عقد المكتب التنفيذي لمجلس وزراء الإعلام العرب، بمقر جامعة الدول العربية في القاهرة اليوم، أعمال دورته الـ21 برئاسة وزير الإعلام سلمان بن يوسف الدوسري، ومشاركة وزراء الإعلام ورؤساء وفود الدول العربية الأعضاء، بحضور الأمين العام المساعد رئيس قطاع الإعلام والاتصال بالجامعة العربية السفير أحمد رشيد خطابي، لاستكمال التحضيرات الخاصة بأعمال الدورة الـ55 لمجلس وزراء الإعلام العرب التي تُعقد غداً.
ورأس وفد المملكة إلى الاجتماع وكيل وزارة الإعلام للعلاقات الإعلامية الدولية خالد بن عبدالقادر الغامدي.
وقال وزير الإعلام في كلمته الافتتاحية لاجتماع المكتب التنفيذي: «إن هذا الاجتماع امتدادٌ للجهود الرامية لتطوير العمل الإعلامي العربي المشترك، حيث نناقش فيه عدداً من البنود المهمة التي تأتي في مقدمتها القضية الفلسطينية، التي ستظل دائماً هي القضية الأهم لدولنا وشعوبنا العربية».
وأكد أهمية توظيف العمل الإعلامي العربي لخدمة القضية الفلسطينية بكل السبل المتاحة، داعياً جميع وسائل الإعلام العربية للتأكيد لمركزية القضية الفلسطينية والدعم الراسخ للشعب الفلسطيني لنيل حقوقه الوطنية المشروعة وفي مقدمتها حقه في الحرية والدولة المستقلة ذات السيادة على حدود 1967، وعاصمتها القدس الشرقية، ودعم جهود حل الدولتين والتسوية النهائية للقضية الفلسطينية، وحشد الرأي العام العربي والدولي لدعم التحركات العربية في مواجهة الاحتلال الإسرائيلي والترويج لمبادرات السلام العربية.
وأوضح أن المملكة العربية السعودية عملت على تفعيل مبادرة السلام العربية من منظور حل الدولتين، وهو ما شكل مساراً غير مسبوق في تحقيق إقامة الدولة الفلسطينية، وأثمر عن اعتراف عدد من الدول المهمة بالدولة الفلسطينية، وما حققه المؤتمر الدولي لحل الدولتين في نيويورك من نجاح كبير في إطار تنفيذ هذه المبادرة، حيث نجح في حشد المجتمع الدولي وحثه على تبني نهج أكثر جدية نحو مقاربة عملية بديلة عن الجمود السياسي والدفع باتجاه قيام الدولة الفلسطينية.
وأشار إلى أن المكتب التنفيذي يناقش في اجتماعه اليوم ميثاق الشرف الإعلامي العربي ودور الإعلام في تعزيز التنمية المستدامة، ودوره في التصدي لظاهرة الإرهاب والتطرف، إضافة إلى توظيف الذكاء الاصطناعي في الإعلام العربي ومدى تأثيره على العنصر البشري، والدور المحوري الذي يؤديه في تعزيز عمليات إعداد المحتوى الإعلامي وأتمتة توزيعه وتداوله وفق اهتمامات الجمهور وتفضيلاته واتجاهاته.
وثمّن جهود الدول الأعضاء في تنفيذ توصيات وقرارات مجلس وزراء الإعلام العرب، وما قدموه من مشاريع ومبادرات وجهود في المجالات الإعلامية المختلفة، وكذلك قطاع الإعلام والاتصال بالأمانة العامة لجامعة الدول العربية على الجهود المبذولة للتحضير لهذا الاجتماع.
من جهته وجّه الأمين العام المساعد رئيس قطاع الإعلام والاتصال بالجامعة العربية السفير أحمد رشيد خطابي الشكر للمملكة العربية السعودية، على جهودها المقدرة خلال رئاسة المكتب التنفيذي من أجل النهوض بالإعلام العربي، وتجويد مؤهلاته، والتفاعل مع القضايا المشتركة، وتثمين القيم الحضارية بعمقها الغني والمتنوع.
وتصدرت القضية الفلسطينية جدول أعمال المكتب التنفيذي، ودور توظيف الذكاء الاصطناعي في الإعلام العربي، والتعاون العربي- الصيني في مجال الإعلام، وموعد ومكان انعقاد الدورة العادية (104) للجنة الدائمة للإعلام العربي، والدورة العادية (22) للمكتب التنفيذي لمجلس وزراء الإعلام العرب، وتفعيل الصيغة الجديدة لميثاق الشرف الإعلامي العربي، والإستراتيجية الإعلامية لمكافحة الإرهاب، وإستراتيجية التربية الإعلامية والمعلوماتية، وخطة الإعلام البيئي، ووضع برنامج تنفيذي للخريطة الإعلامية للتنمية المستدامة 2030.
The Executive Office of the Council of Arab Ministers of Information held its 21st session today at the headquarters of the Arab League in Cairo, chaired by Minister of Information Salman bin Yusuf Al-Dosari, with the participation of ministers of information and heads of delegations from Arab member states, and in the presence of the Assistant Secretary-General and Head of the Media and Communication Sector at the Arab League, Ambassador Ahmed Rashid Khatabi, to complete preparations for the 55th session of the Council of Arab Ministers of Information, which will be held tomorrow.
The delegation of the Kingdom to the meeting was headed by Khalid bin Abdulqader Al-Ghamdi, the Deputy Minister of Information for International Media Relations.
In his opening speech at the Executive Office meeting, the Minister of Information stated: "This meeting is an extension of the efforts aimed at developing Arab joint media work, where we discuss a number of important items, the foremost of which is the Palestinian issue, which will always remain the most important issue for our Arab countries and peoples."
He emphasized the importance of utilizing Arab media to serve the Palestinian cause by all available means, calling on all Arab media outlets to affirm the centrality of the Palestinian issue and the steadfast support for the Palestinian people to obtain their legitimate national rights, foremost among them the right to freedom and an independent sovereign state on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, supporting efforts for a two-state solution and the final settlement of the Palestinian issue, and mobilizing Arab and international public opinion to support Arab movements against the Israeli occupation and promote Arab peace initiatives.
He clarified that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has worked to activate the Arab Peace Initiative from the perspective of a two-state solution, which has formed an unprecedented path towards establishing the Palestinian state, resulting in the recognition of the Palestinian state by several important countries, and the significant success achieved by the International Conference for a Two-State Solution in New York in implementing this initiative, as it succeeded in mobilizing the international community and urging it to adopt a more serious approach towards an alternative practical approach to political stagnation and pushing towards the establishment of the Palestinian state.
He pointed out that the Executive Office is discussing today the Arab Media Code of Honor and the role of media in enhancing sustainable development, its role in combating terrorism and extremism, in addition to utilizing artificial intelligence in Arab media and its impact on the human element, and the pivotal role it plays in enhancing the processes of preparing media content and automating its distribution and circulation according to the interests, preferences, and trends of the audience.
He appreciated the efforts of the member states in implementing the recommendations and decisions of the Council of Arab Ministers of Information, as well as the projects, initiatives, and efforts they have provided in various media fields, along with the Media and Communication Sector at the General Secretariat of the Arab League for the efforts made to prepare for this meeting.
For his part, the Assistant Secretary-General and Head of the Media and Communication Sector at the Arab League, Ambassador Ahmed Rashid Khatabi, thanked the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for its appreciated efforts during the presidency of the Executive Office to advance Arab media, improve its qualifications, engage with common issues, and value the civilizational values in their rich and diverse depth.
The Palestinian issue topped the agenda of the Executive Office, along with the role of utilizing artificial intelligence in Arab media, Arab-Chinese cooperation in the field of media, the date and location of the regular session (104) of the Permanent Committee for Arab Media, the regular session (22) of the Executive Office of the Council of Arab Ministers of Information, activating the new format of the Arab Media Code of Honor, the media strategy to combat terrorism, the media and information literacy strategy, the environmental media plan, and establishing an executive program for the media map for sustainable development 2030.