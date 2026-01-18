إن ما صدر عن مدرب نادي النصر خيسوس في المؤتمر الصحفي الذي عُقد يوم الجمعة الماضي، قبيل مواجهة فريقه أمام نادي الشباب، لا يندرج ضمن نطاق التحليل الفني المشروع، ولا يمكن توصيفه باعتباره رأياً عابراً أو انطباعاً شخصياً، نظراً لما تضمنه من إيحاءات تمس نزاهة المنافسة الرياضية، وذلك من خلال الإشارة إلى ما وصفه بـ«القوة السياسية».

- ومثل هذا التصريح، بصيغته ومضمونه، يُعد خروجاً صريحاً عن مقتضيات الدور المهني للمدرب، وتجاوزاً للإطار الفني المنصوص عليه عرفاً وتنظيماً، الذي ربما استخدمه «ذريعةً» لإخفاقه أمام الهلال وابتعاد النصر عن الصدارة، مما يستوجب كحد أدنى إلزام صاحبه بتوضيح مقصده النظامي بشكل لا يقبل اللبس أو التأويل، وذلك عبر أحد مسارين لا ثالث لهما، إما تقديم ما يثبت صحة ما ورد في التصريح بدليل واضح ومحدد أمام الجهات المختصة، أو نفيه نفياً قاطعاً مقروناً باعتذار صريح للجهة التي طالها الإيحاء، وللمجتمع الرياضي عموماً.

- ويتعاظم الأثر النظامي لمثل هذا الحديث عندما يصدر من مدرب سبق له العمل بنادي الهلال مواسم عدة، ويُفترض فيه الإلمام بتفاصيل العمل المؤسسي داخل المنظومة الرياضية، وإدراك ما قد يترتب على إطلاق عبارات فضفاضة من إسقاطات قانونية وإعلامية، خصوصاً حين تمس مبدأ العدالة وتكافؤ الفرص.

- وتُظهر السوابق الرياضية المحلية، أن التساهل في التعامل مع مثل هذه التصريحات أفضى إلى ترسيخ اتهامات غير محسومة، ما ألحق ضرراً بسمعة الرياضة السعودية. ولعل من أبرز تلك السوابق ما صدر عن المدرب فينغادا، عندما صرح عبر أحد البرامج التلفزيونية بوجود تدخلات عليا في عمله أثناء تدريبه للمنتخب الوطني، وهي تصريحات ذات خطورة بالغة لم تُواجه حينها بتوضيح رسمي نافٍ أو إجراء ملزم، الأمر الذي ترك تلك الادعاءات قائمة دون حسم نظامي.

- كما لا يمكن تجاهل واقعة المدرب كارينيو عقب إحدى المباريات التي جمعت فريقه آنذاك بنادي النصر، عندما صرح علناً بقوله: «درّبت النصر وأعرف كيف كان يتم التعامل مع الحكام». ورغم اتخاذ إجراء انضباطي بحقه، إلا أن الاكتفاء بالعقوبة دون إلزامه بتقديم دليل أو نفي صريح، أبقى مضمون الاتهام قائماً ومتداولاً، وهو ما يؤكد أن الجزاء الشكلي لا يرقى لمعالجة الأثر القانوني والمعنوي لمثل هذه التصريحات.

- ولهذا، فإن المعالجة النظامية السليمة لمثل هذه القضايا لا تتحقق بالاكتفاء بعقوبات انضباطية، أياً كان نوعها، بل تقتضي اتخاذ إجراء جوهري يتمثل في حسم مضمون التصريح ذاته، إما بالإثبات أو بالنفي، بما يضع حداً لأي تشكيك في نزاهة المنافسة أو عدالة المنظومة.

- وفي هذا الإطار، يُسجَّل لإدارة نادي الهلال موقفها النظامي الصريح بإصدار بيان رسمي، أعلنت فيه رفضها لما ورد في تصريح مدرب النصر، وتأكيدها التقدم بشكوى إلى الجهات المختصة، وهو إجراء مشروع ومكفول نظاماً، يهدف إلى حماية السمعة المؤسسية للنادي، والحفاظ على سلامة البيئة الرياضية من الاتهامات غير المثبتة.

- إن التغاضي عن مثل هذه التصريحات، أو التعامل معها على أنها مجرد انفعالات إعلامية، يُعد قبولاً ضمنياً بمضمونها، ويمنحها مع مرور الوقت صفة المشروعية، وهو ما يتعارض مع مبادئ الحوكمة الرياضية، ويُلحق ضرراً مباشراً بصورة الرياضة السعودية داخلياً وخارجياً.

- وبناءً عليه، فإن المطلب النظامي الواضح يتمثّل في إلزام مدرب نادي النصر، عبر القنوات الرسمية، بتقديم ما يثبت صحة ادعائه إن وُجد، أو نفيه نفياً قاطعاً مقروناً باعتذار علني، بما يكفل إغلاق هذا الملف وفق الأطر النظامية، ويصون نزاهة المنافسة ويحفظ للرياضة السعودية اعتبارها المؤسسي.