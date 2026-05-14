•• كل ما يدور في تفكير قلمي هذه الأيام؛ الكيفية التي أكتب فيها عن ما دوّنه الرحالة الأجانب والعرب في كتب رحلات الحج.. ومضامين كتاباتهم الخلَّابة عن رحلات الحج، وجمال تدويناتهم بوصف أدبي متقن.. واستكمالاً لما بدأته في الحلقات الثلاث الماضية؛ أكتب اليوم عن انطباعات أولئك الرحالة وتصويرهم لمعاناة الحجاج لما يمكن أن نسميه «رحلة المكابدة»، فقرأناها وكأننا عشنا ذلك الزمن.

•• خطورة رحلة «الحلم الكبير» في تلك الأزمنة؛ أعاقت بعض المسلمين عن أداء الفريضة.. ولصعوبة الرحلة؛ كان الحاج يبدأها بكتابة وصيته.. ولكن تلك المكابدة تتحول لدى الحاج إلى رحلة مبهجة بوجود لذتين؛ «لذة إيمانية» بوصوله إلى المسجد الحرام.. و«لذة عشائرية» باحتفالية أهله وقرابته وأصدقائه وجيرانه بعودته.. ومع تطوُّر وسائل النقل؛ أصبح الحج بلا خطورة فتقاطر الناس أفواجاً من كل فج عميق.

•• في استدعاء لذاكرة تاريخ رحلات الحج في الزمن القديم؛ تقاطر الرحالة إلى المدينتين المقدستين، فدونوا رحلات الحجاج الميمونة.. فقد وصف ضابط شؤون الحجاج الملاويين «الحاج عبدالماجد زين الدين» رحلة الطريق من ميناء جدة إلى مكة بقوله: إنها تستغرق يومين كاملين بقوافل الإبل، فيوضع على ظهر كل جمل سرج خشبي محشو بسعف النخيل يعرف بـ«الشُقدف» كي يحمل حاجين على الجهتين.

•• أما في العهد السعودي، عقب دخول الحجاز تحت حكم الملك عبدالعزيز (1925)؛ اتخذ عدة إجراءات لأمن الحجاج، وتحقيق الرعاية المثلى لهم، منها: «تأسيس إدارة شؤون الحج»، وتنظيم عمل المطوفين والزمازمة، وتكوين الفرق العسكرية لتأمين الحجاج.. وممن امتدح الملك وخدمات الحج في عهده؛ المفكر والرحالة النمساوي «ليوبولد بن كيفا فايس» في كتابة «الطريق إلى مكة»، أسلم وغيَّر اسمه إلى «محمد أسد».