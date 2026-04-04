سجّل النصر حضوراً جماهيرياً استثنائياً خلال مواجهته أمام النجمة ضمن الجولة الـ27 من دوري روشن للمحترفين، بعدما طرحت الإدارة التذاكر بسعر رمزي بلغ 10 ريالات، في خطوة أثمرت عن امتلاء المدرجات وتصدر الحضور الجماهيري هذا الموسم.


ولم يكن هذا الحضور مجرد رقم عابر، بل تفوّق على بقية مباريات الفريق، إذ بلغ عدد الحضور في مواجهة النجمة نحو 26,003 مشجعين، متساوياً مع لقاء الخليج، فيما سجّلت مواجهة القادسية حضوراً بلغ 25,827 مشجعاً، وجاءت مباراة الاتحاد بـ24,604 مشجعين، في حين كانت مواجهة الأخدود الأقل ضمن هذه القائمة.


ويعكس هذا التفوق الرقمي تأثير القرارات الإدارية في تحفيز الجماهير، إذ نجحت مبادرة التذاكر الرمزية في استقطاب الحضور، وتحويل المدرجات إلى مشهد حماسي لافت، يؤكد أن جماهير النصر تظل الرقم الأصعب متى ما وجدت ما يدعوها للحضور.