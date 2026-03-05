تلقى وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، اتصالًا هاتفيًا من نظيره وزير خارجية الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية ماركو روبيو.

وجرى خلال الاتصال بحث الاعتداءات الإيرانية المستمرة على المملكة ودول المنطقة، وتقدير الولايات المتحدة لجهود المملكة في حماية البعثات الدبلوماسية والمساعدة في إجلاء رعايا الدول.