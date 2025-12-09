شهدت فعاليات «يوم الصفقة»، المنعقدة ضمن أعمال مؤتمر الابتكار في استدامة المياه (IDWS 2025)، استعراض 36 شركة ناشئة لحلول وتقنيات موجهة لقطاع المياه، من بينها 12 شركة فائزة بجائزة الابتكار العالمية في المياه، أمام أكثر من 50 مستثمراً ملائكياً وصندوقاً استثمارياً من 10 دول.

وقدّم المشاركون حلولاً مبتكرة تستهدف إنتاج المياه ومعالجتها وإعادة استخدامها، فيما تجاوزت القيمة السوقية للشركات المشاركة في الفعالية مليار ريال، ضمن نشاط استثماري يعكس تنامي فرص الاستثمار في تطوير تقنيات المياه.

ويُنظَّم «يوم الصفقة» ضمن منظومة مركز الابتكار السعودي لتقنيات المياه -الذراع الابتكارية للهيئة السعودية للمياه- الذي يعمل على تطوير الابتكارات وبناء شركات ناشئة متخصصة في التحلية والمعالجة وإعادة الاستخدام، ويهدف المركز إلى تعزيز منظومة الابتكار الوطني عبر برامج الاحتضان والمسرّعات ونقل التقنيات من مرحلة البحث والتطوير إلى التطبيق التجاري.

وتضمّنت الفعالية مسارين رئيسيين؛ الأول هو مسار الابتكار الذي يركّز على تحويل الأفكار إلى تطبيقات عملية خلال مراحل الهاكاثون، عبر بيئة تطويرية تشجّع التعاون والتعلم، وتخدم المبتكرين والباحثين ورواد الأعمال.

أما مسار التبني الاستثماري فيهدف إلى تحفيز تبنّي الابتكارات الجاهزة وربط براءات الاختراع بالسوق بشكل مباشر، بما يخدم المستثمرين ويتيح فرصاً عملية لنمو الشركات الناشئة وتسريع نقل التقنيات إلى السوق.

ويعد «يوم الصفقة» منصة استثمارية تجمع الابتكار بالتمويل عبر جلسات عرض مشاريع أمام المستثمرين، إضافة إلى لقاءات ثنائية تسهم في بناء اتفاقات وشراكات تجارية، وتدعم انتقال الابتكارات من مرحلة التطوير إلى التطبيق العملي في القطاعات الحيوية.

وتعزّز هذه الفعالية حضور الشركات الناشئة في قطاع المياه محلياً ودولياً، بما يواكب توجهات تطوير تقنيات المستقبل وتوسيع الاستثمار في حلول الاستدامة.