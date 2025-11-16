The Ethiopian authorities announced today (Sunday) the outbreak of the Marburg virus in the south of the country, in the Omo region bordering South Sudan; 9 confirmed cases have been recorded so far.

This outbreak is the first of its kind in Ethiopia, according to the Ethiopian Ministry of Health and the World Health Organization, which confirmed the severity of this virus and classified it as one of the most dangerous causes of viral hemorrhagic fever with high mortality rates.

The Ethiopian health authorities and the African Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have launched urgent response measures that include enhancing surveillance, field investigations, and infection prevention, noting that there is currently no treatment or vaccine for the virus.

The Marburg virus is transmitted to humans through fruit bats and spreads among humans through direct contact with body fluids. Symptoms include severe headache, abdominal pain, and bleeding from the nose and mouth, with treatment available only to support symptoms and improve survival chances.