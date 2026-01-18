The statements made by Al-Nasr Club coach Jesus during the press conference held last Friday, prior to his team's match against Al-Shabab, do not fall within the scope of legitimate technical analysis, nor can they be described as a passing opinion or personal impression, given the implications they contain that touch on the integrity of sports competition, particularly through references to what he described as "political power."

- Such a statement, in its form and content, is considered a clear departure from the professional role of the coach and an overstep of the technical framework that is traditionally and organizationally stipulated, which he may have used as a "pretext" for his failure against Al-Hilal and Al-Nasr's distance from the top position. This necessitates, at a minimum, that he clarify his intended meaning in a manner that is unequivocal and open to no interpretation, through one of two paths: either providing evidence to substantiate what was stated in the statement before the relevant authorities, or categorically denying it, accompanied by a clear apology to the entity affected by the implication, and to the sports community in general.

- The regulatory impact of such remarks is magnified when they come from a coach who has previously worked with Al-Hilal for several seasons, and who is expected to be familiar with the details of institutional work within the sports system, and to understand the potential legal and media implications of making vague statements, especially when they touch on the principle of justice and equal opportunities.

- Local sports precedents show that leniency in dealing with such statements has led to the entrenchment of unresolved accusations, which has harmed the reputation of Saudi sports. Among the most notable of those precedents is what was stated by coach Vingada when he declared on a television program that there were higher interventions in his work while coaching the national team. These statements, which carry significant danger, were not met at the time with a clear official denial or binding action, leaving those allegations unresolved.

- One cannot overlook the incident involving coach Carinyo after one of the matches that brought his team together with Al-Nasr, when he publicly stated: "I coached Al-Nasr and I know how the referees were dealt with." Despite disciplinary action being taken against him, the mere imposition of a penalty without requiring him to provide evidence or a clear denial kept the content of the accusation alive and circulating, which confirms that formal penalties do not suffice to address the legal and moral impact of such statements.

- Therefore, the proper regulatory handling of such issues cannot be achieved by merely imposing disciplinary penalties, regardless of their type, but requires substantive action that involves resolving the content of the statement itself, either through proof or denial, thereby putting an end to any doubt regarding the integrity of the competition or the fairness of the system.

- In this context, the management of Al-Hilal Club deserves recognition for its clear regulatory stance by issuing an official statement in which it rejected the content of the Al-Nasr coach's statement and confirmed its intention to file a complaint with the relevant authorities. This is a legitimate and legally guaranteed action aimed at protecting the institutional reputation of the club and maintaining the integrity of the sports environment from unproven accusations.

- Ignoring such statements or treating them as mere media outbursts constitutes an implicit acceptance of their content, granting them legitimacy over time, which contradicts the principles of sports governance and directly harms the image of Saudi sports both domestically and internationally.

- Accordingly, the clear regulatory demand is to obligate the Al-Nasr coach, through official channels, to provide evidence supporting his claim if it exists, or to categorically deny it accompanied by a public apology, ensuring the closure of this file within the regulatory frameworks, preserving the integrity of competition, and maintaining the institutional standing of Saudi sports.