot
Barcelona tops the La Liga standings with 55 points, just one point ahead of its traditional rival Real Madrid in second place, and the team has no choice but to collect points from the Mallorca match to ensure they remain at the top.
According to the newspaper "Mundo Deportivo," Brazilian Rafinha will miss the match for Barcelona for the second consecutive time due to injury, and he is expected to return to participate against Atletico Madrid next Wednesday in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semi-finals.
Real Mallorca looks to confirm its resurgence
On the other hand, Real Mallorca enters today's match with high spirits after its impressive victory over Sevilla with a score of 4-1, and the team hopes to continue its resurgence by achieving a positive result against the "Blaugrana" to move a step further away from the relegation zone.
Real Mallorca occupies the 16th position in the La Liga standings with 24 points, just two points away from the danger zone.