يستهدف الشباب في مواجهته المرتقبة أمام الرياض ضمن منافسات دوري روشن السعودي، تحقيق نتيجة إيجابية ترفع رصيده إلى 13 نقطة من أصل 18 ممكنة تحت قيادة مدربه نور الدين زكري.
ويدخل الشباب اللقاء بمعنويات مرتفعة بعد سلسلة نتائج مميزة، إذ حصد 10 نقاط من آخر 5 مباريات، بدأت بانتصارين على ضمك والرياض، قبل أن يتعثر أمام الهلال، ثم يستعيد توازنه بالفوز على الأخدود والتعادل مع الاتفاق.
ويعكس هذا التصاعد تحسناً واضحاً في أداء الفريق فنياً وتنظيمياً، ما يمنح الشباب فرصة حقيقية لمواصلة التقدم في جدول الترتيب، خصوصاً مع استقراره النسبي تحت قيادة زكري في المرحلة الأخيرة.
The youth team aims to achieve a positive result in their upcoming match against Riyadh in the Roshen Saudi League, which would raise their points to 13 out of a possible 18 under the leadership of their coach Nour Eddine Zekri.
They enter the match with high morale after a series of impressive results, having collected 10 points from their last 5 matches, starting with victories over Damak and Riyadh, before stumbling against Al-Hilal, then regaining their balance with a win over Al-Akhidood and a draw with Al-Ittifaq.
This upward trend reflects a clear improvement in the team's performance both technically and organizationally, giving the youth team a real opportunity to continue advancing in the standings, especially with their relative stability under Zekri's leadership in the recent phase.