شيّع أهالي قرية النجامية بمحافظة الطوال بمنطقة جازان ثلاثة أطفال أشقاء لقوا مصرعهم إثر حريق اندلع في منزل أسرتهم بسبب احتراق مكيف، وسط حزن عميق خيم على أهالي وذوي المتوفين.

وتشيرالمعلومات إلى أن والدتهم استيقظت على الحريق وتمكنت من إيقاظ أبنائها وإخراجهم من المنزل، قبل أن تكتشف الأسرة أن شقيقهم الأصغر، البالغ من العمر ثلاث سنوات، لا يزال في الداخل.

وعلى الفور عاد الشقيقان محمد (13 عاماً) وعبدالله (9 أعوام) في محاولة لإنقاذ شقيقهما، إلا أنهما لم يتمكنا من العثور عليه وسط تصاعد النيران وكثافة الدخان. ومع سقوط إحدى بلاطات الجبس على مخرج المنزل وتعذر الخروج، لجأ الشقيقان إلى غرفة مجاورة وأحكما إغلاقها، كما وضعا قطعة قماش أسفل الباب للحد من تسرب الدخان إلى داخل الغرفة.