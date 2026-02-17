أدانت رابطةُ العالم الإسلامي القرار الصادر عن حكومة الاحتلال الإسرائيلي، بشأن إجراءات تسجيل الأراضي في الضفة الغربية المحتلة، وتحويل مساحاتٍ واسعةٍ فيها إلى ما يسمى «أملاك دولة»، تابعة لسلطات الاحتلال.

وفي بيانٍ للأمانة العامة للرابطة، جدَّد الأمين العام رئيس هيئة علماء المسلمين الشيخ الدكتور محمد عبدالكريم العيسى، دعوةَ المجتمع الدولي لتحمُّل مسؤولياته القانونية والأخلاقية، إزاءَ وضع حدٍّ لهذه الانتهاكات، واتخاذ موقفٍ جادٍّ بإنفاذ قرارات ونداءات الشرعية الدولية، بما في ذلك قرارات مجلس الأمن، و«إعلان نيويورك» لحلّ الدولتين، المؤيَّد بقرار الجمعية العامة للأمم المتحدة، بشأن حق الشعب الفلسطيني التاريخي الثابت في تقرير مصيره، وإقامة دولته.