About six million male and female students in public education schools across various regions and governorates of the Kingdom have completed the final exams for the first semester of the current academic year. With the conclusion of this semester, students are now eagerly awaiting the announcement of results today (Thursday) through the (Noor) system.

In an important organizational aspect, the ministry clarified the inclusion of a deprivation icon in the (Noor) system for students who have been absent for 18 days without an excuse during the academic year, as part of efforts to enhance discipline and commitment to attendance. It was also noted that students who are absent or have dropped out during the first semester will have the status "Absent" recorded in the (Noor) system, without being dropped from the enrollment, while confirming that no student will be allowed to retake the final exam if they have already taken the tests.

The ministry indicated that a student who has an acceptable excuse for being absent from one or more subjects in the final exam of a semester or in the second round exam is entitled to take a substitute exam with the same grade allocated for the exam they missed. Meanwhile, a student who is absent without an excuse will be considered incomplete in the subject and will be subject to second-round exams as stated in the student evaluation regulations.