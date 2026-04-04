يستهدف الشباب في مواجهته المرتقبة أمام الرياض ضمن منافسات دوري روشن السعودي، تحقيق نتيجة إيجابية ترفع رصيده إلى 13 نقطة من أصل 18 ممكنة تحت قيادة مدربه نور الدين زكري.


ويدخل الشباب اللقاء بمعنويات مرتفعة بعد سلسلة نتائج مميزة، إذ حصد 10 نقاط من آخر 5 مباريات، بدأت بانتصارين على ضمك والرياض، قبل أن يتعثر أمام الهلال، ثم يستعيد توازنه بالفوز على الأخدود والتعادل مع الاتفاق.


ويعكس هذا التصاعد تحسناً واضحاً في أداء الفريق فنياً وتنظيمياً، ما يمنح الشباب فرصة حقيقية لمواصلة التقدم في جدول الترتيب، خصوصاً مع استقراره النسبي تحت قيادة زكري في المرحلة الأخيرة.