U.S. President Donald Trump discussed today (Saturday) at the White House the renewed crisis surrounding the Strait of Hormuz and negotiations with Iran.



Axios reported that two U.S. officials confirmed that Vice President J.D. Vance, along with Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, and Secretary of the Treasury Scott Pruitt participated in the meeting, noting that the meeting also included White House Chief of Staff Suzy Wiles, White House envoy Steve Witkoff, CIA Director John Ratcliffe, and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Dan Keen.



A senior U.S. official stated that if a breakthrough is not achieved soon, war could resume in the coming days, pointing out that the crisis in the Strait of Hormuz has escalated following disagreements over Iranian uranium enrichment and its stockpile.



At the same time, Israeli Channel 12 reported an American official saying that if the crisis with Iran is not resolved, war is likely to renew.



The Wall Street Journal reported that the White House spokesperson said President Donald Trump is optimistic about the current strategy, considering that the maritime blockade will represent a crucial pressure tool to facilitate reaching a peace agreement.



The same newspaper reported that U.S. officials confirmed the U.S. military's determination to seize Iranian commercial vessels in international waters, explaining that it intends to board oil tankers linked to Iran in the coming days.



Chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff General Dan Keen stated (on Thursday) that the United States will actively pursue any vessel flying the Iranian flag or any vessel attempting to provide material support to Iran, indicating that this includes the "shadow fleet" that transports Iranian oil.