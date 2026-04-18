ناقش الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب في البيت الأبيض اليوم (السبت) الأزمة المتجددة حول مضيق هرمز والمفاوضات مع إيران.
ونقل موقع «أكسيوس» عن مسؤولين أمريكيين اثنين تأكيدهما أن نائب الرئيس الأمريكي جيه دي فانس ووزراء الخارجية ماركو روبيو والدفاع بيت هيغسيث، والخزانة سكوت بيسنت شاركو في الاجتماع، موضحين أن الاجتماع ضم أيضاً رئيسة موظفي البيت الأبيض سوزي وايلز، ومبعوث البيت الأبيض ستيف ويتكوف، ومدير وكالة الاستخبارات المركزية جون راتكليف، ورئيس هيئة الأركان المشتركة دان كين.
وقال مسؤول أمريكي كبير إنه في حال عدم تحقيق اختراق قريباً، فقد تُستأنف الحرب خلال الأيام القادمة، مشيراً إلى أن أزمة مضيق هرمز تصاعدت بعد الخلافات بشأن تخصيب اليورانيوم الإيراني ومخزونه.
في الوقت ذاته، نقلت «القناة 12» الإسرائيلية عن مسؤول أمريكي قوله إنه إذا لم تُحل الأزمة مع إيران، فمن المحتمل أن تتجدد الحرب.
وكانت صحيفة «وول ستريت جورنال» قد نقلت عن المتحدثة باسم البيت الأبيض قولها إن الرئيس دونالد ترمب يبدي تفاؤلا تجاه الإستراتيجية الحالية، معتبرة أن الحصار البحري سيمثل أداة ضغط حاسمة لتسهيل التوصل إلى اتفاق سلام.
ونقلت الصحيفة ذاتها عن مسؤولين أمريكيين، تأكيدهم عزم الجيش الأمريكي مصادرة سفن تجارية إيرانية في المياه الدولية، موضحين أنه يعتزم الصعود على متن ناقلات نفط مرتبطة بإيران، خلال الأيام القادمة.
وكان رئيس هيئة الأركان الأمريكية المشتركة الجنرال دان كين، قد قال (الخميس) إن الولايات المتحدة ستلاحق بنشاط أي سفينة ترفع العلم الإيراني أو أي سفينة تحاول تقديم دعم مادي لإيران، مبيناً أن ذلك يشمل «أسطول الظل» الذي ينقل النفط الإيراني.
U.S. President Donald Trump discussed today (Saturday) at the White House the renewed crisis surrounding the Strait of Hormuz and negotiations with Iran.
Axios reported that two U.S. officials confirmed that Vice President J.D. Vance, along with Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, and Secretary of the Treasury Scott Pruitt participated in the meeting, noting that the meeting also included White House Chief of Staff Suzy Wiles, White House envoy Steve Witkoff, CIA Director John Ratcliffe, and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Dan Keen.
A senior U.S. official stated that if a breakthrough is not achieved soon, war could resume in the coming days, pointing out that the crisis in the Strait of Hormuz has escalated following disagreements over Iranian uranium enrichment and its stockpile.
At the same time, Israeli Channel 12 reported an American official saying that if the crisis with Iran is not resolved, war is likely to renew.
The Wall Street Journal reported that the White House spokesperson said President Donald Trump is optimistic about the current strategy, considering that the maritime blockade will represent a crucial pressure tool to facilitate reaching a peace agreement.
The same newspaper reported that U.S. officials confirmed the U.S. military's determination to seize Iranian commercial vessels in international waters, explaining that it intends to board oil tankers linked to Iran in the coming days.
Chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff General Dan Keen stated (on Thursday) that the United States will actively pursue any vessel flying the Iranian flag or any vessel attempting to provide material support to Iran, indicating that this includes the "shadow fleet" that transports Iranian oil.