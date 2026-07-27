تابع قناة عكاظ على الواتساب
تقاس الدول المتقدّمة اليوم بما تمنحه للأم، لا بما ترفعه من شعارات حولها، فحماية الأم العاملة لم تعد بندًا في أنظمة العمل، بل أصبحت مؤشرًا على نضج السياسات الاجتماعية وقدرة الاقتصاد على الاستثمار في الإنسان قبل أي شيء آخر، وليس هذا التوجه جديدًا على الدول التي جعلت الإنسان محور سياساتها، ففي السويد والنرويج لا يُنظر إلى إجازة الأمومة بوصفها انقطاعًا عن العمل، بل استثمار في الأسرة، ولذلك توفر أنظمة التأمين الاجتماعي إجازات مدفوعة الأجر تمتد لأشهر طويلة مع مرونة في تقاسم الإجازة بين الوالدين.
وفي ألمانيا، لا يقتصر الدعم على الإجازة، بل يمتد إلى حماية الأم قانونيًا من أي تمييز بسبب الحمل أو الولادة، مع توفير مزايا تمولها منظومة التأمين الاجتماعي، هذه التجارب لم تُبنَ على الرفاهية، وإنما على قناعة راسخة بأن الطفل الذي يبدأ حياته في بيئة مستقرة، والأم التي تشعر بالأمان، هما أساس مجتمع أكثر إنتاجية وتماسكًا.
والمملكة اليوم تسير في الاتجاه ذاته، ولكن برؤية تنطلق من خصوصيتها وقيمها، إذ جاءت «منفعة تعويض الأمومة» بوصفها ترجمة عملية لهذا التوجه الإنساني، وهي الدعم المالي المُقدم من نظام التأمينات الاجتماعية للأم العاملة بعد الولادة، فهي ليست مجرد بند في نظام التأمينات الاجتماعية، ولا إعانة مؤقتة تنتهي بانتهاء مدتها، بل مظلة أمان تمنح الأم العاملة فرصة أن تعيش أشهرها الأولى مع مولودها بطمأنينة، دون أن تجد نفسها أمام معادلة قاسية بين احتضان طفلها والمحافظة على استقرارها المالي والمهني.
وفي ظل تنامي مشاركة المرأة السعودية في سوق العمل، لم يعد السؤال هو كيف نرفع معدلات التوظيف فحسب، بل كيف نحافظ على استمرارية هذه المشاركة عبر مختلف مراحل الحياة، فنجاح السياسات لا يُقاس بعدد من يدخلون سوق العمل، وإنما بقدرتها على تمكينهم من الاستمرار فيه دون أن يضطروا إلى الاختيار بين الأسرة والعمل.
ومن هذا المنظور، تمثل «منفعة تعويض الأمومة» إحدى الأدوات التي تعزّز استدامة مشاركة المرأة في الاقتصاد، لأنها تعالج إحدى أكثر المراحل حساسية في مسيرتها المهنية وتظهر كرسالة واضحة بأن الأمومة ليست عبئًا تتحمله المرأة وحدها، بل مسؤولية تشاركها فيها الدولة من خلال منظومة حماية اجتماعية تحفظ للأم حقها في الرعاية، وللطفل حقه في بداية مستقرة.
فالأمومة ليست إجازة من العمل، بل بداية مسؤولية جديدة، تختلط فيها فرحة استقبال طفل بقلق المحافظة على الاستقرار المالي والوظيفي، لذلك أدركت الدول المتقدّمة منذ سنوات أن دعم الأم بعد الولادة ليس رفاهية اجتماعية، بل استثمار في الإنسان والأسرة والمستقبل، يدعم ذلك أن المنفعة ليست دعمًا للأم فقط، بل تغيير في نظرة أصحاب العمل إلى توظيف المرأة، فبعد أن أصبح التعويض يُصرف من نظام التأمينات الاجتماعية انخفض العبء المالي المباشر المرتبط بإجازة الأمومة على صاحب العمل، وهو ما يعزّز تكافؤ الفرص في التوظيف، ويجعل قرار توظيف المرأة قائمًا على الكفاءة لا على توقع تكاليف الأمومة.
ومن هنا جاءت أنظمة الحماية الاجتماعية التي تتحمّل فيها الدولة أو أنظمة التأمين جانبًا من الأعباء، حتى لا تصبح الأمومة سببًا للقلق أو عائقًا أمام استمرار المرأة في مسيرتها المهنية، وتؤكد منظمة العمل الدولية أن حماية الأمومة أحد أهم أسس العمل اللائق وتعزيز مشاركة المرأة في سوق العمل.
ربما لا تتذكر الأجيال القادمة تفاصيل الأنظمة أو تواريخ صدورها، لكنها ستعيش أثرها، فالطفل الذي يبدأ حياته في حضن أم مطمئنة، والأسرة التي تعبر مرحلة الولادة بأمان، هما ثمرة سياسات أدركت أن الاستثمار في الإنسان يبدأ منذ يومه الأول. ومن هذا المعنى تأتي «منفعة تعويض الأمومة» بوصفها أكثر من نظام تأميني، إنها انعكاس لرؤية تجعل الإنسان محور التنمية، وتجسّد اهتمام المملكة ببناء مجتمع ينمو بقوة الأسرة، ويزدهر بكرامة الإنسان.
Today, advanced countries are measured by what they provide to mothers, not by the slogans they raise about it. Protecting working mothers is no longer just a clause in labor systems; it has become an indicator of the maturity of social policies and the economy's ability to invest in people before anything else. This approach is not new for countries that have made people the focus of their policies. In Sweden and Norway, maternity leave is not seen as a disruption to work but as an investment in the family. Therefore, social insurance systems provide paid leave that extends for many months, with flexibility in sharing the leave between parents.
In Germany, support does not stop at leave; it extends to legally protecting mothers from any discrimination due to pregnancy or childbirth, with benefits funded by the social insurance system. These experiences are not built on luxury but on a firm belief that a child who begins life in a stable environment, and a mother who feels secure, are the foundation of a more productive and cohesive society.
Today, the Kingdom is moving in the same direction, but with a vision that stems from its uniqueness and values. The "Maternity Compensation Benefit" has emerged as a practical translation of this human approach, representing the financial support provided by the social insurance system to working mothers after childbirth. It is not just a clause in the social insurance system, nor a temporary aid that ends when its term expires, but a safety net that gives working mothers the opportunity to spend their first months with their newborn in peace, without finding themselves facing a harsh equation between embracing their child and maintaining their financial and professional stability.
With the increasing participation of Saudi women in the labor market, the question is no longer just how to raise employment rates, but how to maintain the continuity of this participation through various stages of life. The success of policies is not measured by the number of people entering the labor market, but by their ability to empower them to continue without having to choose between family and work.
From this perspective, the "Maternity Compensation Benefit" represents one of the tools that enhance the sustainability of women's participation in the economy, as it addresses one of the most sensitive stages in their professional journey and sends a clear message that motherhood is not a burden that women bear alone, but a responsibility shared with the state through a social protection system that preserves the mother's right to care and the child's right to a stable beginning.
Motherhood is not a leave from work, but the beginning of a new responsibility, where the joy of welcoming a child mixes with the anxiety of maintaining financial and job stability. Therefore, advanced countries have recognized for years that supporting mothers after childbirth is not a social luxury but an investment in people, families, and the future. This is supported by the fact that the benefit is not only support for mothers but also a change in employers' perceptions of hiring women. After maternity compensation began to be disbursed from the social insurance system, the direct financial burden associated with maternity leave on employers decreased, which enhances equal opportunities in employment and makes the decision to hire women based on competence rather than anticipated maternity costs.
Thus, social protection systems have emerged in which the state or insurance systems bear part of the burdens, so that motherhood does not become a source of anxiety or an obstacle to women's continued professional journey. The International Labour Organization emphasizes that maternity protection is one of the most important foundations of decent work and enhances women's participation in the labor market.
Future generations may not remember the details of the systems or the dates of their issuance, but they will live their impact. The child who begins life in the embrace of a reassuring mother, and the family that safely navigates the childbirth phase, are the fruits of policies that recognize that investing in people begins from their first day. In this sense, the "Maternity Compensation Benefit" comes as more than just an insurance system; it reflects a vision that places people at the heart of development and embodies the Kingdom's commitment to building a society that grows strong through family and flourishes with human dignity.