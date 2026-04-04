The youth team aims to achieve a positive result in their upcoming match against Riyadh in the Roshen Saudi League, which would raise their points to 13 out of a possible 18 under the leadership of their coach Nour Eddine Zekri.



They enter the match with high morale after a series of impressive results, having collected 10 points from their last 5 matches, starting with victories over Damak and Riyadh, before stumbling against Al-Hilal, then regaining their balance with a win over Al-Akhidood and a draw with Al-Ittifaq.



This upward trend reflects a clear improvement in the team's performance both technically and organizationally, giving the youth team a real opportunity to continue advancing in the standings, especially with their relative stability under Zekri's leadership in the recent phase.