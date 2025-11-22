يعمل المُبتكر السعودي محمد بن سعود الشهراني منذ أعوام على تطوير مقترح تقني وطني يهدف إلى الإسهام في تحسين السلامة المرورية في المواقع ذات التحديات البصرية مثل عقبتي شعار وضلع بمنطقة عسير، مع آفاق مستقبلية لتطبيقه في مواقع مشابهة داخل المملكة وخارجها.
ملاحظات متراكمة ومعاينة مستمرة
أوضح الشهراني في حديثه لـ«عكاظ» أن الفكرة جاءت بناءً على ملاحظات متراكمة ومعاينة مستمرة لواقع الطرق، خصوصاً المنحنيات ومفترقات الطرق ذات القصور في الرؤية، التي تُسجّل عالمياً ضمن المواقع التي تحتاج حلولاً متقدمة تساعد السائق على فهم محيطه قبل اتخاذ القرار، بما يدعم خفض احتمالات وقوع الحوادث عند اعتماد هذا المفهوم الوطني الجديد.
مراحل متعددة
بيّن أن العمل على الفكرة مرّ بمراحل متعددة من الدراسة والتطوير للوصول إلى رؤية ناضجة لاتجاه الابتكار ومنفعته، متطلعاً لأن تتاح فرصة دعم هذا المقترح للبدء في تكوين عناصره التقنية وتطبيقه ميدانياً في أحد مواقع عسير ذات الأولوية، لتكون هذه الخطوة، بمشيئة الله، نقطة الانطلاقة نحو انتشار أوسع في طرق المملكة والعالم، استلهاماً لمقولة ولي العهد الأمير محمد بن سلمان بأن «طموحنا عنان السماء».
تفاصيل آلية العمل
أكد الشهراني أن تفاصيل آلية العمل محفوظة بالكامل لحماية حقوق الملكية الفكرية، واستعداداً لخطوات التنفيذ بالتنسيق مع الجهات المعنية، سعياً لإيجاد أثر وطني يُسهم في حفظ الأرواح، ورفع جودة الحياة، وتحسين تجربة مستخدمي الطرق، حيث السلامة حق للجميع، وخطوة واحدة قد تُحدث فارقاً كبيراً.
The Saudi innovator Mohammed bin Saud Al-Shahrani has been working for years on developing a national technical proposal aimed at contributing to improving traffic safety in areas with visual challenges, such as the Al-Shahr and Al-Dhil slopes in the Asir region, with future prospects for its application in similar locations both inside and outside the Kingdom.
Cumulative Observations and Continuous Review
Al-Shahrani explained in his talk to "Okaz" that the idea came based on cumulative observations and continuous reviews of the reality of roads, especially curves and intersections with limited visibility, which are globally recorded among the sites that need advanced solutions to help drivers understand their surroundings before making decisions, thereby supporting the reduction of accident probabilities when adopting this new national concept.
Multiple Stages
He indicated that the work on the idea has gone through multiple stages of study and development to reach a mature vision for the direction of innovation and its benefits, hoping that there will be an opportunity to support this proposal to start forming its technical elements and applying it in the field in one of the priority locations in Asir, so that this step, God willing, becomes the starting point for broader dissemination on the roads of the Kingdom and the world, inspired by the saying of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman that "our ambition is the sky's limit."
Details of the Mechanism of Action
Al-Shahrani confirmed that the details of the mechanism of action are fully protected to safeguard intellectual property rights, and in preparation for implementation steps in coordination with the relevant authorities, in an effort to create a national impact that contributes to saving lives, enhancing quality of life, and improving the experience of road users, as safety is a right for all, and a single step can make a significant difference.