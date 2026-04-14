ليست مصادفة أن تتصدّر منطقتنا عناوين نشرات الأخبار، ولا أن تبدو الأزمات فيها وكأنها حالة مستمرة أكثر منها أحداثًا طارئة. فالمشكلة ليست في كثرة الأزمات بقدر ما هي في بنية إنتاج الأزمات ذاتها؛ بنية معقدة تتداخل فيها الجغرافيا مع التاريخ، والموارد مع الهويات، والداخل مع الخارج.

يقع الشرق الأوسط في قلب العالم، لكنه ليس قلبًا هادئًا بل مفترق طرق استراتيجي. من مضيق هرمز إلى قناة السويس، تمر شرايين الطاقة والتجارة العالمية. هذه الجغرافيا تمنح الدول أهمية استثنائية، لكنها في الوقت ذاته تجعل أي توتر محلي قضية دولية فورًا.

وتحتضن المنطقة أكبر احتياطيات النفط والغاز في العالم. هذه الثروة لم تكن فقط مصدر ازدهار، بل أيضًا مغناطيسًا للصراعات. فحين تكون الموارد الحيوية مركّزة جغرافيًا، تصبح المنافسة عليها أكثر حدّة، ويصبح الاستقرار رهينة لتوازنات دقيقة بين القوى الإقليمية والدولية.

كثير من أزمات المنطقة ليست جديدة، بل هي امتدادات لصراعات لم تُحسم.

حدود رسمت في لحظات تاريخية مضطربة، وصراعات تراكمت دون حلول جذرية.

لذلك الصراعات في منطقتنا لا تموت ولكن يتغيّر شكلها فقط.

كما أن المؤثر الديني، الطائفي، القبلي، القومي حاضر ويؤثر من حين لآخر ومن حالة لأخرى، ففي بعض الحالات تتحوّل الهويات الفرعية من مصدر ثراء اجتماعي ثقافي إلى أدوات تعبئة وصراع خاصة عند تغذيتها من الخارج.

إضافة إلى أنه لا توجد منطقة في العالم تحظى بهذا القدر من الانخراط الدولي المباشر وغير المباشر.

فالقوى الكبرى لا ترى الشرق الأوسط فقط منطقة نفوذ، بل منصة لإعادة تشكيل التوازنات العالمية.

وهكذا، تصبح الأزمات المحلية مسرحًا لصراعات دولية بالوكالة، مما يطيل عمرها ويعقّد حلولها.

إضافة إلى هشاشة التجارب في بعض دول المنطقة، حيث لم تكتمل أو تنضج بعض تلك التجارب بما يكفي وفق الحوكمة الاقتصادية والاجتماعية وبالشكل الذي يمتص الصدمات، ما أدى إلى ارتفاع نسب الفقر وانعدام الفرص وتدني العدالة وضعف المؤسسات، وهذا على صلة وثيقة بالتحوّلات العالمية السريعة، بينما الإدارة لا تزال تعمل ببطء أو بمعزل عن إيقاعات هذه التحولات.

منطقتنا لا تعاني فقط من كثرة الأزمات، بل من تراكم طبقات الأزمات، فكل أزمة جديدة لا تبدأ من الصفر، بل تُبنى فوق تاريخ طويل من التراكمات.

في المقابل، وحتى لا يتسرّب اليأس إلى شعوب منطقتنا، هذه المنطقة تمتلك أيضًا كل مقوّمات التحوّل منها موقع استراتيجي لا يمكن تجاوزه، موارد هائلة، طاقات بشرية شابة، ومشاريع تحوّل كبرى تقودها دول محورية، فمتى تتحوّل المنطقة من «منتِج للأزمات» إلى «منتِج للحلول»؟