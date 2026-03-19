U.S. President Donald Trump announced today (Thursday) that he has issued a warning to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu regarding targeting oil rights.



Trump said: I told Netanyahu not to target the oil fields and not to do it again, explaining that the rate of Iranian missile and drone launches has decreased by 90%.



He pointed out that he is defending the Strait of Hormuz for the world, and he defended his decision to wage war on Iran, saying: I had to take this trip to Iran because previous presidents refused military action.



He noted that they will finish with Iran soon, indicating that they are ahead of the timeline they set for the war.



Trump emphasized by saying: We are doing a great job in Iran, adding: Iran's leadership has completely disappeared, and we have eliminated Iran's air capabilities and wiped out the Iranian navy.



Trump confirmed that his country will not send more troops to the Middle East and will not deploy them in Iran, this came at a time when the U.S. Treasury Secretary stated that the Iranian regime is collapsing from within.



On another note, the U.S. military revealed that an F35 aircraft landed safely and its pilot is in stable condition, explaining that it is investigating an emergency landing incident involving an F35 while operating in Iran.