يستضيف فريق أتلتيكو مدريد نظيره برشلونة عند تمام الساعة الـ10:00 من مساء اليوم (السبت) على ملعب «ميتروبوليتانو»، وذلك ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ30 من الدوري الإسباني في واحدة من أقوى مواجهات الموسم، وتحمل أهمية كبرى في سباق اللقب، خصوصاً مع اقتراب الموسم من مراحله الحاسمة.
ويدخل برشلونة المواجهة وهو متصدر جدول ترتيب الدوري الإسباني برصيد 73 نقطة بفارق 4 نقاط أمام غريمه ريال مدريد، بينما يتواجد أتلتيكو مدريد في المركز الرابع برصيد 57 نقطة.
ويأمل فريق برشلونة بقيادة المدرب هانسي فليك تحقيق الفوز السادس على التوالي في «الليغا»، من أجل تعزيز صدارته والاقتراب خطوة جديدة نحو اللقب.
وفي المقابل، يسعى أتلتيكو مدريد بقيادة المدرب دييغو سيميوني إلى استعادة نغمة الانتصارات بعد خسارته الأخيرة في ديربي العاصمة أمام ريال مدريد بنتيجة 2-3 قبل فترة التوقف الدولي.
وتزداد أهمية المباراة نظراً إلى أن الفريقين سيلتقيان مجدداً الأربعاء القادم في ذهاب دور الـ8 ببطولة دوري أبطال أوروبا، ما يجعل هذه المواجهة بمثابة اختبار تكتيكي مبكر قبل القمة الأوروبية المرتقبة.
والتقى الفريقان 3 مرات هذا الموسم، حيث نجح برشلونة في الفوز خلال مواجهة الدور الأول في الدوري بنتيجة 3/1، وردَّ أتلتيكو مدريد بإقصاء برشلونة من الدور قبل النهائي لكأس ملك إسبانيا، في صدام شهد أهدافاً غزيرة بين الفريقين، إذ انتصر أتلتيكو ذهاباً (4/0)، وانتصر برشلونة إياباً (3/0).
ويملك برشلونة أفضليةً نسبيةً على أتلتيكو، ففي آخر 5 مباريات جمعت الفريقين في المسابقات كافة فاز برشلونة بـ4 مباريات، في حين فاز أتلتيكو بمباراة واحدة، وهي المباراة التي أقصت برشلونة من منافسات بطولة كأس ملك إسبانيا لهذا الموسم.
Atletico Madrid hosts its counterpart Barcelona at exactly 10:00 PM this evening (Saturday) at the "Metropolitano" Stadium, as part of the 30th round of the Spanish league in one of the strongest matchups of the season, which holds great importance in the title race, especially with the season approaching its decisive stages.
Barcelona enters the match as the leader of the Spanish league table with 73 points, 4 points ahead of its rival Real Madrid, while Atletico Madrid is in fourth place with 57 points.
Barcelona, led by coach Hansi Flick, hopes to achieve its sixth consecutive victory in La Liga to strengthen its lead and take another step closer to the title.
On the other hand, Atletico Madrid, led by coach Diego Simeone, is seeking to regain its winning rhythm after its recent loss in the capital derby against Real Madrid with a score of 2-3 before the international break.
The importance of the match increases as the two teams will meet again next Wednesday in the first leg of the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League, making this encounter an early tactical test before the anticipated European clash.
The two teams have faced each other 3 times this season, with Barcelona winning in the first round of the league with a score of 3-1, while Atletico Madrid eliminated Barcelona from the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey, in a clash that saw a flurry of goals between the two teams, as Atletico won the first leg (4-0), and Barcelona won the second leg (3-0).
Barcelona has a relative advantage over Atletico, as in the last 5 matches between the two teams across all competitions, Barcelona won 4 matches, while Atletico won 1 match, which was the match that eliminated Barcelona from the Copa del Rey this season.