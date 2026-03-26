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يُخطئ من يختزل أزمة الطاقة الراهنة في مجرد حدث جيوسياسي عابر يمكن احتواؤه بوقف إطلاق النار أو إعادة فتح ممر مائي. هذا التبسيط يغفل حقيقة أعمق: ما نشهده اليوم ليس أزمة، بل تحوّل هيكلي طويل الأمد في منظومة الطاقة العالمية، يعيد تشكيل الاقتصاد الدولي، ويعيد توزيع مراكز القوة والنفوذ.
أول ما يجب إدراكه أن أسواق الطاقة لم تعد تعمل وفق منطق «العرض والطلب» التقليدي فقط، بل أصبحت أسواقًا مُسيّسة ومُؤمَّنة جيوسياسيًا. فالممرات الحيوية مثل مضيق هرمز أو باب المندب أصبحت أدوات ضغط إستراتيجية، تُسعَّر فيها المخاطر قبل النفط ذاته. بمعنى آخر، ما يُتداول في الأسواق اليوم ليس برميل نفط فقط، بل برميل نفط وعلاوة مخاطر سيادية إضافة لتكلفة تأمين جيوسياسي.
نحن أمام نهاية مرحلة «الطاقة الرخيصة المستقرة». لعقود، استفاد الاقتصاد العالمي، خصوصًا في أوروبا وآسيا من تدفقات طاقة مستقرة نسبيًا بتكلفة منخفضة، ما سمح بتوسع صناعي كبير ونمو سلاسل الإمداد العالمية، لكن الصدمات المتكررة، من حرب أوكرانيا إلى التوترات في المضائق المائية، كشفت هشاشة هذا النموذج. النتيجة هي انتقال تدريجي نحو نموذج جديد عنوانه الأمن الطاقي قبل الكفاءة الاقتصادية. هذا التحوّل له تبعات عميقة. الدول الصناعية الكبرى لم تعد تبحث فقط عن أرخص مصدر للطاقة، بل عن أكثرها أمانًا واستدامة سياسيًا، حتى لو كان ذلك بتكلفة أعلى. لذلك نشهد تسارعًا في إعادة تشكيل سلاسل التوريد، وإعادة توطين الصناعات، والاستثمار المكثف في مصادر الطاقة البديلة، ليس بدافع البيئة فقط، بل بدافع السيادة الاقتصادية.
هناك بُعد مالي لا يقل أهمية، غالبًا ما يتم تجاهله. إيرادات الطاقة خصوصًا في دول الخليج تمثل تدفقات نقدية حقيقية وضخمة تُعاد تدويرها في النظام المالي العالمي، سواء عبر الاحتياطيات أو الاستثمارات من خلال الصناديق السيادية. أي اضطراب في هذه التدفقات لا يؤثر فقط على أسعار النفط، بل على السيولة العالمية، وأسواق السندات، وتوازنات الدولار. بمعنى أدق، الطاقة ركيزة من ركائز الاستقرار المالي العالمي.
الدول غير النفطية، خصوصًا تلك التي لا تعتمد عملاتها على الدولار، ستتحمل العبء الأكبر. ارتفاع أسعار النفط بالتزامن مع قوة الدولار يعني تضخمًا مستوردًا مضاعفًا، يضغط على موازناتها، ويضعف عملاتها، ويقيّد قدرتها على النمو. هذه الدول تجد نفسها في «مصيدة مزدوجة» تكلفة طاقة مرتفعة إضافة لتكلفة تمويل أعلى، وهو ما قد يعيد رسم خريطة النمو العالمي لصالح الدول المنتجة أو ذات الفوائض.
النقطة الأهم التي يغفلها كثيرون هي أن هذه التحوّلات ليست مؤقتة. حتى لو انتهت الحرب غدًا، فإن الذاكرة الإستراتيجية للدول والشركات لن تُمحى. القرارات الاستثمارية الكبرى في الطاقة، والبنية التحتية، وسلاسل الإمداد تُبنى على توقعات طويلة الأمد، لا على أحداث لحظية. وبالتالي، فإن ما نشهده اليوم سيُترجم إلى سياسات واستثمارات تمتد لعقود.
It is a mistake to reduce the current energy crisis to a mere transient geopolitical event that can be contained by a ceasefire or the reopening of a waterway. This simplification overlooks a deeper truth: what we are witnessing today is not a crisis, but a long-term structural transformation in the global energy system, reshaping the international economy and redistributing centers of power and influence.
The first thing to understand is that energy markets no longer operate solely according to the traditional logic of "supply and demand"; they have become politicized and geopolitically secured markets. Vital corridors like the Strait of Hormuz or Bab el-Mandeb have become strategic pressure tools, where risks are priced before the oil itself. In other words, what is traded in the markets today is not just a barrel of oil, but a barrel of oil plus a sovereign risk premium in addition to geopolitical insurance costs.
We are witnessing the end of the era of "cheap, stable energy." For decades, the global economy, especially in Europe and Asia, benefited from relatively stable energy flows at low costs, allowing for significant industrial expansion and the growth of global supply chains. However, repeated shocks, from the Ukraine war to tensions in waterways, have exposed the fragility of this model. The result is a gradual shift towards a new model characterized by energy security over economic efficiency. This transformation has profound implications. Major industrialized nations are no longer just looking for the cheapest energy source, but for the safest and most politically sustainable one, even if it comes at a higher cost. Therefore, we are witnessing a rapid reshaping of supply chains, the resettlement of industries, and intensive investment in alternative energy sources, driven not only by environmental concerns but also by economic sovereignty.
There is a financial dimension that is no less important, and is often overlooked. Energy revenues, especially in Gulf countries, represent real and massive cash flows that are recycled into the global financial system, whether through reserves or investments via sovereign wealth funds. Any disruption in these flows affects not only oil prices but also global liquidity, bond markets, and dollar balances. In more precise terms, energy is a cornerstone of global financial stability.
Non-oil countries, especially those whose currencies do not rely on the dollar, will bear the brunt. Rising oil prices alongside a strong dollar mean compounded imported inflation, putting pressure on their budgets, weakening their currencies, and constraining their growth potential. These countries find themselves in a "double trap" of high energy costs coupled with higher financing costs, which may redraw the map of global growth in favor of producing or surplus countries.
The most important point that many overlook is that these transformations are not temporary. Even if the war ends tomorrow, the strategic memory of nations and companies will not be erased. Major investment decisions in energy, infrastructure, and supply chains are based on long-term expectations, not on momentary events. Thus, what we are witnessing today will translate into policies and investments that extend for decades.