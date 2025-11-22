يعمل المُبتكر السعودي محمد بن سعود الشهراني منذ أعوام على تطوير مقترح تقني وطني يهدف إلى الإسهام في تحسين السلامة المرورية في المواقع ذات التحديات البصرية مثل عقبتي شعار وضلع بمنطقة عسير، مع آفاق مستقبلية لتطبيقه في مواقع مشابهة داخل المملكة وخارجها.

ملاحظات متراكمة ومعاينة مستمرة

أوضح الشهراني في حديثه لـ«عكاظ» أن الفكرة جاءت بناءً على ملاحظات متراكمة ومعاينة مستمرة لواقع الطرق، خصوصاً المنحنيات ومفترقات الطرق ذات القصور في الرؤية، التي تُسجّل عالمياً ضمن المواقع التي تحتاج حلولاً متقدمة تساعد السائق على فهم محيطه قبل اتخاذ القرار، بما يدعم خفض احتمالات وقوع الحوادث عند اعتماد هذا المفهوم الوطني الجديد.

مراحل متعددة

بيّن أن العمل على الفكرة مرّ بمراحل متعددة من الدراسة والتطوير للوصول إلى رؤية ناضجة لاتجاه الابتكار ومنفعته، متطلعاً لأن تتاح فرصة دعم هذا المقترح للبدء في تكوين عناصره التقنية وتطبيقه ميدانياً في أحد مواقع عسير ذات الأولوية، لتكون هذه الخطوة، بمشيئة الله، نقطة الانطلاقة نحو انتشار أوسع في طرق المملكة والعالم، استلهاماً لمقولة ولي العهد الأمير محمد بن سلمان بأن «طموحنا عنان السماء».

تفاصيل آلية العمل

أكد الشهراني أن تفاصيل آلية العمل محفوظة بالكامل لحماية حقوق الملكية الفكرية، واستعداداً لخطوات التنفيذ بالتنسيق مع الجهات المعنية، سعياً لإيجاد أثر وطني يُسهم في حفظ الأرواح، ورفع جودة الحياة، وتحسين تجربة مستخدمي الطرق، حيث السلامة حق للجميع، وخطوة واحدة قد تُحدث فارقاً كبيراً.