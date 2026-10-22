بلادنا بما تحمله من مكانة راسخة وتاريخ عريق تستحق من أبنائها الوفاء والإخلاص، والوقوف صفاً واحداً خلف قيادتها، والمحافظة على أمنها واستقرارها، والتصدي لكل ما يستهدف وحدتها أو يسعى إلى النيل من مقدراتها.

والدفاع عن الوطن مسؤولية وطنية مشتركة، تبدأ بالوعي وتنمو بالمسؤولية، وتتجلى في احترام الأنظمة، ومواجهة الشائعات، والتحقق من المعلومات، وعدم الانسياق خلف ما يستهدف إثارة الفرقة أو زعزعة الثقة، كما أن الإخلاص في العمل، وإتقان المسؤوليات، والمشاركة في التنمية، صور أصيلة من صور الانتماء الوطني.

ولا يمكن الحديث عن أمن الوطن دون الإشادة برجال القوات المسلحة والقطاعات الأمنية الذين يؤدون واجبهم في حماية البلاد والذود عن حدودها، وما يقدمونه من تضحيات تستحق التقدير والاعتزاز.

إن الأوطان لا تُحمى بالكلمات وحدها، بل بوحدة الصف، وصدق الولاء، والوعي بالتحديات، والعمل المتواصل من أجل مستقبل أكثر أمناً وازدهاراً.

ستظل المملكة وطناً نفخر بالانتماء إليه، ونعتز بمكتسباته، ونعمل من أجل رفعته، مؤكدين أن حب الوطن مسؤولية تتجدد كل يوم، وأن أمنه واستقراره خط أحمر لا يقبل المساومة.

حفظ الله المملكة قيادة وشعباً، وأدام عليها نعمة الأمن والأمان، ووفق أبناءها لكل ما فيه خير الوطن ورفعته.