توقّع المركز الوطني للأرصاد في تقريره عن حالة الطقس اليوم (الجمعة)، بمشيئة الله تعالى، هطول أمطار رعدية مصحوبة بزخات من البرد ورياح نشطة مثيرة للأتربة والغبار على أجزاء من 10 مناطق في المملكة، مع فرص لتكوّن الضباب على عدد من المناطق.

وأوضح المركز أن الحالة المطرية تشمل أجزاء من مناطق جازان، وعسير، والباحة، ومكة المكرمة، والمدينة المنورة، وحائل، والقصيم، والحدود الشمالية، إضافة إلى الأجزاء الشمالية من المنطقة الشرقية، مع فرصة لتكوّن الضباب على أجزاء من تلك المناطق، وكذلك على أجزاء من منطقة الجوف.

رياح نشطة على البحر الأحمر

وأشار التقرير إلى أن حركة الرياح السطحية على البحر الأحمر ستكون شمالية غربية إلى شمالية بسرعة تتراوح بين 12 و40 كيلومتراً في الساعة على الجزأين الشمالي والأوسط، وجنوبية شرقية إلى شرقية بسرعة تتراوح بين 15 و40 كيلومتراً في الساعة على الجزء الجنوبي.

وبيّن أن ارتفاع الموج سيتراوح بين نصف متر ومتر ونصف، فيما ستكون حالة البحر خفيفاً إلى متوسط الموج.

حالة الخليج العربي

وفي الخليج العربي، توقّع المركز أن تكون الرياح السطحية جنوبية إلى جنوبية شرقية بسرعة تتراوح بين 8 و25 كيلومتراً في الساعة على الجزء الشمالي، وشمالية شرقية إلى شمالية غربية بالسرعة نفسها على الجزء الجنوبي.

وأضاف أن ارتفاع الموج سيتراوح بين نصف متر ومتر، فيما ستكون حالة البحر خفيف الموج.