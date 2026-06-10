كرَّم أمير منطقة جازان الأمير محمد بن عبدالعزيز بن محمد بن عبدالعزيز، بحضور نائبه الأمير ناصر بن محمد بن عبدالله بن جلوي، منسوبي القطاعات والأجهزة الحكومية المدنية والعسكرية، إلى جانب المتطوعين والمتطوعات المشاركين في أعمال حج هذا العام.
وأشاد أمير المنطقة، خلال الحفل الذي أقامه اليوم تكريماً لهم بمركز الأمير سلطان الحضاري، بجميع الجهات التي شاركت في موسم الحج -جهات وأفراداً-، لمساهمتهم في تحقيق النجاح الذي تفخر به منطقة جازان أسوة بمناطق المملكة.
وعبَّر عن شكره وتقديره للجهود المخلصة التي بُذلت في خدمة ضيوف الرحمن.
وبيَّن أن المشاركين جسَّدوا القيم النبيلة لأبناء هذا الوطن المبارك، مؤكدين ما يتحلى به أبناء هذا الوطن من حسٍ عالٍ بالمسؤولية والتفاني في خدمة الدين والوطن، سائلاً الله تعالى أن يديم على البلاد أمنها واستقرارها وازدهارها.
وألقى وكيل إمارة المنطقة وليد الصنعاوي، كلمة بهذه المناسبة، أوضح فيها أن نجاح المشاركين في حج هذا العام من منطقة جازان، يعود إلى رعاية أمير منطقة جازان ونائبه وحرصهما على أن تكون لجازان مشاركات محورية أسوة بمناطق المملكة، مفيداً بأن الفعاليات والمهرجانات التي شهدتها المنطقة أسهمت في صقل أبنائها وبناتها ومنحتهم الفرصة المباشرة لأداء أعمالهم الموكلة إليهم بكل جدارة.
وأشار إلى أن العمل التطوعي مثّل هذا العام رافداً مهماً من روافد الدعم والمساندة وعنصراً فاعلاً في تعزيز الجاهزية الميدانية من خلال مشاركة أبناء وبنات الوطن في أعمال منظمة ومحددة تستند على التأهيل والانضباط وتكامل الأدوار مع الفرق العاملة في الميدان.
بعد ذلك ألقى مدير شرطة منطقة جازان رئيس اللجنة الأمنية الدائمة بالمنطقة اللواء الدكتور عويد العنزي، كلمة عبّر فيها عن شكره وتقدير لأمير المنطقة على هذا التكريم، الذي يُعد دافعاً لبذل المزيد من العطاء، ومصدر فخر واعتزاز لجميع العاملين.
وأوضح أن الجهود المبذولة من جميع القطاعات جاءت امتداداً للدور العظيم الذي تضطلع به المملكة في تقديم أفضل الخدمات لضيوف الرحمن، وتسخير الإمكانات البشرية والتقنية والأمنية كافة لتمكين الحجاج من أداء مناسكهم بيسر وأمن وطمأنينة، مستشعرين شرف الخدمة وعظم المسؤولية وملتزمين بتوجيهات القيادة الرشيدة في بذل أقصى الجهد والعمل بروح الفريق الواحد بإخلاص وتفان.
ثم ألقى محمد عبيري كلمة المتطوعين والمتطوعات، أعرب فيها عن فخره واعتزازه وزملائه بهذا الشرف العظيم في خدمة ضيوف الرحمن، مبرزاً أن ما قدموه هو واجب وطني وإنساني، يجسد القيم التي تربّى عليها أبناء هذا الوطن المعطاء.
وشهد الحفل عروضاً مرئيةً استعرضت جهود أمير منطقة جازان ونائبه واهتمامهما بالعمل التطوعي في المنطقة، إلى جانب جهود القطاعات الحكومية والأمنية بالمنطقة خلال موسم الحج. وفي الختام التقطت الصور التذكارية.
The Emir of the Jazan region, Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Mohammed bin Abdulaziz, honored the staff of civil and military government sectors, along with the volunteers participating in this year's Hajj, in the presence of his deputy, Prince Nasser bin Mohammed bin Abdullah bin Jiluwi.
During the ceremony he held today in their honor at the Prince Sultan Cultural Center, the Emir praised all the entities that participated in the Hajj season - both organizations and individuals - for their contributions to achieving the success that the Jazan region takes pride in, similar to other regions of the Kingdom.
He expressed his gratitude and appreciation for the sincere efforts made in serving the guests of Allah.
He indicated that the participants embodied the noble values of the sons and daughters of this blessed nation, affirming the high sense of responsibility and dedication that the people of this nation possess in serving the religion and the homeland, asking Allah Almighty to maintain the country's security, stability, and prosperity.
The Deputy Emir of the region, Walid Al-Sanai, delivered a speech on this occasion, in which he clarified that the success of the participants in this year's Hajj from the Jazan region is due to the care of the Emir of the Jazan region and his deputy, and their keenness for Jazan to have pivotal participation similar to other regions of the Kingdom. He noted that the events and festivals witnessed in the region contributed to honing the skills of its sons and daughters and provided them with direct opportunities to perform their entrusted tasks with excellence.
He pointed out that volunteer work this year represented an important source of support and assistance and an active element in enhancing field readiness through the participation of the sons and daughters of the nation in organized and specific tasks based on qualification, discipline, and the integration of roles with the teams working in the field.
After that, the Director of Jazan Police and Chairman of the Permanent Security Committee in the region, Major General Dr. Owaid Al-Anzi, delivered a speech in which he expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the Emir of the region for this honor, which serves as a motivation for further giving and a source of pride for all workers.
He explained that the efforts made by all sectors came as an extension of the great role that the Kingdom plays in providing the best services to the guests of Allah, utilizing all human, technical, and security capabilities to enable pilgrims to perform their rituals with ease, security, and reassurance, feeling the honor of service and the magnitude of responsibility, and committed to the directives of the wise leadership in exerting maximum effort and working in a spirit of teamwork with sincerity and dedication.
Then, Mohammed Abiri delivered a speech on behalf of the volunteers, expressing his pride and that of his colleagues in this great honor of serving the guests of Allah, highlighting that what they provided is a national and humanitarian duty that embodies the values instilled in the sons and daughters of this generous nation.
The ceremony featured visual presentations showcasing the efforts of the Emir of the Jazan region and his deputy, as well as their interest in volunteer work in the region, alongside the efforts of government and security sectors during the Hajj season. At the end, commemorative photos were taken.