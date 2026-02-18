بعث ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، برقية تهنئة لرئيس الوزراء في جمهورية بنغلاديش الشعبية طارق رحمن، بمناسبة تشكيل الحكومة الجديدة برئاسته وأدائه اليمين الدستورية رئيساً للوزراء.
وعبر ولي العهد عن أصدق التهاني وأطيب التمنيات بالتوفيق والسداد له، ولشعب جمهورية بنغلاديش الشعبية الشقيق المزيد من التقدم والرقي.
The Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman, sent a congratulatory message to the Prime Minister of the People's Republic of Bangladesh, Tariq Rahman, on the occasion of the formation of the new government under his leadership and his taking the constitutional oath as Prime Minister.
The Crown Prince expressed his sincere congratulations and best wishes for success and prosperity to him, and for the brotherly people of the People's Republic of Bangladesh for further progress and advancement.