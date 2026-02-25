ليس السؤال اليوم هل يعتزل محمد عبده؟


السؤال الأهم هل يمكن لظاهرة ثقافية أن تتقاعد؟


وهل يصبح الغياب خيارًا حين يتحول الفن إلى جزء من البنية الرمزية للمجتمع؟


الحديث المتكرر عن اعتزال محمد عبده يكشف مأزقًا أعمق من مجرد قرار فني.


فالتجربة التي بدأت صوتًا فرديًا تحولت عبر العقود إلى ظاهرة ثقافية أسهمت في تشكيل الهوية السمعية الحديثة.


وهنا لا يعود الاعتزال فعلًا شخصيًا، بل قضية تتصل بالذاكرة الجمعية، وبالتحولات الاجتماعية والثقافية التي رافقت هذه التجربة.


لقد تزامنت مسيرته مع مراحل مفصلية في بناء الدولة والمجتمع.


فكان حضوره جزءًا من سردية التحديث الثقافي.


ومع مرور الزمن لم يعد صوته مجرد أداء غنائي، بل أصبح وسيلة لإعادة إنتاج المعنى، ومرآة لتحولات الإنسان في علاقته بالمكان والهوية والانتماء.


ولهذا ظل حاضرًا في تفاصيل الحياة اليومية، في المناسبات الكبرى كما في اللحظات الخاصة، في الفرح كما في التأمل.


في الأغنية الوطنية لم يقتصر دوره على التعبير، بل تجاوز ذلك إلى تشكيل الوجدان الجمعي.


فأغنية (فوق هام السحب) لم تكن مجرد عمل حماسي، بل صياغة وجدانية لفكرة الانتماء والولاء للوطن.


وفي أغنية (ارفع راسك انت سعودي) تحولت الأغنية إلى خطاب ثقة في المستقبل يربط الفرد بالمشروع الوطني.


أما أغنية (حدثينا) فقد أعادت كتابة الذاكرة التاريخية بلغة الفن، مستحضرة رحلة التوحيد بوصفها تجربة مستمرة لا حدثًا منتهيًا.


وفي المجال الإنساني، قدم نموذجًا للأغنية بوصفها توازنًا نفسيًا وثقافيًا يعالج القلق والحنين والاغتراب، ويعيد للإنسان علاقته بذاته.


كما أعاد تقديم التراث بروح معاصرة، فصار الماضي موردًا للابتكار لا قيدًا على الحاضر.


وأسهم ذلك في بناء ذائقة تربط الأصالة بالتجديد.


غير أن التحول الأهم لم يكن في الأداء وحده، بل في تكامل الصوت مع الكلمة واللحن.


هذا التكامل أنتج سلطة إبداعية نادرة نقلت الأغنية من الترفيه إلى التأثير الثقافي.


وفي هذا السياق جاء التلاقي مع تجارب شعرية رفيعة، في مقدمتها الأمير خالد الفيصل والأمير بدر بن عبدالمحسن.


ليمنح النص الغنائي عمقًا فلسفيًا وإنسانيًا، ويجعل الأغنية مساحة للتفكير بقدر ما هي مساحة للشعور.


هذه السلطة الجمالية لم توحّد الذائقة فحسب، بل أسهمت في توحيد المشاعر واللسان عبر فضاء عربي واسع.


ومن خلالها خرجت الأغنية السعودية من إطارها المحلي إلى محيطها الثقافي الأوسع.


واكتسبت مكانة متقدمة بوصفها نموذجًا يجمع بين الهوية والانفتاح، ويعبر عن الإنسان في قضاياه الكبرى.


وهكذا أصبحت جزءًا من القوة الناعمة للمملكة، وأحد أدوات حضورها الثقافي.


إن ما تحقق عبر هذه التجربة لم يكن نجاحًا فرديًا، بل بناء تاريخ سمعي لم يدون في الكتب، بل في الوجدان.


تاريخ صاغته الألحان، ووثقته الأصوات، وحفظته الذاكرة.


ومع كل جيل جديد يتجدّد هذا الحضور، لأن التجربة لم ترتبط بزمن واحد، بل تحولت إلى مرجع ثقافي.


من هنا يبدو الحديث عن الاعتزال تبسيطًا لمسألة أكثر تعقيدًا.


فالفنان حين يتحول إلى رمز ثقافي يصبح وجوده ممتدًا في المجتمع، لا في الحفلات.


قد يقل الظهور، لكن الأثر يتضاعف، لأن القيمة تنتقل من الأداء إلى المعنى.


لهذا فإن غياب محمد عبده، إن حدث، لن يكون غيابًا بالمعنى التقليدي، بل تحوّلًا في الشكل.


أما الحضور فقد أصبح جزءًا من بنية الوعي، ومن الذاكرة، ومن اللغة العاطفية التي تشكل علاقة الإنسان بالمكان والزمن.


ولهذا فإن السؤال الحقيقي ليس هل يعتزل محمد عبده؟


بل كيف يمكن لجزءٍ من الوعي الوجداني المشترك أن يغيب؟!