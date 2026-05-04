تفوق الفيحاء على ضيفه الرياض بأربعة أهداف لهدفين في اللقاء الذي جمع بينهما على استاد مدينة المجمعة الرياضية ضمن منافسات الجولة 31 من دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين.


شهد اللقاء بداية قوية ﻷصحاب اﻷرض والجمهور وتمكن الفيحاء من التقدم بالنتيجة عن طريق مخير الرشيدي الذي سجل الهدف اﻷول (د:21)، وبعد دقيقتين فقط أضاف زميله فاشون ساكاﻻ الهدف الثاني (د:23)، وفي الشوط الثاني، قلص الرياض النتيجة عن طريق يوان باريت الذي أحرز الهدف اﻷول (د:67)، ولكن سرعان ما وسع الفيحاء النتيجة بعد أن أحرز ياسين بنزيه الهدف الثالث (د:69)، وفي الوقت القاتل قلص الرياض النتيجة عن طريق مامادو سيلا الذي أحرز الهدف الثاني (د:90)، واختتم سيلفر مبوسي مسلسل أهداف الفيحاء بتسجيله الهدف الرابع (د:90+2)، لينتهي اللقاء بفوز الفيحاء بأربعة أهداف لهدفين.


وبهذه النتيجة، يحقق الفيحاء فوزه العاشر ويصل إلى 38 نقطة في المركز التاسع، فيما تلقى الرياض الخسارة الـ18 وتجمد رصيده عند 23 نقطة في المركز الـ16.