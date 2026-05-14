•• Everything that occupies my pen these days is the way I write about what foreign and Arab travelers have recorded in their pilgrimage travel books.. and the enchanting content of their writings about the pilgrimage journeys, and the beauty of their literary descriptions.. Continuing from what I started in the last three episodes; today I write about the impressions of those travelers and their portrayal of the pilgrims' suffering in what we can call the "Journey of Endurance," which we read as if we lived in that time.

•• The danger of the "Great Dream" journey in those times; hindered some Muslims from performing the obligation.. Due to the difficulty of the journey; the pilgrim would begin it by writing his will.. However, that endurance transforms for the pilgrim into a joyful journey with two pleasures; a "spiritual pleasure" upon reaching the Sacred Mosque.. and a "communal pleasure" with the celebration of his family, relatives, friends, and neighbors upon his return.. With the development of transportation means; pilgrimage became less dangerous, and people flocked in groups from every deep valley.

•• In recalling the historical memory of pilgrimage journeys in ancient times; travelers flocked to the two holy cities, documenting the blessed journeys of the pilgrims.. A Malawian pilgrimage officer, "Hajj Abdul Majid Zain Al-Din," described the journey from the port of Jeddah to Mecca, saying: It takes two full days with camel caravans, where a wooden saddle stuffed with palm fronds known as "Al-Shuqdaf" is placed on the back of each camel to carry two pilgrims on either side.

•• As for the Saudi era, after the Hejaz came under the rule of King Abdulaziz (1925); several measures were taken for the safety of the pilgrims and to provide them with optimal care, including: "Establishing a Pilgrimage Affairs Administration," organizing the work of the mutawwifs and zamzam water carriers, and forming military teams to secure the pilgrims.. Among those who praised the king and the pilgrimage services during his reign was the Austrian thinker and traveler "Leopold von Kiewa Weiss" in his book "The Road to Mecca," who converted to Islam and changed his name to "Muhammad Asad."