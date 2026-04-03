The Al-Ittihad Club has recorded a notable number of red cards this season, with its players receiving 9 red cards in various competitions the team participated in, reflecting a disciplinary aspect that needs to be reviewed during the critical stages of the season.



The Serbian goalkeeper Rajkovic topped the list with two red cards, which he received in matches against Al-Fateh and Al-Ettifaq in the Roshen Saudi League, while Brazilian Fabinho also received two red cards during the matches against Al-Khaleej and Damac in the same competition, making him one of the players most frequently sent off this season.



Also on the list of those sent off was French player Moussa Diaby, who received two red cards in matches against Riyadh and Al-Hazm, continuing Al-Ittihad's struggle with numerical disadvantage on several occasions during their league campaign.



In other cases, Muhannad Al-Shanqeeti was sent off during the match against Al-Wahda of the UAE in the Asian Elite Championship, while Ahmed Al-Jlaydan received a red card against Al-Nassr in the King’s Cup, and Hassan Kadsh was sent off in the match against Al-Hilal in the Roshen Saudi League.



Brazilian Pereira concluded the list of red cards after being sent off in the match against Al-Sharjah of the UAE in the Asian Elite Championship, bringing the total number of red cards to 9, distributed among several team members across different tournaments.



These numbers raise questions about discipline within the team, especially since the red card incidents have recurred in influential matches across multiple competitions, which could affect the stability of the technical lineup and put the team under additional pressure in competitions. The coaching staff is expected to work on addressing this phenomenon and reducing the mistakes that have cost the team playing short-handed in several matches this season.