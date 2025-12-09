The "Deal Day" event, held as part of the Innovation in Water Sustainability Conference (IDWS 2025), showcased 36 startups presenting solutions and technologies aimed at the water sector, including 12 companies that won the Global Innovation Award in Water, in front of more than 50 angel investors and investment funds from 10 countries.

Participants presented innovative solutions targeting water production, treatment, and reuse, while the market value of the participating companies exceeded one billion riyals, reflecting the growing investment opportunities in developing water technologies.

"Deal Day" is organized under the Saudi Innovation Center for Water Technologies - the innovative arm of the Saudi Water Authority - which works on developing innovations and building specialized startups in desalination, treatment, and reuse. The center aims to enhance the national innovation ecosystem through incubation programs, accelerators, and transferring technologies from research and development to commercial application.

The event included two main tracks; the first is the innovation track, which focuses on transforming ideas into practical applications during the hackathon stages, through a developmental environment that encourages collaboration and learning, serving innovators, researchers, and entrepreneurs.

The investment adoption track aims to stimulate the adoption of ready innovations and directly connect patents to the market, benefiting investors and providing practical opportunities for the growth of startups and accelerating the transfer of technologies to the market.

"Deal Day" is an investment platform that combines innovation with funding through project presentation sessions in front of investors, in addition to bilateral meetings that contribute to building agreements and business partnerships, supporting the transition of innovations from the development stage to practical application in vital sectors.

This event enhances the presence of startups in the water sector both locally and internationally, aligning with trends in developing future technologies and expanding investment in sustainability solutions.