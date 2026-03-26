«أرَقٌ عَلى أرَقٍ وَمِثْلي يَأرَقُ

وَجَوى يَزيدُ وَعَبْرَةٌ تَتَرَقْرَقُ

وَعَذَلْتُ أهْلَ العِشْقِ حتى ذُقْتُهُ

فعجبتُ كيفَ يَموتُ مَن لا يَعشَقُ»

«لِعَيْنَيْكِ ما يَلقَى الفُؤادُ وَما لَقي

وَلِلْحُبِّ ما لم يَبْقَ مِنِّي وما بَقِي

وَما كُنْتُ مِمَّنْ يَدْخُلُ العِشْقُ قَلْبَهُ

وَلَكِنَّ مَنْ يُبْصِرْ جُفُونَكِ يَعْشَقِ»

أبيات ليست غزلاً عابراً، بل سيرة داخلية لروحٍ جُرِّدت من ترف الادّعاء، وأُلقُي بها في قلب التجربة حتى النهاية.

المتنبي هنا لا يكتب عن الحب بوصفه موضوعاً شعرياً، بل بوصفه امتحاناً وجودياً يعيد تشكيل الإنسان من الداخل، ويكشف هشاشته مهما بدا متماسكاً أو متعالياً.

يصور النص حالة أرقٍ مركّب، أرق فوق أرق، وكأن السهر لم يعد عرضاً بل طبيعة ثانية. الأرق ليس اضطراب نوم، بل اضطراب كيان. الجوى يتكاثر، والدمعة لا تسقط بل تتردد، تتكوّن، تترقرق، إشارة إلى حزن لا يكتمل لأنه لا يجد منفذاً للخلاص.

المتنبي يضعنا منذ السطر الأول أمام إنسانٍ مأخوذ بالكامل، لا يملك حتى رفاهية الانهيار الكامل.

ثم ينتقل إلى وصف الصبابة بوصفها جهداً مستمراً، كأن الحب عمل شاق لا عطية سهلة. عين مسهدة وقلب يخفق؛ جسدٌ لا يهدأ، وروح لا تستقر.

الصورة هنا شديدة التماسك السهد والخفقان إيقاعان متوازيان، أحدهما ظاهر والآخر خفي، وكلاهما شاهد على استبداد العاطفة.

الكون كله يتحوّل إلى مرآة لهذا الوجع. البرق، الطائر، الأصوات العابرة، الإشارات الصغيرة، كلها تستدعي الفؤاد الشائق.

الحب عند المتنبي عدسة تغيّر زاوية الرؤية، فلا يعود العالم محايداً، بل متورطاً. كل شيء يذكّر، وكل حركة توقظ الشوق.

ثم تأتي نار الهوى التي تفوق جمرة غضا حرارتها لا تنطفئ

المقارنة ليست بلاغية فقط، بل فلسفية.

نار العشق لا تنطفئ لأنها لا تحرق الجسد وحده، بل تستوطن المعنى.

إنها نار لا تُرى آثارها، لكنها تستمر لأنها تغذي نفسها بنفسها.

التحوّل الأهم يظهر في الاعتراف.

المتنبي الذي عذل العشّاق، ووقف يوماً في صف العقل المتعالي، يجد نفسه مضطراً إلى الاعتذار.

التجربة تُسقط الأحكام المسبقة، لا يعود العاشق ضعيفاً، بل يصبح الإنسان الوحيد الذي اختبر الحياة بعمقها الحقيقي.

ومن لم يعشق، لم يعش، هكذا يُعاد تعريف الوجود.

الحب لا ينفصل عن القلق الوجودي، عن الإحساس بعدم الاستقرار، عن الخوف الدائم من الفقد حتى وسط القرب، يعمق هذا المعنى والمسار قسماً عاطفياً للمتنبي «لِعَيْنَيْكِ ما يَلقَى الفُؤادُ وَما لَقي» يختزل المأساة فما يلقاه الفؤاد يفوق الوصف.

الحب استنزاف، يأخذ مما بقي ويترك ما لا يُحتمل.

مُقراً بأن العشق لم يكن طبعه، لكنه استسلام قسري أمام سحر النظرة. الجفون هنا ليست عضواً، بل سلاح ناعم يهزم الحصون كلها.

يتأرجح النص بين الرضا والسخط، القرب والنوى، وتظهر المساحة الرمادية التي يسكنها العاشق الحقيقي. ليس سعيداً تماماً، ولا شقياً بالكامل. الدمع يجد مجاله الطبيعي هناك، بين الاحتمالين، حيث لا يقين ولا خلاص.

أجمل ما في هذا العشق أن المتنبي لا يقدّم الحب بوصفه وصالاً مضموناً، بل شكّاً جميلاً. لذة العشق كامنة في التردد، في الخوف، في الرجاء المؤجل. الوصل التام الذي ينهي القصة، أما الشك فيُبقِي النار متقدة، والروح تتشوق

هذه النصوص تكشف متنبئاً آخر، أقل صخباً وأكثر صدقاً.

شاعر خلع درعه، وسمح للجرح أن يتكلم. غزلٌ لا يغازل الجسد فقط، بل يعرّي النفس، ويؤكد أن العظمة الحقيقية لا تظهر في السيطرة، بل في القدرة على الاعتراف بالهزيمة أمام الحب.