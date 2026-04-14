It is not a coincidence that our region tops the headlines of news broadcasts, nor that the crises within it seem more like a continuous state than isolated events. The problem lies not in the abundance of crises but in the very structure of crisis production; a complex structure where geography intertwines with history, resources with identities, and the domestic with the foreign.

The Middle East is located at the heart of the world, but it is not a calm heart; rather, it is a strategic crossroads. From the Strait of Hormuz to the Suez Canal, the arteries of global energy and trade flow. This geography grants countries exceptional importance, but at the same time, it makes any local tension an international issue immediately.

The region holds the largest reserves of oil and gas in the world. This wealth has not only been a source of prosperity but also a magnet for conflicts. When vital resources are geographically concentrated, competition for them becomes more intense, and stability becomes hostage to delicate balances between regional and international powers.

Many of the region's crises are not new; rather, they are extensions of unresolved conflicts.

Boundaries drawn in moments of turbulent history, and conflicts that have accumulated without radical solutions.

Thus, the conflicts in our region do not die; they merely change form.

Moreover, the religious, sectarian, tribal, and national influences are present and affect situations from time to time; in some cases, sub-identities transform from sources of social and cultural wealth into tools of mobilization and conflict, especially when fueled from abroad.

Additionally, there is no region in the world that enjoys this level of direct and indirect international engagement.

The major powers do not see the Middle East merely as a sphere of influence but as a platform for reshaping global balances.

Thus, local crises become a stage for proxy international conflicts, prolonging their duration and complicating their solutions.

Moreover, the fragility of experiences in some countries of the region, where some of these experiences have not matured or developed sufficiently according to economic and social governance and in a way that absorbs shocks, has led to rising poverty rates, lack of opportunities, declining justice, and weak institutions. This is closely related to rapid global transformations, while management continues to operate slowly or in isolation from the rhythms of these transformations.

Our region suffers not only from an abundance of crises but also from layers of accumulated crises, as each new crisis does not start from scratch but is built upon a long history of accumulations.

On the other hand, to prevent despair from seeping into the peoples of our region, this area also possesses all the components for transformation: a strategic location that cannot be overlooked, vast resources, a young human workforce, and major transformation projects led by pivotal countries. So, when will the region transform from being a "producer of crises" to a "producer of solutions"?