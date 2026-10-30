توقّع المركز الوطني للأرصاد في تقريره عن حالة الطقس اليوم (الجمعة)، بمشيئة الله تعالى، هطول أمطار رعدية مصحوبة بزخات من البرد ورياح نشطة مثيرة للأتربة والغبار على أجزاء من 10 مناطق في المملكة، مع فرص لتكوّن الضباب على عدد من المناطق.
وأوضح المركز أن الحالة المطرية تشمل أجزاء من مناطق جازان، وعسير، والباحة، ومكة المكرمة، والمدينة المنورة، وحائل، والقصيم، والحدود الشمالية، إضافة إلى الأجزاء الشمالية من المنطقة الشرقية، مع فرصة لتكوّن الضباب على أجزاء من تلك المناطق، وكذلك على أجزاء من منطقة الجوف.
رياح نشطة على البحر الأحمر
وأشار التقرير إلى أن حركة الرياح السطحية على البحر الأحمر ستكون شمالية غربية إلى شمالية بسرعة تتراوح بين 12 و40 كيلومتراً في الساعة على الجزأين الشمالي والأوسط، وجنوبية شرقية إلى شرقية بسرعة تتراوح بين 15 و40 كيلومتراً في الساعة على الجزء الجنوبي.
وبيّن أن ارتفاع الموج سيتراوح بين نصف متر ومتر ونصف، فيما ستكون حالة البحر خفيفاً إلى متوسط الموج.
حالة الخليج العربي
وفي الخليج العربي، توقّع المركز أن تكون الرياح السطحية جنوبية إلى جنوبية شرقية بسرعة تتراوح بين 8 و25 كيلومتراً في الساعة على الجزء الشمالي، وشمالية شرقية إلى شمالية غربية بالسرعة نفسها على الجزء الجنوبي.
وأضاف أن ارتفاع الموج سيتراوح بين نصف متر ومتر، فيما ستكون حالة البحر خفيف الموج.
The National Center of Meteorology expected in its weather report today (Friday), God willing, thunderstorms accompanied by hail showers and active winds stirring up dust and sand in parts of 10 regions in the Kingdom, with chances of fog formation in several areas.
The center clarified that the rainy condition includes parts of the regions of Jazan, Asir, Al-Baha, Makkah, Madinah, Hail, Al-Qassim, and the Northern Borders, in addition to the northern parts of the Eastern Province, with a chance of fog formation in parts of those areas, as well as in parts of the Al-Jawf region.
Active Winds on the Red Sea
The report indicated that the surface wind movement on the Red Sea will be northwesterly to northerly at speeds ranging between 12 and 40 kilometers per hour in the northern and central parts, and southeasterly to easterly at speeds ranging between 15 and 40 kilometers per hour in the southern part.
It was noted that the wave height will range between half a meter and one and a half meters, while the sea condition will be light to moderate waves.
Condition of the Arabian Gulf
In the Arabian Gulf, the center expected that the surface winds will be southerly to southeasterly at speeds ranging between 8 and 25 kilometers per hour in the northern part, and northeasterly to northwesterly at the same speed in the southern part.
It added that the wave height will range between half a meter and one meter, while the sea condition will be light waves.