The Muslim World League condemned the decision issued by the Israeli occupation government regarding the procedures for registering lands in the occupied West Bank and converting large areas into what is called "state property," belonging to the occupying authorities.

In a statement from the League's General Secretariat, the Secretary-General and President of the Association of Muslim Scholars, Sheikh Dr. Muhammad Abdulkarim Al-Issa, renewed the call for the international community to assume its legal and moral responsibilities to put an end to these violations and to take a serious stance in enforcing the decisions and calls of international legitimacy, including Security Council resolutions and the "New York Declaration" for a two-state solution, supported by the United Nations General Assembly resolution regarding the Palestinian people's historical and established right to self-determination and the establishment of their state.