كشفت وسائل إعلام إسرائيلية اليوم (الإثنين) اجتماعاً مرتقباً بين رئيس الوزراء بينامين نتنياهو وزعماء الائتلاف الحكومي لمناقشة نتائج الحرب مع إيران والاتفاق المحتمل مع طهران.


نقل موقع «واي نت» الإخباري الإسرائيلي أنه لم يتم إطلاع المشاركين على موضوع الاجتماع، لكن التقديرات تشير إلى أنه يتعلق بالحرب والاتصالات الأمريكية بشأن اتفاق محتمل مع إيران، فيما قالت «القناة 12» الإسرائيلية إن الحكومة الإسرائيلية قلقة من إمكانية التوصل إلى «اتفاق سيئ» مع إيران لا يعالج مخزونها من اليورانيوم المخصب بنسبة 60%، الذي يزيد على 400 كيلوغرام، بحسب تقديرات الوكالة الدولية للطاقة الذرية.


بدورها، نقلت صحيفة «تايمز أوف إسرائيل» عن مصدر أمني قوله: «لا نعلم إن كان سيتم التوصل إلى اتفاق في المستقبل القريب، أم أن هذه مجرد مناورة معتادة من الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب»، مضيفاً: «لكن إن تم التوصل إلى اتفاق، ولم يتضمن إخراج اليورانيوم المخصب من إيران، فلن تكون أي عبارات رنانة عن الدمار وتقليص القدرات صحيحة، ستكون الحقيقة أن هذا فشل ذريع».


وكان نتنياهو قال: «إن أي اتفاق مع طهران سيحافظ على مصالحنا الحيوية»، وذلك بعد حديثه مع الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب.


من جهة أخرى، قال مسؤولون أمريكيون لشبكة «سي بي إس نيوز» إن تقييمات الاستخبارات الأمريكية الحالية تشير إلى أن إيران نشرت ما لا يقل عن 12 لغماً بحرياً في مضيق هرمز، فيما لم يصدر عن طهران تأكيد أو نفي لهذا التقرير.


وقال المسؤولون الذين اطلعوا على تقييمات الاستخبارات الحالية إن الألغام التي تستخدمها إيران حالياً في المضيق هي ألغام «مهام 3» و«مهام 7»، ذاتية اللصق، وهي إيرانية الصنع.