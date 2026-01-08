أنهى نحو ستة ملايين طالب وطالبة في مدارس التعليم العام بمختلف مناطق ومحافظات المملكة، اختبارات نهاية الفصل الدراسي الأول للعام الدراسي الحالي، ومع ختام هذا الفصل الدراسي، بات الطلاب والطالبات يترقبون اليوم (الخميس) وعبر نظام (نور) إعلان النتائج.

وفي جانب تنظيمي مهم، أوضحت الوزارة إدراج أيقونة الحرمان في نظام (نور) للطلاب والطالبات الذين بلغ غيابهم 18 يوماً دون عذر خلال العام الدراسي، في إطار تعزيز الانضباط والالتزام بالحضور، وأن الطلاب والطالبات المنقطعين أو المتغيبين عن الدراسة خلال الفصل الدراسي الأول تُرصد لهم عبارة «غائب» في نظام (نور)، دون طيّ قيدهم، مؤكدة في المقابل أنه لا يُعاد اختبار نهاية الفصل لأي طالب أو طالبة أدّوا الاختبارات.

وبيّنت الوزارة أن الطالب الذي تغيّب بعذر مقبول عن مادة أو أكثر في اختبار نهاية إحدى الفترات الدراسية أو اختبار الدور الثاني، يحق له دخول الاختبار البديل بنفس الدرجة المخصصة للاختبار الذي تغيّب عنه، فيما يُعد الطالب المتغيب دون عذر مكمّلاً في المادة ويخضع لاختبارات الدور الثاني وفق ما ورد في لائحة تقويم الطالب.