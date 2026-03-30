The spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Ismail Baqaei, described the American proposals presented to Tehran as "unrealistic, unreasonable, and exaggerated" in most cases.



Baqaei denied in a statement today (Monday) that Iran had conducted any direct talks with the United States, stating that only messages were exchanged through intermediaries.



He clarified that Tehran's position has been clear from the beginning, unlike Washington, which continuously changes its positions, according to his expression.



The Iranian spokesperson welcomed the "efforts of the countries in the region for peace," but called for "adopting a realistic view of events," as he described.



U.S. President Donald Trump stated that the United States and Iran are having "direct and indirect talks," and that the new leaders in Iran are acting "very rationally," while more American troops have arrived in the region, and Tehran warned that it would not accept humiliation.



Trump's remarks came on Sunday after Pakistan, which plays a mediating role between Tehran and Washington, announced that it is preparing to host "meaningful talks" in the coming days aimed at ending the war with Iran that has been ongoing for a month.



Trump told reporters on Sunday evening aboard Air Force One en route to Washington: "I believe we will make a deal with them, and I am sure of that, but it is possible that we might not." He added that he believes the United States has already achieved regime change in Tehran after the strikes resulted in the death of the country's supreme leader and other senior officials, but he stated twice that those who replaced them seem "rational."



For his part, Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar reported that the talks held yesterday (Sunday) between the foreign ministers of the regional countries addressed ways to end the war as soon as possible and the possibility of conducting talks between the United States and Iran in Islamabad. He said, "Pakistan is pleased to host serious talks between the two sides in the coming days and facilitate them in order to reach a comprehensive and lasting settlement of the ongoing conflict."



Meanwhile, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf accused the United States of sending messages about potential negotiations while secretly planning to send ground troops, adding that Iran is prepared to respond if the United States deploys ground forces. He stated, "As long as the Americans seek Iran's surrender, our response will be that we will never accept humiliation."