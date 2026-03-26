يُخطئ من يختزل أزمة الطاقة الراهنة في مجرد حدث جيوسياسي عابر يمكن احتواؤه بوقف إطلاق النار أو إعادة فتح ممر مائي. هذا التبسيط يغفل حقيقة أعمق: ما نشهده اليوم ليس أزمة، بل تحوّل هيكلي طويل الأمد في منظومة الطاقة العالمية، يعيد تشكيل الاقتصاد الدولي، ويعيد توزيع مراكز القوة والنفوذ.

أول ما يجب إدراكه أن أسواق الطاقة لم تعد تعمل وفق منطق «العرض والطلب» التقليدي فقط، بل أصبحت أسواقًا مُسيّسة ومُؤمَّنة جيوسياسيًا. فالممرات الحيوية مثل مضيق هرمز أو باب المندب أصبحت أدوات ضغط إستراتيجية، تُسعَّر فيها المخاطر قبل النفط ذاته. بمعنى آخر، ما يُتداول في الأسواق اليوم ليس برميل نفط فقط، بل برميل نفط وعلاوة مخاطر سيادية إضافة لتكلفة تأمين جيوسياسي.

نحن أمام نهاية مرحلة «الطاقة الرخيصة المستقرة». لعقود، استفاد الاقتصاد العالمي، خصوصًا في أوروبا وآسيا من تدفقات طاقة مستقرة نسبيًا بتكلفة منخفضة، ما سمح بتوسع صناعي كبير ونمو سلاسل الإمداد العالمية، لكن الصدمات المتكررة، من حرب أوكرانيا إلى التوترات في المضائق المائية، كشفت هشاشة هذا النموذج. النتيجة هي انتقال تدريجي نحو نموذج جديد عنوانه الأمن الطاقي قبل الكفاءة الاقتصادية. هذا التحوّل له تبعات عميقة. الدول الصناعية الكبرى لم تعد تبحث فقط عن أرخص مصدر للطاقة، بل عن أكثرها أمانًا واستدامة سياسيًا، حتى لو كان ذلك بتكلفة أعلى. لذلك نشهد تسارعًا في إعادة تشكيل سلاسل التوريد، وإعادة توطين الصناعات، والاستثمار المكثف في مصادر الطاقة البديلة، ليس بدافع البيئة فقط، بل بدافع السيادة الاقتصادية.

هناك بُعد مالي لا يقل أهمية، غالبًا ما يتم تجاهله. إيرادات الطاقة خصوصًا في دول الخليج تمثل تدفقات نقدية حقيقية وضخمة تُعاد تدويرها في النظام المالي العالمي، سواء عبر الاحتياطيات أو الاستثمارات من خلال الصناديق السيادية. أي اضطراب في هذه التدفقات لا يؤثر فقط على أسعار النفط، بل على السيولة العالمية، وأسواق السندات، وتوازنات الدولار. بمعنى أدق، الطاقة ركيزة من ركائز الاستقرار المالي العالمي.

الدول غير النفطية، خصوصًا تلك التي لا تعتمد عملاتها على الدولار، ستتحمل العبء الأكبر. ارتفاع أسعار النفط بالتزامن مع قوة الدولار يعني تضخمًا مستوردًا مضاعفًا، يضغط على موازناتها، ويضعف عملاتها، ويقيّد قدرتها على النمو. هذه الدول تجد نفسها في «مصيدة مزدوجة» تكلفة طاقة مرتفعة إضافة لتكلفة تمويل أعلى، وهو ما قد يعيد رسم خريطة النمو العالمي لصالح الدول المنتجة أو ذات الفوائض.

النقطة الأهم التي يغفلها كثيرون هي أن هذه التحوّلات ليست مؤقتة. حتى لو انتهت الحرب غدًا، فإن الذاكرة الإستراتيجية للدول والشركات لن تُمحى. القرارات الاستثمارية الكبرى في الطاقة، والبنية التحتية، وسلاسل الإمداد تُبنى على توقعات طويلة الأمد، لا على أحداث لحظية. وبالتالي، فإن ما نشهده اليوم سيُترجم إلى سياسات واستثمارات تمتد لعقود.