Israeli right-wing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has proven to be the biggest saboteur and hater in the Middle East. This was confirmed by his ugly actions over the past two days; from attacks on Lebanon and Syria, fully aware that neither possesses the military strength to repel his army armed with the best technology and military equipment. He has brutally managed to make the ceasefire in Gaza, under the Sharm El Sheikh agreement, an event that has been forgotten, even surpassed, by continuing to bomb the cities of the Gaza Strip mercilessly, persisting in genocide, war crimes, and crimes against humanity, which have become an exclusive characteristic of the Israeli army and Netanyahu's government. These crimes have been condemned by countries around the world, calling on the Security Council and the international community to fulfill their duties to stop this dangerous barbaric behavior. All of this confirms that Netanyahu lacks the wisdom, which is one of the primary traits of a successful politician. He does not care about the hatred and animosity that his criminal actions cause in relations between Arabs and Jews. This animosity may not be erased even after centuries. The airstrikes on Lebanon, Syria, and the Gaza Strip confirm that Netanyahu is a coward lacking the courage of men. What does it mean to strike an opponent who has no weapon to strike you? Even in ordinary criminal law, the judiciary does not accept that you shoot your opponent if they attack you with a stick or a water gun. What about someone who sends F-35 fighters to strike women and children, destroying buildings, hospitals, and refugee camps? Netanyahu is the obstacle to international peace and the stability of the region and the world. The United Nations must act to prosecute Netanyahu and his associates.