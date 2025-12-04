بعث ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، برقية شكر، لولي العهد رئيس مجلس وزراء مملكة البحرين الأمير سلمان بن حمد آل خليفة، إثر مغادرته المنامة، قال فيها «يطيب لي وأنا أغادر بلدكم الشقيق أن أعرب لكم عن شكري وتقديري لما لقيته والوفد المرافق من حسن الاستقبال وكرم الضيافة، وأهنئكم على نجاح مملكة البحرين في استضافة الدورة الـ (46) للمجلس الأعلى لمجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية وعلى النتائج الإيجابية التي تحققت خلال رئاسة بلدكم الشقيق لأعمالها».

وأضاف ولي العهد في برقيته، أود أن أشيد بالنتائج التي توصلنا إليها خلال الاجتماع الرابع لمجلس التنسيق السعودي البحريني، والتي تؤكد الرغبة في تعميق التعاون وتوثيق العلاقات في المجالات كافة لما فيه مصلحة البلدين والشعبين الشقيقين في ظل قيادة خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وأخيه الملك حمد بن عيسى آل خليفة، متمنيًا لكم موفور الصحة والسعادة، ولمملكة البحرين الشقيقة المزيد من التقدم والازدهار.

ولكم تحياتي وتقديري.