Israeli media revealed today (Monday) an anticipated meeting between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and coalition leaders to discuss the results of the war with Iran and a potential agreement with Tehran.



The Israeli news site "Ynet" reported that participants were not informed about the topic of the meeting, but estimates suggest it relates to the war and American communications regarding a possible agreement with Iran. Meanwhile, "Channel 12" in Israel stated that the Israeli government is concerned about the possibility of reaching a "bad agreement" with Iran that does not address its stockpile of 60% enriched uranium, which exceeds 400 kilograms, according to estimates from the International Atomic Energy Agency.



For its part, the "Times of Israel" newspaper quoted a security source saying: "We do not know if an agreement will be reached in the near future, or if this is just a usual maneuver by President Donald Trump," adding: "But if an agreement is reached, and it does not include the removal of enriched uranium from Iran, then any grand statements about destruction and reducing capabilities will not be true; the reality will be that this is a catastrophic failure."



Netanyahu stated: "Any agreement with Tehran will preserve our vital interests," following his conversation with President Donald Trump.



On the other hand, American officials told CBS News that current U.S. intelligence assessments indicate that Iran has deployed at least 12 naval mines in the Strait of Hormuz, while Tehran has not confirmed or denied this report.



The officials who reviewed the current intelligence assessments stated that the mines currently being used by Iran in the strait are "Mission 3" and "Mission 7" self-adhesive mines, which are of Iranian manufacture.