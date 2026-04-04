Atletico Madrid hosts its counterpart Barcelona at exactly 10:00 PM this evening (Saturday) at the "Metropolitano" Stadium, as part of the 30th round of the Spanish league in one of the strongest matchups of the season, which holds great importance in the title race, especially with the season approaching its decisive stages.



Barcelona enters the match as the leader of the Spanish league table with 73 points, 4 points ahead of its rival Real Madrid, while Atletico Madrid is in fourth place with 57 points.



Barcelona, led by coach Hansi Flick, hopes to achieve its sixth consecutive victory in La Liga to strengthen its lead and take another step closer to the title.



On the other hand, Atletico Madrid, led by coach Diego Simeone, is seeking to regain its winning rhythm after its recent loss in the capital derby against Real Madrid with a score of 2-3 before the international break.



The importance of the match increases as the two teams will meet again next Wednesday in the first leg of the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League, making this encounter an early tactical test before the anticipated European clash.



The two teams have faced each other 3 times this season, with Barcelona winning in the first round of the league with a score of 3-1, while Atletico Madrid eliminated Barcelona from the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey, in a clash that saw a flurry of goals between the two teams, as Atletico won the first leg (4-0), and Barcelona won the second leg (3-0).



Barcelona has a relative advantage over Atletico, as in the last 5 matches between the two teams across all competitions, Barcelona won 4 matches, while Atletico won 1 match, which was the match that eliminated Barcelona from the Copa del Rey this season.