وصف المتحدث باسم الخارجية الإيرانية إسماعيل بقائي، المقترحات الأمريكية التي تم تقديمها إلى طهران بأنها «غير واقعية وغير معقولة ومبالغ فيها» في معظمها.
ونفى بقائي في تصريح اليوم (الإثنين) أن تكون إيران أجرت أي محادثات مباشرة مع الولايات المتحدة بل تم تبادل رسائل فقط عبر وسطاء.
وأوضح أن موقف طهران واضح منذ البداية على عكس واشنطن التي تغيّر مواقفها باستمرار، بحسب تعبيره.
ورحب المتحدث الإيراني بـ«سعي دول المنطقة للسلام»، لكنه دعا إلى «تبني نظرة واقعية للأحداث»، بحسب وصفه.
وكان الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب قال إن الولايات المتحدة وإيران تجريان محادثات «بشكل مباشر وغير مباشر»، وإن القادة الجدد في إيران يتصرفون «على نحو عقلاني للغاية»، بينما وصل المزيد من القوات الأمريكية إلى المنطقة، وحذرت طهران من أنها لن تقبل بالهوان.
جاءت تصريحات ترمب الأحد بعد أن أعلنت باكستان، التي تلعب دور الوسيط بين طهران وواشنطن، أنها تستعد لاستضافة «محادثات هادفة» في الأيام القادمة بهدف إنهاء الحرب مع إيران المستمرة منذ شهر.
وقال ترمب للصحفيين مساء الأحد على متن طائرة الرئاسة في الطريق إلى واشنطن: «أعتقد أننا سنبرم اتفاقا معهم، وأنا متأكد من ذلك، لكن من الممكن ألا نفعل». وأضاف أنه يعتقد أن الولايات المتحدة حققت بالفعل تغيير النظام في طهران بعد أن أسفرت الضربات عن مقتل الزعيم الأعلى للبلاد ومسؤولين كبار آخرين، لكنه قال مرتين إن من حلوا محلهم يبدون «عقلانيين».
من جانبه، أفاد وزير الخارجية الباكستاني إسحق دار بأن المحادثات التي جرت أمس (الأحد) بين وزراء خارجية دول المنطقة تناولت سبل إنهاء الحرب في أقرب وقت ممكن، وإمكانية إجراء محادثات بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران في إسلام أباد. وقال «تسعد باكستان باستضافة محادثات جادة بين الجانبين خلال الأيام القادمة وتسهيلها من أجل التوصل إلى تسوية شاملة ودائمة للصراع الدائر».
فيما اتهم رئيس البرلمان الإيراني محمد باقر قاليباف، الولايات المتحدة بأنها تبعث برسائل عن مفاوضات محتملة وهي تخطط سرا لإرسال قوات برية، وأضاف أن إيران مستعدة للرد إذا نشرت الولايات المتحدة قوات برية. وقال «ما دام الأمريكيون يسعون لاستسلام إيران، فسيكون ردنا هو أننا لن نقبل أبدا بالهوان».
The spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Ismail Baqaei, described the American proposals presented to Tehran as "unrealistic, unreasonable, and exaggerated" in most cases.
Baqaei denied in a statement today (Monday) that Iran had conducted any direct talks with the United States, stating that only messages were exchanged through intermediaries.
He clarified that Tehran's position has been clear from the beginning, unlike Washington, which continuously changes its positions, according to his expression.
The Iranian spokesperson welcomed the "efforts of the countries in the region for peace," but called for "adopting a realistic view of events," as he described.
U.S. President Donald Trump stated that the United States and Iran are having "direct and indirect talks," and that the new leaders in Iran are acting "very rationally," while more American troops have arrived in the region, and Tehran warned that it would not accept humiliation.
Trump's remarks came on Sunday after Pakistan, which plays a mediating role between Tehran and Washington, announced that it is preparing to host "meaningful talks" in the coming days aimed at ending the war with Iran that has been ongoing for a month.
Trump told reporters on Sunday evening aboard Air Force One en route to Washington: "I believe we will make a deal with them, and I am sure of that, but it is possible that we might not." He added that he believes the United States has already achieved regime change in Tehran after the strikes resulted in the death of the country's supreme leader and other senior officials, but he stated twice that those who replaced them seem "rational."
For his part, Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar reported that the talks held yesterday (Sunday) between the foreign ministers of the regional countries addressed ways to end the war as soon as possible and the possibility of conducting talks between the United States and Iran in Islamabad. He said, "Pakistan is pleased to host serious talks between the two sides in the coming days and facilitate them in order to reach a comprehensive and lasting settlement of the ongoing conflict."
Meanwhile, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf accused the United States of sending messages about potential negotiations while secretly planning to send ground troops, adding that Iran is prepared to respond if the United States deploys ground forces. He stated, "As long as the Americans seek Iran's surrender, our response will be that we will never accept humiliation."