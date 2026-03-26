It is a mistake to reduce the current energy crisis to a mere transient geopolitical event that can be contained by a ceasefire or the reopening of a waterway. This simplification overlooks a deeper truth: what we are witnessing today is not a crisis, but a long-term structural transformation in the global energy system, reshaping the international economy and redistributing centers of power and influence.

The first thing to understand is that energy markets no longer operate solely according to the traditional logic of "supply and demand"; they have become politicized and geopolitically secured markets. Vital corridors like the Strait of Hormuz or Bab el-Mandeb have become strategic pressure tools, where risks are priced before the oil itself. In other words, what is traded in the markets today is not just a barrel of oil, but a barrel of oil plus a sovereign risk premium in addition to geopolitical insurance costs.

We are witnessing the end of the era of "cheap, stable energy." For decades, the global economy, especially in Europe and Asia, benefited from relatively stable energy flows at low costs, allowing for significant industrial expansion and the growth of global supply chains. However, repeated shocks, from the Ukraine war to tensions in waterways, have exposed the fragility of this model. The result is a gradual shift towards a new model characterized by energy security over economic efficiency. This transformation has profound implications. Major industrialized nations are no longer just looking for the cheapest energy source, but for the safest and most politically sustainable one, even if it comes at a higher cost. Therefore, we are witnessing a rapid reshaping of supply chains, the resettlement of industries, and intensive investment in alternative energy sources, driven not only by environmental concerns but also by economic sovereignty.

There is a financial dimension that is no less important, and is often overlooked. Energy revenues, especially in Gulf countries, represent real and massive cash flows that are recycled into the global financial system, whether through reserves or investments via sovereign wealth funds. Any disruption in these flows affects not only oil prices but also global liquidity, bond markets, and dollar balances. In more precise terms, energy is a cornerstone of global financial stability.

Non-oil countries, especially those whose currencies do not rely on the dollar, will bear the brunt. Rising oil prices alongside a strong dollar mean compounded imported inflation, putting pressure on their budgets, weakening their currencies, and constraining their growth potential. These countries find themselves in a "double trap" of high energy costs coupled with higher financing costs, which may redraw the map of global growth in favor of producing or surplus countries.

The most important point that many overlook is that these transformations are not temporary. Even if the war ends tomorrow, the strategic memory of nations and companies will not be erased. Major investment decisions in energy, infrastructure, and supply chains are based on long-term expectations, not on momentary events. Thus, what we are witnessing today will translate into policies and investments that extend for decades.