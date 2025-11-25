عقد المكتب التنفيذي لمجلس وزراء الإعلام العرب، بمقر جامعة الدول العربية في القاهرة اليوم، أعمال دورته الـ21 برئاسة وزير الإعلام سلمان بن يوسف الدوسري، ومشاركة وزراء الإعلام ورؤساء وفود الدول العربية الأعضاء، بحضور الأمين العام المساعد رئيس قطاع الإعلام والاتصال بالجامعة العربية السفير أحمد رشيد خطابي، لاستكمال التحضيرات الخاصة بأعمال الدورة الـ55 لمجلس وزراء الإعلام العرب التي تُعقد غداً.

ورأس وفد المملكة إلى الاجتماع وكيل وزارة الإعلام للعلاقات الإعلامية الدولية خالد بن عبدالقادر الغامدي.

وقال وزير الإعلام في كلمته الافتتاحية لاجتماع المكتب التنفيذي: «إن هذا الاجتماع امتدادٌ للجهود الرامية لتطوير العمل الإعلامي العربي المشترك، حيث نناقش فيه عدداً من البنود المهمة التي تأتي في مقدمتها القضية الفلسطينية، التي ستظل دائماً هي القضية الأهم لدولنا وشعوبنا العربية».

وأكد أهمية توظيف العمل الإعلامي العربي لخدمة القضية الفلسطينية بكل السبل المتاحة، داعياً جميع وسائل الإعلام العربية للتأكيد لمركزية القضية الفلسطينية والدعم الراسخ للشعب الفلسطيني لنيل حقوقه الوطنية المشروعة وفي مقدمتها حقه في الحرية والدولة المستقلة ذات السيادة على حدود 1967، وعاصمتها القدس الشرقية، ودعم جهود حل الدولتين والتسوية النهائية للقضية الفلسطينية، وحشد الرأي العام العربي والدولي لدعم التحركات العربية في مواجهة الاحتلال الإسرائيلي والترويج لمبادرات السلام العربية.

وأوضح أن المملكة العربية السعودية عملت على تفعيل مبادرة السلام العربية من منظور حل الدولتين، وهو ما شكل مساراً غير مسبوق في تحقيق إقامة الدولة الفلسطينية، وأثمر عن اعتراف عدد من الدول المهمة بالدولة الفلسطينية، وما حققه المؤتمر الدولي لحل الدولتين في نيويورك من نجاح كبير في إطار تنفيذ هذه المبادرة، حيث نجح في حشد المجتمع الدولي وحثه على تبني نهج أكثر جدية نحو مقاربة عملية بديلة عن الجمود السياسي والدفع باتجاه قيام الدولة الفلسطينية.

وأشار إلى أن المكتب التنفيذي يناقش في اجتماعه اليوم ميثاق الشرف الإعلامي العربي ودور الإعلام في تعزيز التنمية المستدامة، ودوره في التصدي لظاهرة الإرهاب والتطرف، إضافة إلى توظيف الذكاء الاصطناعي في الإعلام العربي ومدى تأثيره على العنصر البشري، والدور المحوري الذي يؤديه في تعزيز عمليات إعداد المحتوى الإعلامي وأتمتة توزيعه وتداوله وفق اهتمامات الجمهور وتفضيلاته واتجاهاته.

وثمّن جهود الدول الأعضاء في تنفيذ توصيات وقرارات مجلس وزراء الإعلام العرب، وما قدموه من مشاريع ومبادرات وجهود في المجالات الإعلامية المختلفة، وكذلك قطاع الإعلام والاتصال بالأمانة العامة لجامعة الدول العربية على الجهود المبذولة للتحضير لهذا الاجتماع.

من جهته وجّه الأمين العام المساعد رئيس قطاع الإعلام والاتصال بالجامعة العربية السفير أحمد رشيد خطابي الشكر للمملكة العربية السعودية، على جهودها المقدرة خلال رئاسة المكتب التنفيذي من أجل النهوض بالإعلام العربي، وتجويد مؤهلاته، والتفاعل مع القضايا المشتركة، وتثمين القيم الحضارية بعمقها الغني والمتنوع.

وتصدرت القضية الفلسطينية جدول أعمال المكتب التنفيذي، ودور توظيف الذكاء الاصطناعي في الإعلام العربي، والتعاون العربي- الصيني في مجال الإعلام، وموعد ومكان انعقاد الدورة العادية (104) للجنة الدائمة للإعلام العربي، والدورة العادية (22) للمكتب التنفيذي لمجلس وزراء الإعلام العرب، وتفعيل الصيغة الجديدة لميثاق الشرف الإعلامي العربي، والإستراتيجية الإعلامية لمكافحة الإرهاب، وإستراتيجية التربية الإعلامية والمعلوماتية، وخطة الإعلام البيئي، ووضع برنامج تنفيذي للخريطة الإعلامية للتنمية المستدامة 2030.