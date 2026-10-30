The National Center of Meteorology expected in its weather report today (Friday), God willing, thunderstorms accompanied by hail showers and active winds stirring up dust and sand in parts of 10 regions in the Kingdom, with chances of fog formation in several areas.

The center clarified that the rainy condition includes parts of the regions of Jazan, Asir, Al-Baha, Makkah, Madinah, Hail, Al-Qassim, and the Northern Borders, in addition to the northern parts of the Eastern Province, with a chance of fog formation in parts of those areas, as well as in parts of the Al-Jawf region.

Active Winds on the Red Sea

The report indicated that the surface wind movement on the Red Sea will be northwesterly to northerly at speeds ranging between 12 and 40 kilometers per hour in the northern and central parts, and southeasterly to easterly at speeds ranging between 15 and 40 kilometers per hour in the southern part.

It was noted that the wave height will range between half a meter and one and a half meters, while the sea condition will be light to moderate waves.

Condition of the Arabian Gulf

In the Arabian Gulf, the center expected that the surface winds will be southerly to southeasterly at speeds ranging between 8 and 25 kilometers per hour in the northern part, and northeasterly to northwesterly at the same speed in the southern part.

It added that the wave height will range between half a meter and one meter, while the sea condition will be light waves.