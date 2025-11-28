A special screening of the film "And We Have in Imagination... Love" was held yesterday at the Liberation Cinema for journalists and critics, followed by a discussion with the film's creators.

Attendees included Ahmed El Sadrany, Mayan El Sayed, creative director Safi El Din Mahmoud, music composer Khaled Hamad, and set designer Hamza Taha, with the discussion moderated by critic Ola El Shafie.

El Sadrany revealed that he agreed to participate in the film after a call with director Safi El Din Mahmoud, despite his usual hesitation, after undergoing intensive rehearsals and memorizing all the roles, praising the film's director Sara Rzeiq for her talent and strong personality.

Mayan El Sayed also confirmed that her role in the film gave her a boost to develop herself both artistically and personally, explaining that the character she played emphasized her feminine aspects in her relationship with Dr. Youssef, a role portrayed by Ahmed El Sadrany in the film.

Meanwhile, Safi El Din Mahmoud expressed his pride in the production and working with a complete team, noting the details of the music and filming in locations such as the Opera House and the Cinematic Institute, with support from the Ministry of Culture.

The film stars Ahmed El Sadrany, Mayan El Sayed, Omar Rzeiq, and several new faces, including Seif Hamida, Farida Ragab, and Afaf Mustafa, and it is directed and written by Sara Rzeiq.