في يوم الأحد 22/ 2/ 2026م الموافق 5/ 9/ 1447هـ نستحضر بكل فخر واعتزاز ذكرى تأسيس الدولة السعودية الأولى التي قامت قبل 300 عام، تلك اللحظة التاريخية التي شكّلت نقطة الانطلاق لمسيرة وطن امتدت جذوره إلى ما يقارب ثلاثة قرون. ففي عام 1727م بدأ الإمام محمد بن سعود –رحمه الله– تأسيس هذا الكيان على أسس راسخة من العقيدة والوحدة والاستقرار، بالتعاون مع الإمام المجدد محمد بن عبدالوهاب –رحمه الله–، لتقوم دولة تحمل رسالة الإصلاح الديني والاجتماعي، وتنشر العلم، وترسّخ مبادئ الأمن والنظام.
ومنذ ذلك التاريخ، تعاقبت مراحل البناء، وواجهت الدولة تحديات جسامًا، لكنها ظلت ثابتة على نهجها، حتى قيّض الله لها الملك المؤسس عبدالعزيز بن عبدالرحمن آل سعود –طيب الله ثراه– الذي استطاع بعزيمته وإيمانه وحكمته أن يوحّد أرجاء البلاد بعد فرقة، ويجمع القبائل المتنازعة تحت راية واحدة، ويعلن قيام المملكة العربية السعودية. فانتقل الوطن من حال التشتت والنزاعات إلى عهد الأمن والاستقرار، وتأمّنت سبل الحج، وانتشر العلم، وتوطدت أركان الدولة الحديثة القائمة على الكتاب والسنة.
لقد أرسى الملك عبدالعزيز دعائم دولة قوية تقوم على العدل والمساواة، وجعل من الوحدة الوطنية أساسًا للنهضة، فحلّت الألفة محل الفرقة، وساد النظام مكان الفوضى، وتحوّل الوطن إلى كيانٍ يحظى بالاحترام والمكانة بين الأمم. ومن بعده واصل أبناؤه الملوك البررة –رحم الله من رحل منهم– المسيرة، كلٌ في عهده، فتعززت مؤسسات الدولة، وتوسعت خدمات التعليم والصحة والبنية التحتية، وبدأت ملامح التنمية الحديثة تتشكل في مختلف المناطق.
ومع تطور الزمن، أصبحت المملكة في مصاف الدول المتقدمة، وحققت نقلات نوعية في مجالات الاقتصاد والطاقة والصناعة والتقنية. وارتفع مستوى المعيشة، وتضاعف عدد السكان مرات عديدة، وتوسعت المدن، وتطورت الجامعات والمستشفيات، وتعززت قدرات القوات المسلحة والأجهزة الأمنية، بما يحفظ للوطن أمنه واستقراره.
وفي العهد الزاهر لخادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وولي عهده الأمين الأمير محمد بن سلمان –حفظهما الله– تشهد المملكة مرحلة تحول تاريخية غير مسبوقة من خلال رؤية السعودية 2030، التي عززت التنوع الاقتصادي، ومكّنت الشباب والمرأة، وفتحت آفاق الاستثمار والابتكار، ورسخت مكانة المملكة إقليميًا ودوليًا. وقد أصبحت المملكة نموذجًا في الطموح والتحديث، دون أن تتخلى عن ثوابتها وقيمها الأصيلة.
ومن فضل الله وكرمه وتوفيقه أنني عايشت وعاصرت حكام هذه الدولة العادلة بدءًا من الموحد الملك عبد العزيز، وأبنائه من بعده، فقد شارك الأعداد الكثيرة الذين أدوا صلاة الغائب على الملك عبدالعزيز في عام 1373 في سوق الثلاثاء في مدينة أبها، وكان ذلك اليوم هو يوم الثلاثاء السوق الأسبوعي، وقد أمّ المصلين الشيخ عبد الرحمن الحاقان إمام وخطيب الجامع الكبير بأبها، وهو رجل داعية وصاحب صوت جهوري. كما لا تفوتني الإشادة بكل الأمراء الذين تعاقبوا على إمارة منطقة عسير الذين سعوا في تقدمها وتطويرها في كل المجالات، وكان آخرهم أميرنا المحبوب الأمير تركي بن طلال بن عبد العزيز، الذي زرع حبه في قلب كل مواطن لهذه المنطقة، وهو رجل التواضع والحكمة، أحب العمل وملاحظة كل صغيرة وكبيرة، وهو لا يرتبط بالدوام الرسمي بل كثير وقته التعقيب والمفاجآت حتى المحافظات البعيدة، وقد منحه الله الطاقة والجهد، بدون كلل ولا ملل، وهو الدقيق في المواضيع التي تعرض عليه وقد اختار الأكفاء من العاملين الذين يعتمد عليهم في ما أوكل إليهم، ولا نملك ألا الدعاء له بالتوفيق والنجاح والسداد حتى يحقق ما يصبو إليه وطموحاته وأهدافه.
إن من أعظم نعم الله على هذا الوطن تلاحم قيادته وشعبه، وتمسكه بدينه وهويته، ووعيه بأهمية الأمن والاستقرار. فالشعب السعودي أثبت عبر تاريخه وفاءه واعتزازه بوطنه وقيادته، وحرصه على صون مكتسباته، واستلهام العبر من تجارب الآخرين.
وفي ذكرى يوم التأسيس، نجدد العهد على مواصلة البناء والعمل والإخلاص، سائلين الله أن يديم على المملكة أمنها وأمانها، وأن يحفظ قيادتها الرشيدة، وأن يرحم مؤسسها الملك عبدالعزيز، وأبناءه الملوك البررة، وأن يوفق هذا الوطن لمزيد من التقدم والازدهار في ظل راية التوحيد الخالدة.
On Sunday, February 22, 2026, corresponding to the 5th of Safar, 1447 AH, we proudly commemorate the founding of the First Saudi State, which was established 300 years ago. This historical moment marked the starting point of a nation whose roots extend back nearly three centuries. In 1727, Imam Muhammad bin Saud – may God have mercy on him – began to establish this entity on solid foundations of faith, unity, and stability, in collaboration with the reformist Imam Muhammad bin Abdul Wahhab – may God have mercy on him – to create a state that carries the message of religious and social reform, spreads knowledge, and reinforces the principles of security and order.
Since that date, the stages of construction have followed, and the state has faced tremendous challenges, yet it remained steadfast in its approach, until God granted it the founding king, Abdulaziz bin Abdulrahman Al Saud – may God bless his soul – who, with his determination, faith, and wisdom, was able to unite the country after division, gather the warring tribes under one banner, and announce the establishment of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The nation transitioned from a state of fragmentation and conflicts to an era of security and stability, the paths of pilgrimage were secured, knowledge spread, and the pillars of the modern state based on the Quran and Sunnah were established.
King Abdulaziz laid the foundations of a strong state based on justice and equality, making national unity the cornerstone of renaissance. Harmony replaced division, order prevailed over chaos, and the nation transformed into an entity that enjoys respect and status among nations. After him, his noble sons – may God have mercy on those who have passed – continued the journey, each in his era, strengthening state institutions, expanding education, health, and infrastructure services, and the features of modern development began to take shape in various regions.
As time progressed, the Kingdom became among the advanced countries, achieving qualitative leaps in the fields of economy, energy, industry, and technology. The standard of living rose, the population multiplied many times over, cities expanded, universities and hospitals developed, and the capabilities of the armed forces and security agencies were enhanced, ensuring the nation’s security and stability.
In the prosperous era of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and his trustworthy Crown Prince, Prince Mohammed bin Salman – may God protect them – the Kingdom is witnessing an unprecedented historical transformation through Vision 2030, which has enhanced economic diversity, empowered youth and women, opened avenues for investment and innovation, and solidified the Kingdom's position regionally and internationally. The Kingdom has become a model of ambition and modernization, without abandoning its constants and authentic values.
By God's grace, generosity, and success, I have lived through the reigns of the rulers of this just state, starting with the unifier King Abdulaziz and his sons thereafter. I participated with many others in offering the funeral prayer for King Abdulaziz in 1373 AH at the Tuesday market in the city of Abha, which was a Tuesday, the weekly market day. Sheikh Abdul Rahman Al-Haqan, the Imam and preacher of the Grand Mosque in Abha, led the prayer; he was a man of preaching with a loud voice. I also cannot overlook praising all the princes who have succeeded in the governorship of the Asir region, who have worked towards its progress and development in all fields, the latest of whom is our beloved prince, Turki bin Talal bin Abdulaziz, who has instilled love in the hearts of every citizen in this region. He is a man of humility and wisdom, who loves to work and pays attention to every small detail. He is not bound by official hours but spends much of his time following up and surprising even the distant provinces. God has granted him energy and effort, without fatigue or boredom, and he is meticulous in the matters presented to him, having chosen competent workers whom he relies on for the tasks assigned to them. We can only pray for his success, prosperity, and guidance until he achieves his aspirations and goals.
One of God's greatest blessings upon this nation is the cohesion of its leadership and people, their adherence to their religion and identity, and their awareness of the importance of security and stability. The Saudi people have proven throughout their history their loyalty and pride in their homeland and leadership, their commitment to preserving their gains, and their ability to draw lessons from the experiences of others.
On the anniversary of the founding day, we renew our pledge to continue building, working, and being sincere, asking God to maintain the Kingdom's security and safety, to protect its wise leadership, to have mercy on its founder King Abdulaziz, and the noble kings who followed him, and to grant this nation further progress and prosperity under the eternal banner of monotheism.