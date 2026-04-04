أكد الرئيس التنفيذي لنادي ضمك أحمد الشهري، في تصريح خاص لـ«عكاظ»، أن مواجهة نظيرة الأهلي المرتقبة على ملعب المحالة تُعد من المباريات الصعبة، في ظل الظروف التي تحيط بالفريق. مشيراً إلى تأثير فترة التوقف، إلى جانب الغيابات الناتجة عن الإصابات وتراكم البطاقات، فضلاً عن تحديات الحفاظ على رتم المباريات.


وأوضح أن المستوى الفني للفريق يشهد تصاعداً ملحوظاً خلال الفترة الأخيرة، معتبراً ذلك مؤشراً إيجابياً. وأضاف: «نأمل أن يتوّج هذا التصاعد بتحقيق نتائج إيجابية، خصوصاً أن المرحلة الحالية تُعد الأهم من حيث حصد النقاط».


وشدّد الشهري على أن الفريق سيبذل قصارى جهده لتحقيق الهدف المنشود في هذه المواجهة، مضيفاً: «في حال لم تتحقق النتيجة المطلوبة، فإننا نعتبرها خسارة معركة لا خسارة حرب. سنعمل على تصحيح الأخطاء، وتعزيز المكتسبات، والمضي قدماً بروح أكبر نحو المباريات القادمة».


واختتم الرئيس التنفيذي تصريحه بدعوة الجماهير للوقوف مع الفريق في هذه المرحلة المهمة، مؤكداً أن الهدف يتمثّل في ضمان البقاء ضمن أندية دوري الكبار للموسم الثامن على التوالي، متمنياً التوفيق لتحقيق ذلك.