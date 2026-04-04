يستضيف فريق أتلتيكو مدريد نظيره برشلونة عند تمام الساعة الـ10:00 من مساء اليوم (السبت) على ملعب «ميتروبوليتانو»، وذلك ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ30 من الدوري الإسباني في واحدة من أقوى مواجهات الموسم، وتحمل أهمية كبرى في سباق اللقب، خصوصاً مع اقتراب الموسم من مراحله الحاسمة.


ويدخل برشلونة المواجهة وهو متصدر جدول ترتيب الدوري الإسباني برصيد 73 نقطة بفارق 4 نقاط أمام غريمه ريال مدريد، بينما يتواجد أتلتيكو مدريد في المركز الرابع برصيد 57 نقطة.


ويأمل فريق برشلونة بقيادة المدرب هانسي فليك تحقيق الفوز السادس على التوالي في «الليغا»، من أجل تعزيز صدارته والاقتراب خطوة جديدة نحو اللقب.


وفي المقابل، يسعى أتلتيكو مدريد بقيادة المدرب دييغو سيميوني إلى استعادة نغمة الانتصارات بعد خسارته الأخيرة في ديربي العاصمة أمام ريال مدريد بنتيجة 2-3 قبل فترة التوقف الدولي.


وتزداد أهمية المباراة نظراً إلى أن الفريقين سيلتقيان مجدداً الأربعاء القادم في ذهاب دور الـ8 ببطولة دوري أبطال أوروبا، ما يجعل هذه المواجهة بمثابة اختبار تكتيكي مبكر قبل القمة الأوروبية المرتقبة.


والتقى الفريقان 3 مرات هذا الموسم، حيث نجح برشلونة في الفوز خلال مواجهة الدور الأول في الدوري بنتيجة 3/1، وردَّ أتلتيكو مدريد بإقصاء برشلونة من الدور قبل النهائي لكأس ملك إسبانيا، في صدام شهد أهدافاً غزيرة بين الفريقين، إذ انتصر أتلتيكو ذهاباً (4/0)، وانتصر برشلونة إياباً (3/0).


ويملك برشلونة أفضليةً نسبيةً على أتلتيكو، ففي آخر 5 مباريات جمعت الفريقين في المسابقات كافة فاز برشلونة بـ4 مباريات، في حين فاز أتلتيكو بمباراة واحدة، وهي المباراة التي أقصت برشلونة من منافسات بطولة كأس ملك إسبانيا لهذا الموسم.