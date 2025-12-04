The Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman, sent a letter of thanks to the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain, Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, upon leaving Manama. In the letter, he stated, "As I leave your brotherly country, I would like to express my gratitude and appreciation for the warm reception and generous hospitality that I and the accompanying delegation received. I congratulate you on the success of the Kingdom of Bahrain in hosting the 46th session of the Supreme Council of the Gulf Cooperation Council and on the positive results achieved during your brotherly country's presidency of its activities."

In his letter, the Crown Prince added, "I would like to commend the results we reached during the fourth meeting of the Saudi-Bahraini Coordination Council, which confirms our desire to deepen cooperation and strengthen relations in all fields for the benefit of both countries and their brotherly peoples under the leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and his brother, King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa. I wish you good health and happiness, and I wish the brotherly Kingdom of Bahrain further progress and prosperity."

With my best regards and appreciation.