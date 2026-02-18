بعث ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، برقية تهنئة لرئيس الوزراء في جمهورية بنغلاديش الشعبية طارق رحمن، بمناسبة تشكيل الحكومة الجديدة برئاسته وأدائه اليمين الدستورية رئيساً للوزراء.

وعبر ولي العهد عن أصدق التهاني وأطيب التمنيات بالتوفيق والسداد له، ولشعب جمهورية بنغلاديش الشعبية الشقيق المزيد من التقدم والرقي.