Our country, with its established status and rich history, deserves loyalty and sincerity from its citizens, standing united behind its leadership, maintaining its security and stability, and confronting anything that targets its unity or seeks to undermine its resources.

Defending the homeland is a shared national responsibility that begins with awareness, grows through responsibility, and is manifested in respecting regulations, confronting rumors, verifying information, and not succumbing to anything that aims to incite division or undermine trust. Additionally, sincerity in work, mastery of responsibilities, and participation in development are authentic expressions of national belonging.

It is impossible to talk about the security of the homeland without praising the men of the armed forces and security sectors who fulfill their duty in protecting the country and defending its borders, and the sacrifices they make deserve appreciation and pride.

Homelands are not protected by words alone, but by unity of ranks, genuine loyalty, awareness of challenges, and continuous work for a more secure and prosperous future.

The Kingdom will remain a homeland we are proud to belong to, and we cherish its achievements, working for its advancement, affirming that love for the homeland is a responsibility that renews every day, and that its security and stability are a red line that cannot be compromised.

May God preserve the Kingdom, its leadership, and its people, grant it the blessing of security and safety, and guide its citizens to all that is good for the homeland and its elevation.