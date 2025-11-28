Dr. Jarallah Abdullah Al-Maliki, the researcher and academic, has released his new book "Mountain Paths" after continuous effort that began in 2022, aiming to document the poems of the mountain paths from Taif to Al-Wadain in the land of Qahtan, in what is considered the first of its kind in collecting mountain poetry and presenting it with a contemporary spirit.

The book focuses entirely on the poems of the mountain paths, where the poems are written and next to each poem is a barcode that takes the reader directly to the audio performance with the mountain melody, combining the popular character with modern production quality.

The release features its interactive project "Read and Listen," which allows following the poems both audibly and visually through a dedicated YouTube channel, as stated in the official brochure of the book (pages 2 and 3), providing the reader with an experience that blends text and melody in a new and unprecedented way.

In this work, Al-Maliki presents a summary of years of observation and monitoring, encompassing the geography of the road from Taif, passing through Al-Baha and Asir, reaching the land of Qahtan, along with the poetic colors and mountain melodies that form an integral part of the identity of the place.

The cover and design are inspired by the terrain of the mountains, completing the experience that combines poetry, sound, and memory, bringing the reader closer to the atmosphere of the mountains and the uniqueness of its people.

The book "Mountain Paths" is a notable addition to the Saudi library, appealing to lovers of mountain poetry and those interested in the auditory heritage that represents an important part of the lives of mountain communities.

It is worth mentioning that the book will be launched at the Book Fair in Jeddah from December 11 to 20.