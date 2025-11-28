أُقيم أمس عرض خاص لفيلم «ولنا في الخيال… حب» في سينما التحرير للصحفيين والنقاد، تلته مناقشة مع صناع الفيلم.

وحرص على الحضور كل من أحمد السعدني، مايان السيد، المدير الإبداعي صفي الدين محمود، مؤلف الموسيقى خالد حماد، ومهندس الديكور حمزة طه، وأدارتها الناقدة علا الشافعي.

وكشف السعدني أنه وافق على المشاركة في الفيلم بعد مكالمة مع المخرج صفي الدين محمود، رغم تردده المعتاد، بعد خوضه بروفات مكثفة وحفظ جميع الأدوار، مشيداً بمخرجة العمل سارة رزيق على موهبتها وقوة شخصيتها.

كما أكدت مايان السيد أن دورها في الفيلم منحها دفعة لتطوير نفسها فنياً وشخصياً، موضحة أن الشخصية التي لعبتها حرصت على ظهور جوانبها الأنثوية في علاقتها بالدكتور يوسف، وهو الدور الذي يقدمه أحمد السعدني بالفيلم.

بينما أكد صفي الدين محمود على فخره بالإنتاج والعمل مع فريق متكامل، مع الإشارة إلى تفاصيل الموسيقى والتصوير في مواقع مثل دار الأوبرا والمعهد السينمائي بدعم من وزارة الثقافة.

وجمع الفيلم في بطولته أحمد السعدني، ومايان السيد، وعمر رزيق، وعدداً من الوجوه الجديدة، منهم: سيف حميدة، فريدة رجب، عفاف مصطفى، والعمل من إخراج وتأليف سارة رزيق.