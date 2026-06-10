The Emir of the Jazan region, Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Mohammed bin Abdulaziz, honored the staff of civil and military government sectors, along with the volunteers participating in this year's Hajj, in the presence of his deputy, Prince Nasser bin Mohammed bin Abdullah bin Jiluwi.

During the ceremony he held today in their honor at the Prince Sultan Cultural Center, the Emir praised all the entities that participated in the Hajj season - both organizations and individuals - for their contributions to achieving the success that the Jazan region takes pride in, similar to other regions of the Kingdom.

He expressed his gratitude and appreciation for the sincere efforts made in serving the guests of Allah.

He indicated that the participants embodied the noble values of the sons and daughters of this blessed nation, affirming the high sense of responsibility and dedication that the people of this nation possess in serving the religion and the homeland, asking Allah Almighty to maintain the country's security, stability, and prosperity.

The Deputy Emir of the region, Walid Al-Sanai, delivered a speech on this occasion, in which he clarified that the success of the participants in this year's Hajj from the Jazan region is due to the care of the Emir of the Jazan region and his deputy, and their keenness for Jazan to have pivotal participation similar to other regions of the Kingdom. He noted that the events and festivals witnessed in the region contributed to honing the skills of its sons and daughters and provided them with direct opportunities to perform their entrusted tasks with excellence.

He pointed out that volunteer work this year represented an important source of support and assistance and an active element in enhancing field readiness through the participation of the sons and daughters of the nation in organized and specific tasks based on qualification, discipline, and the integration of roles with the teams working in the field.

After that, the Director of Jazan Police and Chairman of the Permanent Security Committee in the region, Major General Dr. Owaid Al-Anzi, delivered a speech in which he expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the Emir of the region for this honor, which serves as a motivation for further giving and a source of pride for all workers.

He explained that the efforts made by all sectors came as an extension of the great role that the Kingdom plays in providing the best services to the guests of Allah, utilizing all human, technical, and security capabilities to enable pilgrims to perform their rituals with ease, security, and reassurance, feeling the honor of service and the magnitude of responsibility, and committed to the directives of the wise leadership in exerting maximum effort and working in a spirit of teamwork with sincerity and dedication.

Then, Mohammed Abiri delivered a speech on behalf of the volunteers, expressing his pride and that of his colleagues in this great honor of serving the guests of Allah, highlighting that what they provided is a national and humanitarian duty that embodies the values instilled in the sons and daughters of this generous nation.

The ceremony featured visual presentations showcasing the efforts of the Emir of the Jazan region and his deputy, as well as their interest in volunteer work in the region, alongside the efforts of government and security sectors during the Hajj season. At the end, commemorative photos were taken.