وصف المتحدث باسم الخارجية الإيرانية إسماعيل بقائي، المقترحات الأمريكية التي تم تقديمها إلى طهران بأنها «غير واقعية وغير معقولة ومبالغ فيها» في معظمها.


ونفى بقائي في تصريح اليوم (الإثنين) أن تكون إيران أجرت أي محادثات مباشرة مع الولايات المتحدة بل تم تبادل رسائل فقط عبر وسطاء.


وأوضح أن موقف طهران واضح منذ البداية على عكس واشنطن التي تغيّر مواقفها باستمرار، بحسب تعبيره.


ورحب المتحدث الإيراني بـ«سعي دول المنطقة للسلام»، لكنه دعا إلى «تبني نظرة واقعية للأحداث»، بحسب وصفه.


وكان الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب قال إن الولايات المتحدة وإيران تجريان محادثات «بشكل مباشر وغير مباشر»، وإن القادة الجدد في إيران يتصرفون «على نحو عقلاني للغاية»، بينما وصل المزيد من القوات الأمريكية إلى المنطقة، وحذرت طهران من أنها لن تقبل بالهوان.


جاءت تصريحات ترمب الأحد بعد أن أعلنت باكستان، التي تلعب دور الوسيط بين طهران وواشنطن، أنها تستعد لاستضافة «محادثات هادفة» في الأيام القادمة بهدف إنهاء الحرب مع إيران المستمرة منذ شهر.


وقال ترمب للصحفيين مساء الأحد على متن طائرة الرئاسة في الطريق إلى واشنطن: «أعتقد أننا سنبرم اتفاقا معهم، وأنا متأكد من ذلك، لكن من الممكن ألا نفعل». وأضاف أنه يعتقد أن الولايات المتحدة حققت بالفعل تغيير النظام في طهران بعد أن أسفرت الضربات عن مقتل الزعيم الأعلى للبلاد ومسؤولين كبار آخرين، لكنه قال مرتين إن من حلوا محلهم يبدون «عقلانيين».


من جانبه، أفاد وزير الخارجية الباكستاني إسحق دار بأن المحادثات التي جرت أمس (الأحد) بين وزراء خارجية دول المنطقة تناولت سبل إنهاء الحرب في أقرب وقت ممكن، وإمكانية إجراء محادثات بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران في إسلام أباد. وقال «تسعد باكستان باستضافة محادثات جادة بين الجانبين خلال الأيام القادمة وتسهيلها من أجل التوصل إلى تسوية شاملة ودائمة للصراع الدائر».


فيما اتهم رئيس البرلمان الإيراني محمد باقر قاليباف، الولايات المتحدة بأنها تبعث برسائل عن مفاوضات محتملة وهي تخطط سرا لإرسال قوات برية، وأضاف أن إيران مستعدة للرد إذا نشرت الولايات المتحدة قوات برية. وقال «ما دام الأمريكيون يسعون لاستسلام إيران، فسيكون ردنا هو أننا لن نقبل أبدا بالهوان».