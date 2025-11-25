The Executive Office of the Council of Arab Ministers of Information held its 21st session today at the headquarters of the Arab League in Cairo, chaired by Minister of Information Salman bin Yusuf Al-Dosari, with the participation of ministers of information and heads of delegations from Arab member states, and in the presence of the Assistant Secretary-General and Head of the Media and Communication Sector at the Arab League, Ambassador Ahmed Rashid Khatabi, to complete preparations for the 55th session of the Council of Arab Ministers of Information, which will be held tomorrow.

The delegation of the Kingdom to the meeting was headed by Khalid bin Abdulqader Al-Ghamdi, the Deputy Minister of Information for International Media Relations.

In his opening speech at the Executive Office meeting, the Minister of Information stated: "This meeting is an extension of the efforts aimed at developing Arab joint media work, where we discuss a number of important items, the foremost of which is the Palestinian issue, which will always remain the most important issue for our Arab countries and peoples."

He emphasized the importance of utilizing Arab media to serve the Palestinian cause by all available means, calling on all Arab media outlets to affirm the centrality of the Palestinian issue and the steadfast support for the Palestinian people to obtain their legitimate national rights, foremost among them the right to freedom and an independent sovereign state on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, supporting efforts for a two-state solution and the final settlement of the Palestinian issue, and mobilizing Arab and international public opinion to support Arab movements against the Israeli occupation and promote Arab peace initiatives.

He clarified that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has worked to activate the Arab Peace Initiative from the perspective of a two-state solution, which has formed an unprecedented path towards establishing the Palestinian state, resulting in the recognition of the Palestinian state by several important countries, and the significant success achieved by the International Conference for a Two-State Solution in New York in implementing this initiative, as it succeeded in mobilizing the international community and urging it to adopt a more serious approach towards an alternative practical approach to political stagnation and pushing towards the establishment of the Palestinian state.

He pointed out that the Executive Office is discussing today the Arab Media Code of Honor and the role of media in enhancing sustainable development, its role in combating terrorism and extremism, in addition to utilizing artificial intelligence in Arab media and its impact on the human element, and the pivotal role it plays in enhancing the processes of preparing media content and automating its distribution and circulation according to the interests, preferences, and trends of the audience.

He appreciated the efforts of the member states in implementing the recommendations and decisions of the Council of Arab Ministers of Information, as well as the projects, initiatives, and efforts they have provided in various media fields, along with the Media and Communication Sector at the General Secretariat of the Arab League for the efforts made to prepare for this meeting.

For his part, the Assistant Secretary-General and Head of the Media and Communication Sector at the Arab League, Ambassador Ahmed Rashid Khatabi, thanked the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for its appreciated efforts during the presidency of the Executive Office to advance Arab media, improve its qualifications, engage with common issues, and value the civilizational values in their rich and diverse depth.

The Palestinian issue topped the agenda of the Executive Office, along with the role of utilizing artificial intelligence in Arab media, Arab-Chinese cooperation in the field of media, the date and location of the regular session (104) of the Permanent Committee for Arab Media, the regular session (22) of the Executive Office of the Council of Arab Ministers of Information, activating the new format of the Arab Media Code of Honor, the media strategy to combat terrorism, the media and information literacy strategy, the environmental media plan, and establishing an executive program for the media map for sustainable development 2030.