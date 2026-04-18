ناقش الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب في البيت الأبيض اليوم (السبت) الأزمة المتجددة حول مضيق هرمز والمفاوضات مع إيران.


ونقل موقع «أكسيوس» عن مسؤولين أمريكيين اثنين تأكيدهما أن نائب الرئيس الأمريكي جيه دي فانس ووزراء الخارجية ماركو روبيو والدفاع بيت هيغسيث، والخزانة سكوت بيسنت شاركو في الاجتماع، موضحين أن الاجتماع ضم أيضاً رئيسة موظفي البيت الأبيض سوزي وايلز، ومبعوث البيت الأبيض ستيف ويتكوف، ومدير وكالة الاستخبارات المركزية جون راتكليف، ورئيس هيئة الأركان المشتركة دان كين.


وقال مسؤول أمريكي كبير إنه في حال عدم تحقيق اختراق قريباً، فقد تُستأنف الحرب خلال الأيام القادمة، مشيراً إلى أن أزمة مضيق هرمز تصاعدت بعد الخلافات بشأن تخصيب اليورانيوم الإيراني ومخزونه.


في الوقت ذاته، نقلت «القناة 12» الإسرائيلية عن مسؤول أمريكي قوله إنه إذا لم تُحل الأزمة مع إيران، فمن المحتمل أن تتجدد الحرب.


وكانت صحيفة «وول ستريت جورنال» قد نقلت عن المتحدثة باسم البيت الأبيض قولها إن الرئيس دونالد ترمب يبدي تفاؤلا تجاه الإستراتيجية الحالية، معتبرة أن الحصار البحري سيمثل أداة ضغط حاسمة لتسهيل التوصل إلى اتفاق سلام.


ونقلت الصحيفة ذاتها عن مسؤولين أمريكيين، تأكيدهم عزم الجيش الأمريكي مصادرة سفن تجارية إيرانية في المياه الدولية، موضحين أنه يعتزم الصعود على متن ناقلات نفط مرتبطة بإيران، خلال الأيام القادمة.


وكان رئيس هيئة الأركان الأمريكية المشتركة الجنرال دان كين، قد قال (الخميس) إن الولايات المتحدة ستلاحق بنشاط أي سفينة ترفع العلم الإيراني أو أي سفينة تحاول تقديم دعم مادي لإيران، مبيناً أن ذلك يشمل «أسطول الظل» الذي ينقل النفط الإيراني.