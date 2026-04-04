تألق النجم الدولي ساديو ماني مع النصر في مواجهة النجمة، وقدّم أداءً مميزاً حمل بصماته الواضحة على مجريات اللقاء، إذ سجل ماني هدفين من أصل 6 تسديدات، وشارك بفاعلية في بناء الهجمات من خلال صناعة 4 فرص، منها فرصة محققة للتسجيل، إلى جانب نجاحه في تنفيذ مراوغات مرتين وكسب 3 من أصل 4 صراعات هوائية، إضافة إلى تدخل ناجح واحد واستعادة الكرة مرتين، ليُقيّم أداؤه بـ8.6 من 10.


ويأتي هذا الأداء ضمن مسيرة ماني المميزة مع نادي النصر منذ انضمامه، إذ خاض 119 مباراة سجل خلالها 49 هدفاً وقدم 30 تمريرة حاسمة، ليصل إجمالي مساهماته إلى 79 مرة، شملت الإنجازات المحلية والقارية، بما فيها المشاركة في السوبر السعودي، دوري روشن، دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة، دوري أبطال آسيا مرتين، وكأس الملك.


ويؤكد هذا الأداء أن ساديو ماني لا يقتصر دوره على التسجيل فقط، بل يمتد ليكون لاعباً مؤثراً في صناعة اللعب وتعزيز قوة الفريق في مختلف البطولات.