كرَّم أمير منطقة جازان الأمير محمد بن عبدالعزيز بن محمد بن عبدالعزيز، بحضور نائبه الأمير ناصر بن محمد بن عبدالله بن جلوي، منسوبي القطاعات والأجهزة الحكومية المدنية والعسكرية، إلى جانب المتطوعين والمتطوعات المشاركين في أعمال حج هذا العام.

وأشاد أمير المنطقة، خلال الحفل الذي أقامه اليوم تكريماً لهم بمركز الأمير سلطان الحضاري، بجميع الجهات التي شاركت في موسم الحج -جهات وأفراداً-، لمساهمتهم في تحقيق النجاح الذي تفخر به منطقة جازان أسوة بمناطق المملكة.

وعبَّر عن شكره وتقديره للجهود المخلصة التي بُذلت في خدمة ضيوف الرحمن.

وبيَّن أن المشاركين جسَّدوا القيم النبيلة لأبناء هذا الوطن المبارك، مؤكدين ما يتحلى به أبناء هذا الوطن من حسٍ عالٍ بالمسؤولية والتفاني في خدمة الدين والوطن، سائلاً الله تعالى أن يديم على البلاد أمنها واستقرارها وازدهارها.

وألقى وكيل إمارة المنطقة وليد الصنعاوي، كلمة بهذه المناسبة، أوضح فيها أن نجاح المشاركين في حج هذا العام من منطقة جازان، يعود إلى رعاية أمير منطقة جازان ونائبه وحرصهما على أن تكون لجازان مشاركات محورية أسوة بمناطق المملكة، مفيداً بأن الفعاليات والمهرجانات التي شهدتها المنطقة أسهمت في صقل أبنائها وبناتها ومنحتهم الفرصة المباشرة لأداء أعمالهم الموكلة إليهم بكل جدارة.

وأشار إلى أن العمل التطوعي مثّل هذا العام رافداً مهماً من روافد الدعم والمساندة وعنصراً فاعلاً في تعزيز الجاهزية الميدانية من خلال مشاركة أبناء وبنات الوطن في أعمال منظمة ومحددة تستند على التأهيل والانضباط وتكامل الأدوار مع الفرق العاملة في الميدان.

بعد ذلك ألقى مدير شرطة منطقة جازان رئيس اللجنة الأمنية الدائمة بالمنطقة اللواء الدكتور عويد العنزي، كلمة عبّر فيها عن شكره وتقدير لأمير المنطقة على هذا التكريم، الذي يُعد دافعاً لبذل المزيد من العطاء، ومصدر فخر واعتزاز لجميع العاملين.

وأوضح أن الجهود المبذولة من جميع القطاعات جاءت امتداداً للدور العظيم الذي تضطلع به المملكة في تقديم أفضل الخدمات لضيوف الرحمن، وتسخير الإمكانات البشرية والتقنية والأمنية كافة لتمكين الحجاج من أداء مناسكهم بيسر وأمن وطمأنينة، مستشعرين شرف الخدمة وعظم المسؤولية وملتزمين بتوجيهات القيادة الرشيدة في بذل أقصى الجهد والعمل بروح الفريق الواحد بإخلاص وتفان.

ثم ألقى محمد عبيري كلمة المتطوعين والمتطوعات، أعرب فيها عن فخره واعتزازه وزملائه بهذا الشرف العظيم في خدمة ضيوف الرحمن، مبرزاً أن ما قدموه هو واجب وطني وإنساني، يجسد القيم التي تربّى عليها أبناء هذا الوطن المعطاء.

وشهد الحفل عروضاً مرئيةً استعرضت جهود أمير منطقة جازان ونائبه واهتمامهما بالعمل التطوعي في المنطقة، إلى جانب جهود القطاعات الحكومية والأمنية بالمنطقة خلال موسم الحج. وفي الختام التقطت الصور التذكارية.