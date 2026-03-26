“Restlessness upon restlessness, and one like me is restless

And longing increases, and a tear that trembles

And I blamed the people of love until I tasted it

So I wondered how one who does not love can die.”

“For your eyes, what the heart encounters and what it has encountered

And for love, what remains of me and what has remained

And I was not among those whose hearts are entered by love

But whoever sees your eyelids loves.”

These verses are not mere fleeting flirtation, but an internal narrative of a soul stripped of the luxury of pretense, and thrown into the heart of experience until the end.

Al-Mutanabbi here does not write about love as a poetic subject, but as an existential test that reshapes the human from within, revealing its fragility no matter how cohesive or transcendent it may seem.

The text depicts a state of compounded restlessness, restlessness upon restlessness, as if sleeplessness has become not just a symptom but a second nature. The restlessness is not a sleep disorder, but a disturbance of being. The longing multiplies, and the tear does not fall but hesitates, forms, and trembles, signaling a sorrow that remains unfulfilled because it finds no outlet for salvation.

Al-Mutanabbi places us from the first line before a completely absorbed human, who does not even possess the luxury of complete collapse.

Then he moves to describe yearning as a continuous effort, as if love is a hard labor, not an easy gift. A sleepless eye and a beating heart; a body that does not calm, and a spirit that does not settle.

The image here is tightly cohesive; sleeplessness and heartbeat are parallel rhythms, one apparent and the other hidden, both witnessing the tyranny of emotion.

The entire universe transforms into a mirror of this pain. The lightning, the bird, the passing sounds, the small signs, all summon the eager heart.

For Al-Mutanabbi, love is a lens that changes the angle of vision, so the world is no longer neutral, but involved. Everything reminds, and every movement awakens longing.

Then comes the fire of passion that exceeds a glowing ember, its heat does not extinguish

The comparison is not merely rhetorical, but philosophical.

The fire of love does not extinguish because it does not burn the body alone, but inhabits meaning.

It is a fire whose effects are not seen, yet it continues because it feeds itself.

The most important transformation appears in the acknowledgment.

Al-Mutanabbi, who once blamed lovers and stood one day on the side of transcendent reason, finds himself compelled to apologize.

The experience drops preconceived judgments; the lover is no longer weak, but becomes the only human who has tested life in its true depth.

And whoever has not loved has not lived; thus, existence is redefined.

Love is inseparable from existential anxiety, from the feeling of instability, from the constant fear of loss even in the midst of closeness; this meaning and path are deepened by Al-Mutanabbi’s emotional section, “For your eyes, what the heart encounters and what it has encountered,” which encapsulates the tragedy, for what the heart encounters exceeds description.

Love is draining, taking from what remains and leaving what is unbearable.

Acknowledging that love was not his nature, yet it is a forced surrender before the magic of the gaze. The eyelids here are not a member, but a soft weapon that defeats all fortresses.

The text oscillates between contentment and resentment, closeness and distance, revealing the gray area inhabited by the true lover. He is not completely happy, nor entirely miserable. The tear finds its natural space there, between the two possibilities, where there is no certainty and no salvation.

The most beautiful thing about this love is that Al-Mutanabbi does not present love as a guaranteed union, but as beautiful doubt. The pleasure of love lies in hesitation, in fear, in deferred hope. The complete union that ends the story, while doubt keeps the fire burning, and the spirit longs.

These texts reveal another Al-Mutanabbi, less noisy and more truthful.

A poet who shed his armor and allowed the wound to speak. A love that does not only flirt with the body, but exposes the soul and affirms that true greatness does not appear in control, but in the ability to acknowledge defeat before love.