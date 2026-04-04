Al-Nasr recorded an exceptional fan attendance during its match against Al-Najma in the 27th round of the Roshen Professional League, after the administration offered tickets at a symbolic price of 10 riyals, a move that resulted in full stands and topped the fan attendance this season.



This attendance was not just a fleeting number; it surpassed the rest of the team's matches, as the number of attendees in the match against Al-Najma reached approximately 26,003 fans, equal to the match against Al-Khaleej, while the match against Al-Qadisiyah recorded an attendance of 25,827 fans, and the match against Al-Ittihad had 24,604 fans, whereas the match against Al-Akhdood had the lowest attendance on this list.



This numerical superiority reflects the impact of administrative decisions in motivating fans, as the initiative of symbolic tickets succeeded in attracting attendance, turning the stands into a strikingly enthusiastic scene, confirming that Al-Nasr fans remain the toughest number whenever there is a reason for them to attend.