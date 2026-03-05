تلقى وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، اتصالًا هاتفيًا من نظيره وزير خارجية الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية ماركو روبيو.
وجرى خلال الاتصال بحث الاعتداءات الإيرانية المستمرة على المملكة ودول المنطقة، وتقدير الولايات المتحدة لجهود المملكة في حماية البعثات الدبلوماسية والمساعدة في إجلاء رعايا الدول.
Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah received a phone call from his counterpart, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
During the call, they discussed the ongoing Iranian assaults on the Kingdom and the countries in the region, as well as the United States' appreciation for the Kingdom's efforts in protecting diplomatic missions and assisting in the evacuation of foreign nationals.