On Sunday, February 22, 2026, corresponding to the 5th of Safar, 1447 AH, we proudly commemorate the founding of the First Saudi State, which was established 300 years ago. This historical moment marked the starting point of a nation whose roots extend back nearly three centuries. In 1727, Imam Muhammad bin Saud – may God have mercy on him – began to establish this entity on solid foundations of faith, unity, and stability, in collaboration with the reformist Imam Muhammad bin Abdul Wahhab – may God have mercy on him – to create a state that carries the message of religious and social reform, spreads knowledge, and reinforces the principles of security and order.



Since that date, the stages of construction have followed, and the state has faced tremendous challenges, yet it remained steadfast in its approach, until God granted it the founding king, Abdulaziz bin Abdulrahman Al Saud – may God bless his soul – who, with his determination, faith, and wisdom, was able to unite the country after division, gather the warring tribes under one banner, and announce the establishment of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The nation transitioned from a state of fragmentation and conflicts to an era of security and stability, the paths of pilgrimage were secured, knowledge spread, and the pillars of the modern state based on the Quran and Sunnah were established.



King Abdulaziz laid the foundations of a strong state based on justice and equality, making national unity the cornerstone of renaissance. Harmony replaced division, order prevailed over chaos, and the nation transformed into an entity that enjoys respect and status among nations. After him, his noble sons – may God have mercy on those who have passed – continued the journey, each in his era, strengthening state institutions, expanding education, health, and infrastructure services, and the features of modern development began to take shape in various regions.



As time progressed, the Kingdom became among the advanced countries, achieving qualitative leaps in the fields of economy, energy, industry, and technology. The standard of living rose, the population multiplied many times over, cities expanded, universities and hospitals developed, and the capabilities of the armed forces and security agencies were enhanced, ensuring the nation’s security and stability.



In the prosperous era of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and his trustworthy Crown Prince, Prince Mohammed bin Salman – may God protect them – the Kingdom is witnessing an unprecedented historical transformation through Vision 2030, which has enhanced economic diversity, empowered youth and women, opened avenues for investment and innovation, and solidified the Kingdom's position regionally and internationally. The Kingdom has become a model of ambition and modernization, without abandoning its constants and authentic values.



By God's grace, generosity, and success, I have lived through the reigns of the rulers of this just state, starting with the unifier King Abdulaziz and his sons thereafter. I participated with many others in offering the funeral prayer for King Abdulaziz in 1373 AH at the Tuesday market in the city of Abha, which was a Tuesday, the weekly market day. Sheikh Abdul Rahman Al-Haqan, the Imam and preacher of the Grand Mosque in Abha, led the prayer; he was a man of preaching with a loud voice. I also cannot overlook praising all the princes who have succeeded in the governorship of the Asir region, who have worked towards its progress and development in all fields, the latest of whom is our beloved prince, Turki bin Talal bin Abdulaziz, who has instilled love in the hearts of every citizen in this region. He is a man of humility and wisdom, who loves to work and pays attention to every small detail. He is not bound by official hours but spends much of his time following up and surprising even the distant provinces. God has granted him energy and effort, without fatigue or boredom, and he is meticulous in the matters presented to him, having chosen competent workers whom he relies on for the tasks assigned to them. We can only pray for his success, prosperity, and guidance until he achieves his aspirations and goals.



One of God's greatest blessings upon this nation is the cohesion of its leadership and people, their adherence to their religion and identity, and their awareness of the importance of security and stability. The Saudi people have proven throughout their history their loyalty and pride in their homeland and leadership, their commitment to preserving their gains, and their ability to draw lessons from the experiences of others.



On the anniversary of the founding day, we renew our pledge to continue building, working, and being sincere, asking God to maintain the Kingdom's security and safety, to protect its wise leadership, to have mercy on its founder King Abdulaziz, and the noble kings who followed him, and to grant this nation further progress and prosperity under the eternal banner of monotheism.