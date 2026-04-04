The CEO of Damak Club, Ahmed Al-Shahri, stated in a special statement to "Okaz" that the upcoming match against Al-Ahli at Al-Mahala Stadium is considered one of the difficult matches, given the circumstances surrounding the team. He pointed out the impact of the break period, along with absences due to injuries and accumulated cards, in addition to the challenges of maintaining the rhythm of the matches.



He explained that the team's technical level has been showing a noticeable rise in recent times, considering this a positive indicator. He added, "We hope that this rise will culminate in achieving positive results, especially since the current phase is the most important in terms of accumulating points."



Al-Shahri emphasized that the team will exert its utmost effort to achieve the desired goal in this match, adding, "If the required result is not achieved, we consider it a loss of a battle, not a loss of the war. We will work on correcting mistakes, enhancing gains, and moving forward with greater spirit towards the upcoming matches."



He concluded his statement by calling on the fans to stand by the team during this important phase, confirming that the goal is to ensure remaining among the top league clubs for the eighth consecutive season, wishing for success in achieving that.