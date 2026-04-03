سجّل نادي الاتحاد هذا الموسم رقمًا لافتًا على صعيد البطاقات الحمراء، بعدما بلغ عدد حالات الطرد التي تعرض لها لاعبوه 9 بطاقات في مختلف المسابقات التي شارك فيها الفريق، ما يعكس جانبًا انضباطيًا يحتاج إلى مراجعة خلال المراحل الحاسمة من الموسم.


وتصدر حارس المرمى الصربي رايكوفيتش القائمة بحصوله على بطاقتين حمراوين، جاءتا في مواجهتي الفتح والاتفاق ضمن منافسات دوري روشن السعودي، في وقت نال فيه البرازيلي فابينهو بطاقتي طرد أيضًا خلال لقاءي الخليج وضمك في المسابقة ذاتها، ليكون من بين أكثر اللاعبين تعرضًا للإقصاء هذا الموسم.


كما شهدت قائمة المطرودين تواجد الفرنسي موسى ديابي الذي تحصل على بطاقتين حمراوين في مواجهتي الرياض والحزم، ليواصل الاتحاد معاناته من النقص العددي في أكثر من مناسبة خلال مشواره بالدوري.


وفي بقية الحالات، تعرض مهند الشنقيطي للطرد خلال مواجهة الوحدة الإماراتي ضمن بطولة النخبة الآسيوية، فيما حصل أحمد الجليدان على بطاقة حمراء أمام النصر في كأس خادم الحرمين الشريفين، وتلقى حسن كادش الطرد في لقاء الهلال ضمن منافسات دوري روشن السعودي.


واختتم البرازيلي بيريرا قائمة البطاقات الحمراء بعد طرده في مواجهة الشارقة الإماراتي ضمن بطولة النخبة الآسيوية، ليصل إجمالي حالات الطرد إلى 9 بطاقات توزعت على عدد من عناصر الفريق في مختلف البطولات.


وتثير هذه الأرقام تساؤلات حول الانضباط داخل الفريق، خصوصًا أن حالات الطرد تكررت في مباريات مؤثرة وعلى مستوى أكثر من بطولة، وهو ما قد يؤثر على استقرار التشكيلة الفنية ويضع الفريق تحت ضغط إضافي في المنافسات. ومن المنتظر أن يعمل الجهاز الفني على معالجة هذه الظاهرة وتقليل الأخطاء التي كلفت الفريق اللعب منقوصًا في عدة مواجهات هذا الموسم.