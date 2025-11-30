أثبت رئيس حكومة اليمين الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو أنه أكبر المخربين والحاقدين في منطقة الشرق الأوسط. وهو ما أكدته أفعاله القبيحة خلال اليومين الماضيين؛ من هجمات على لبنان وسورية، وهو يدرك جيداً أن كلتيهما لا تملكان قوة عسكرية لصد جيشه المسلح بأفضل تكنولوجيا وعتاد حربي. واستطاع بكل وحشية جعل وقف النار في غزة، بموجب اتفاق شرم الشيخ، حدثاً تم نسيانه، بل تجاوُزُه، باستمراره في قصف مدن قطاع غزة بلا رحمة، مواصلاً الإبادة الجماعية، وجرائم الحرب، والجرائم ضد الإنسانية، التي أضحت صفة حصرية للجيش الإسرائيلي، وحكومة نتنياهو. وهي جرائم أدانتها دول العالم، وطالبت مجلس الأمن والمجتمع الدولي أن ينهضا بمهماتهما لوقف هذا السلوك الهمجي الخطير. ويؤكد كل ذلك أن نتنياهو يفتقر إلى الحكمة، التي هي من أول خصائص السياسي الناجح. فهو لا يعبأ بالكراهية والبغضاء التي تتسبب فيها تصرفاته الإجرامية على العلاقات بين العرب واليهود. وهي بغضاء قد لا يمحوها مَرُّ قرون. وتؤكد الغارات على لبنان وسورية وقطاع غزة أن نتنياهو جبان يفتقر إلى شجاعة الرجال. فما معنى أن تضرب خصماً لا يملك سلاحاً لضربك. وحتى في القانون الجنائي العادي لا يقبل القضاء أن تضرب خصمك بالرصاص إذا هجم عليك بعصا، أو مدفع ماء. فما بالك بمن يرسل مقاتلات إف-35 لضرب النساء والأطفال، وتدمير المباني والمشافي ومخيمات اللاجئين. إن نتنياهو هو العقبة أمام السلم الدولي، واستقرار المنطقة والعالم. ويجب أن تتحرك الأمم المتحدة لمحاكمة نتنياهو وأعوانه.