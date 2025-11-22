The Saudi innovator Mohammed bin Saud Al-Shahrani has been working for years on developing a national technical proposal aimed at contributing to improving traffic safety in areas with visual challenges, such as the Al-Shahr and Al-Dhil slopes in the Asir region, with future prospects for its application in similar locations both inside and outside the Kingdom.

Cumulative Observations and Continuous Review

Al-Shahrani explained in his talk to "Okaz" that the idea came based on cumulative observations and continuous reviews of the reality of roads, especially curves and intersections with limited visibility, which are globally recorded among the sites that need advanced solutions to help drivers understand their surroundings before making decisions, thereby supporting the reduction of accident probabilities when adopting this new national concept.

Multiple Stages

He indicated that the work on the idea has gone through multiple stages of study and development to reach a mature vision for the direction of innovation and its benefits, hoping that there will be an opportunity to support this proposal to start forming its technical elements and applying it in the field in one of the priority locations in Asir, so that this step, God willing, becomes the starting point for broader dissemination on the roads of the Kingdom and the world, inspired by the saying of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman that "our ambition is the sky's limit."

Details of the Mechanism of Action

Al-Shahrani confirmed that the details of the mechanism of action are fully protected to safeguard intellectual property rights, and in preparation for implementation steps in coordination with the relevant authorities, in an effort to create a national impact that contributes to saving lives, enhancing quality of life, and improving the experience of road users, as safety is a right for all, and a single step can make a significant difference.