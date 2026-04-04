The international star Sadio Mané shone with Al Nassr in the match against Al Najma, delivering a remarkable performance that clearly left his mark on the course of the game. Mané scored two goals from six shots and actively participated in building attacks by creating four chances, including a clear opportunity to score. Additionally, he successfully executed two dribbles and won 3 out of 4 aerial duels, along with one successful tackle and regaining possession of the ball twice, resulting in a performance rating of 8.6 out of 10.



This performance is part of Mané's impressive journey with Al Nassr since his arrival, as he has played 119 matches, scoring 49 goals and providing 30 assists, bringing his total contributions to 79, which include local and continental achievements, such as participating in the Saudi Super Cup, Roshan League, AFC Champions League for the elite, AFC Champions League twice, and the King's Cup.



This performance confirms that Sadio Mané's role is not limited to scoring alone; it extends to being an influential player in playmaking and enhancing the team's strength across various tournaments.