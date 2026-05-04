تفوق الفيحاء على ضيفه الرياض بأربعة أهداف لهدفين في اللقاء الذي جمع بينهما على استاد مدينة المجمعة الرياضية ضمن منافسات الجولة 31 من دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين.
شهد اللقاء بداية قوية ﻷصحاب اﻷرض والجمهور وتمكن الفيحاء من التقدم بالنتيجة عن طريق مخير الرشيدي الذي سجل الهدف اﻷول (د:21)، وبعد دقيقتين فقط أضاف زميله فاشون ساكاﻻ الهدف الثاني (د:23)، وفي الشوط الثاني، قلص الرياض النتيجة عن طريق يوان باريت الذي أحرز الهدف اﻷول (د:67)، ولكن سرعان ما وسع الفيحاء النتيجة بعد أن أحرز ياسين بنزيه الهدف الثالث (د:69)، وفي الوقت القاتل قلص الرياض النتيجة عن طريق مامادو سيلا الذي أحرز الهدف الثاني (د:90)، واختتم سيلفر مبوسي مسلسل أهداف الفيحاء بتسجيله الهدف الرابع (د:90+2)، لينتهي اللقاء بفوز الفيحاء بأربعة أهداف لهدفين.
وبهذه النتيجة، يحقق الفيحاء فوزه العاشر ويصل إلى 38 نقطة في المركز التاسع، فيما تلقى الرياض الخسارة الـ18 وتجمد رصيده عند 23 نقطة في المركز الـ16.
Al-Fayha triumphed over their guest Al-Riyadh with a score of four goals to two in the match held at the Al-Majma'ah Sports City Stadium as part of the 31st round of the Saudi Pro League.
The match witnessed a strong start from the home team, and Al-Fayha managed to take the lead through Mukhaier Al-Rashidi, who scored the first goal (21’). Just two minutes later, his teammate Fashion Sakala added the second goal (23’). In the second half, Al-Riyadh reduced the score through Yowan Barit, who netted the first goal (67’), but Al-Fayha quickly extended their lead again after Yassine Benzia scored the third goal (69’). In the dying moments, Al-Riyadh narrowed the gap with a goal from Mamadou Sylla, who scored the second goal (90’), and Silver Mobosi capped off the scoring for Al-Fayha by netting the fourth goal (90+2’), ending the match with a victory for Al-Fayha by four goals to two.
With this result, Al-Fayha achieves their tenth victory and reaches 38 points in ninth place, while Al-Riyadh suffers their 18th loss, remaining at 23 points in 16th place.