أصدر الدكتور جارالله عبدالله المالكي الباحث والأكاديمي كتابه الجديد «طرق الجبل» بعد جهد متواصل بدأ منذ عام 2022 ليقدم عملًا يوثق قصائد طرق الجبل من الطائف حتى الواديين ببلاد قحطان في خطوة تعد الأولى من نوعها في جمع الشعر الجبلي وتقديمه بروح معاصرة.

يركز الكتاب بالكامل على قصائد طرق الجبل، حيث جاءت القصائد مكتوبة وبجوار كل قصيدة رمز باركود ينقل القارئ مباشرة إلى الأداء الصوتي باللحن الجبلي ليجمع بين الطابع الشعبي وجودة الإخراج الحديث.

ويمتاز الإصدار بمشروعه التفاعلي «اقرأ واسمع» الذي يتيح متابعة القصائد صوتيًا وبصريًا عبر قناة يوتيوب مخصصة، كما ورد في البروشور الرسمي للكتاب (صفحة 2 و3) ليمنح القارئ تجربة تجمع بين النص واللحن بطريقة جديدة وغير مسبوقة.

ويقدم المالكي في هذا العمل خلاصة سنوات من المتابعة والرصد محيطًا بجغرافيا الطريق من الطائف مرورًا بالباحة وعسير وصولًا إلى بلاد قحطان وما يرتبط به من ألوان شعرية وألحان جبلية شكلت جزءًا أصيلًا من هوية المكان.

وجاء الغلاف والتصميم بروح مستمدة من تضاريس الجبال ليكمل التجربة التي تجمع بين القصيدة والصوت والذاكرة ويجعل القارئ أقرب إلى أجواء الجبل وخصوصية إنسانه.

ويعد كتاب طرق الجبل إضافة لافتة للمكتبة السعودية، ومحبي الشعر الجبلي والمهتمين بالتراث الصوتي الذي يمثل جزءًا مهمًا من حياة المجتمعات الجبلية.

يذكر أن الكتاب سيدشن في معرض الكتاب بجده في الفترة من 11 الى 20 ديسمبر القادم.