تقاس الدول المتقدّمة اليوم بما تمنحه للأم، لا بما ترفعه من شعارات حولها، فحماية الأم العاملة لم تعد بندًا في أنظمة العمل، بل أصبحت مؤشرًا على نضج السياسات الاجتماعية وقدرة الاقتصاد على الاستثمار في الإنسان قبل أي شيء آخر، وليس هذا التوجه جديدًا على الدول التي جعلت الإنسان محور سياساتها، ففي السويد والنرويج لا يُنظر إلى إجازة الأمومة بوصفها انقطاعًا عن العمل، بل استثمار في الأسرة، ولذلك توفر أنظمة التأمين الاجتماعي إجازات مدفوعة الأجر تمتد لأشهر طويلة مع مرونة في تقاسم الإجازة بين الوالدين.


وفي ألمانيا، لا يقتصر الدعم على الإجازة، بل يمتد إلى حماية الأم قانونيًا من أي تمييز بسبب الحمل أو الولادة، مع توفير مزايا تمولها منظومة التأمين الاجتماعي، هذه التجارب لم تُبنَ على الرفاهية، وإنما على قناعة راسخة بأن الطفل الذي يبدأ حياته في بيئة مستقرة، والأم التي تشعر بالأمان، هما أساس مجتمع أكثر إنتاجية وتماسكًا.


والمملكة اليوم تسير في الاتجاه ذاته، ولكن برؤية تنطلق من خصوصيتها وقيمها، إذ جاءت «منفعة تعويض الأمومة» بوصفها ترجمة عملية لهذا التوجه الإنساني، وهي الدعم المالي المُقدم من نظام التأمينات الاجتماعية للأم العاملة بعد الولادة، فهي ليست مجرد بند في نظام التأمينات الاجتماعية، ولا إعانة مؤقتة تنتهي بانتهاء مدتها، بل مظلة أمان تمنح الأم العاملة فرصة أن تعيش أشهرها الأولى مع مولودها بطمأنينة، دون أن تجد نفسها أمام معادلة قاسية بين احتضان طفلها والمحافظة على استقرارها المالي والمهني.


وفي ظل تنامي مشاركة المرأة السعودية في سوق العمل، لم يعد السؤال هو كيف نرفع معدلات التوظيف فحسب، بل كيف نحافظ على استمرارية هذه المشاركة عبر مختلف مراحل الحياة، فنجاح السياسات لا يُقاس بعدد من يدخلون سوق العمل، وإنما بقدرتها على تمكينهم من الاستمرار فيه دون أن يضطروا إلى الاختيار بين الأسرة والعمل.


ومن هذا المنظور، تمثل «منفعة تعويض الأمومة» إحدى الأدوات التي تعزّز استدامة مشاركة المرأة في الاقتصاد، لأنها تعالج إحدى أكثر المراحل حساسية في مسيرتها المهنية وتظهر كرسالة واضحة بأن الأمومة ليست عبئًا تتحمله المرأة وحدها، بل مسؤولية تشاركها فيها الدولة من خلال منظومة حماية اجتماعية تحفظ للأم حقها في الرعاية، وللطفل حقه في بداية مستقرة.


فالأمومة ليست إجازة من العمل، بل بداية مسؤولية جديدة، تختلط فيها فرحة استقبال طفل بقلق المحافظة على الاستقرار المالي والوظيفي، لذلك أدركت الدول المتقدّمة منذ سنوات أن دعم الأم بعد الولادة ليس رفاهية اجتماعية، بل استثمار في الإنسان والأسرة والمستقبل، يدعم ذلك أن المنفعة ليست دعمًا للأم فقط، بل تغيير في نظرة أصحاب العمل إلى توظيف المرأة، فبعد أن أصبح التعويض يُصرف من نظام التأمينات الاجتماعية انخفض العبء المالي المباشر المرتبط بإجازة الأمومة على صاحب العمل، وهو ما يعزّز تكافؤ الفرص في التوظيف، ويجعل قرار توظيف المرأة قائمًا على الكفاءة لا على توقع تكاليف الأمومة.


ومن هنا جاءت أنظمة الحماية الاجتماعية التي تتحمّل فيها الدولة أو أنظمة التأمين جانبًا من الأعباء، حتى لا تصبح الأمومة سببًا للقلق أو عائقًا أمام استمرار المرأة في مسيرتها المهنية، وتؤكد منظمة العمل الدولية أن حماية الأمومة أحد أهم أسس العمل اللائق وتعزيز مشاركة المرأة في سوق العمل.


ربما لا تتذكر الأجيال القادمة تفاصيل الأنظمة أو تواريخ صدورها، لكنها ستعيش أثرها، فالطفل الذي يبدأ حياته في حضن أم مطمئنة، والأسرة التي تعبر مرحلة الولادة بأمان، هما ثمرة سياسات أدركت أن الاستثمار في الإنسان يبدأ منذ يومه الأول. ومن هذا المعنى تأتي «منفعة تعويض الأمومة» بوصفها أكثر من نظام تأميني، إنها انعكاس لرؤية تجعل الإنسان محور التنمية، وتجسّد اهتمام المملكة ببناء مجتمع ينمو بقوة الأسرة، ويزدهر بكرامة الإنسان.