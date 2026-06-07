The residents of the village of Najamiya in the Al-Tawal governorate of the Jazan region mourned three siblings who lost their lives in a fire that broke out in their home due to an air conditioner catching fire, amidst deep sorrow that enveloped the families and relatives of the deceased.

Information indicates that their mother woke up to the fire and managed to wake her children and get them out of the house, before the family discovered that their youngest brother, who is three years old, was still inside.

Immediately, the brothers Mohammed (13 years old) and Abdullah (9 years old) returned in an attempt to save their brother, but they were unable to find him amidst the rising flames and thick smoke. As one of the gypsum tiles fell on the exit of the house, blocking their escape, the brothers sought refuge in a neighboring room and secured it tightly, placing a piece of cloth under the door to limit the smoke from entering the room.