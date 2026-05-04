Al-Fayha triumphed over their guest Al-Riyadh with a score of four goals to two in the match held at the Al-Majma'ah Sports City Stadium as part of the 31st round of the Saudi Pro League.



The match witnessed a strong start from the home team, and Al-Fayha managed to take the lead through Mukhaier Al-Rashidi, who scored the first goal (21’). Just two minutes later, his teammate Fashion Sakala added the second goal (23’). In the second half, Al-Riyadh reduced the score through Yowan Barit, who netted the first goal (67’), but Al-Fayha quickly extended their lead again after Yassine Benzia scored the third goal (69’). In the dying moments, Al-Riyadh narrowed the gap with a goal from Mamadou Sylla, who scored the second goal (90’), and Silver Mobosi capped off the scoring for Al-Fayha by netting the fourth goal (90+2’), ending the match with a victory for Al-Fayha by four goals to two.



With this result, Al-Fayha achieves their tenth victory and reaches 38 points in ninth place, while Al-Riyadh suffers their 18th loss, remaining at 23 points in 16th place.