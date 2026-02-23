في يوم الأحد 22/ 2/ 2026م الموافق 5/ 9/ 1447هـ نستحضر بكل فخر واعتزاز ذكرى تأسيس الدولة السعودية الأولى التي قامت قبل 300 عام، تلك اللحظة التاريخية التي شكّلت نقطة الانطلاق لمسيرة وطن امتدت جذوره إلى ما يقارب ثلاثة قرون. ففي عام 1727م بدأ الإمام محمد بن سعود –رحمه الله– تأسيس هذا الكيان على أسس راسخة من العقيدة والوحدة والاستقرار، بالتعاون مع الإمام المجدد محمد بن عبدالوهاب –رحمه الله–، لتقوم دولة تحمل رسالة الإصلاح الديني والاجتماعي، وتنشر العلم، وترسّخ مبادئ الأمن والنظام.


ومنذ ذلك التاريخ، تعاقبت مراحل البناء، وواجهت الدولة تحديات جسامًا، لكنها ظلت ثابتة على نهجها، حتى قيّض الله لها الملك المؤسس عبدالعزيز بن عبدالرحمن آل سعود –طيب الله ثراه– الذي استطاع بعزيمته وإيمانه وحكمته أن يوحّد أرجاء البلاد بعد فرقة، ويجمع القبائل المتنازعة تحت راية واحدة، ويعلن قيام المملكة العربية السعودية. فانتقل الوطن من حال التشتت والنزاعات إلى عهد الأمن والاستقرار، وتأمّنت سبل الحج، وانتشر العلم، وتوطدت أركان الدولة الحديثة القائمة على الكتاب والسنة.


لقد أرسى الملك عبدالعزيز دعائم دولة قوية تقوم على العدل والمساواة، وجعل من الوحدة الوطنية أساسًا للنهضة، فحلّت الألفة محل الفرقة، وساد النظام مكان الفوضى، وتحوّل الوطن إلى كيانٍ يحظى بالاحترام والمكانة بين الأمم. ومن بعده واصل أبناؤه الملوك البررة –رحم الله من رحل منهم– المسيرة، كلٌ في عهده، فتعززت مؤسسات الدولة، وتوسعت خدمات التعليم والصحة والبنية التحتية، وبدأت ملامح التنمية الحديثة تتشكل في مختلف المناطق.


ومع تطور الزمن، أصبحت المملكة في مصاف الدول المتقدمة، وحققت نقلات نوعية في مجالات الاقتصاد والطاقة والصناعة والتقنية. وارتفع مستوى المعيشة، وتضاعف عدد السكان مرات عديدة، وتوسعت المدن، وتطورت الجامعات والمستشفيات، وتعززت قدرات القوات المسلحة والأجهزة الأمنية، بما يحفظ للوطن أمنه واستقراره.


وفي العهد الزاهر لخادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وولي عهده الأمين الأمير محمد بن سلمان –حفظهما الله– تشهد المملكة مرحلة تحول تاريخية غير مسبوقة من خلال رؤية السعودية 2030، التي عززت التنوع الاقتصادي، ومكّنت الشباب والمرأة، وفتحت آفاق الاستثمار والابتكار، ورسخت مكانة المملكة إقليميًا ودوليًا. وقد أصبحت المملكة نموذجًا في الطموح والتحديث، دون أن تتخلى عن ثوابتها وقيمها الأصيلة.


ومن فضل الله وكرمه وتوفيقه أنني عايشت وعاصرت حكام هذه الدولة العادلة بدءًا من الموحد الملك عبد العزيز، وأبنائه من بعده، فقد شارك الأعداد الكثيرة الذين أدوا صلاة الغائب على الملك عبدالعزيز في عام 1373 في سوق الثلاثاء في مدينة أبها، وكان ذلك اليوم هو يوم الثلاثاء السوق الأسبوعي، وقد أمّ المصلين الشيخ عبد الرحمن الحاقان إمام وخطيب الجامع الكبير بأبها، وهو رجل داعية وصاحب صوت جهوري. كما لا تفوتني الإشادة بكل الأمراء الذين تعاقبوا على إمارة منطقة عسير الذين سعوا في تقدمها وتطويرها في كل المجالات، وكان آخرهم أميرنا المحبوب الأمير تركي بن طلال بن عبد العزيز، الذي زرع حبه في قلب كل مواطن لهذه المنطقة، وهو رجل التواضع والحكمة، أحب العمل وملاحظة كل صغيرة وكبيرة، وهو لا يرتبط بالدوام الرسمي بل كثير وقته التعقيب والمفاجآت حتى المحافظات البعيدة، وقد منحه الله الطاقة والجهد، بدون كلل ولا ملل، وهو الدقيق في المواضيع التي تعرض عليه وقد اختار الأكفاء من العاملين الذين يعتمد عليهم في ما أوكل إليهم، ولا نملك ألا الدعاء له بالتوفيق والنجاح والسداد حتى يحقق ما يصبو إليه وطموحاته وأهدافه.


إن من أعظم نعم الله على هذا الوطن تلاحم قيادته وشعبه، وتمسكه بدينه وهويته، ووعيه بأهمية الأمن والاستقرار. فالشعب السعودي أثبت عبر تاريخه وفاءه واعتزازه بوطنه وقيادته، وحرصه على صون مكتسباته، واستلهام العبر من تجارب الآخرين.


وفي ذكرى يوم التأسيس، نجدد العهد على مواصلة البناء والعمل والإخلاص، سائلين الله أن يديم على المملكة أمنها وأمانها، وأن يحفظ قيادتها الرشيدة، وأن يرحم مؤسسها الملك عبدالعزيز، وأبناءه الملوك البررة، وأن يوفق هذا الوطن لمزيد من التقدم والازدهار في ظل راية التوحيد الخالدة.