اعلن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب اليوم (الخميس) عن توجيه تحذير لرئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو بخصوص استهداف حقوق النفط.


وقال ترمب: قلت لنتنياهو ألا يستهدف حقول النفط وألا يفعل ذلك مجدداً، موضحاً أن نسبة إطلاق الصواريخ والمسيرّات الإيرانية انخفضت 90%.


وأشار إلى أنه يدافع عن مضيق هرمز من أجل العالم، كما دافع عن قراره بشن الحرب على إيرن قائلاً: كان عليّ القيام بهذه النزهة في إيران لأن الرؤساء السابقين رفضوا العمل العسكري.


ولفت إلى أنهم سينتهون من إيران قريباً، مبيناً أنهم سبقوا الجدول الزمني الذي وضعوه للحرب.


وشدد ترمب بالقول: نقوم بعمل رائع في إيران، مضيفاً: قيادة إيران اختفت بالكامل وقضينا على قدرات إيران الجوية ومحونا البحرية الإيرانية.


وأكد ترمب أن بلاده لن ترسل المزيد من الجنود إلى الشرق الأوسط ولن تنشرها في إيران، جاء ذلك في الوقت الذي قال وزير الخزانة الأمريكية إن نظام إيران ينهار من الداخل.


من جهة أخرى، كشف الجيش الأمريكي أن طائرة F35 حطت بسلام وحالة قائدها مستقرة، موضحاً أنه يحقق بشأن حادث هبوط اضطراري لطائرة F35 أثناء عملها في إيران.