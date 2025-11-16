أعلنت سلطات إثيوبيا، اليوم (الأحد)، تفشي وباء فايروس «ماربورغ» بجنوب البلاد، في إقليم أومو المتاخم للحدود مع جنوب السودان؛ إذ تم تسجيل 9 حالات مؤكدة حتى الآن.

ويعد هذا التفشي، الأول من نوعه في إثيوبيا بحسب وزارة الصحة الإثيوبية ومنظمة الصحة العالمية، التي أكدت خطورة هذا الفايروس واعتباره من أخطر مسببات الحمى النزفية الفايروسية مع معدلات وفاة عالية.

وأطلقت السلطات الصحية الإثيوبية والمركز الأفريقي لمكافحة الأمراض إجراءات استجابة عاجلة تشمل تعزيز المراقبة والتحقيقات الميدانية، والوقاية من العدوى، مع العلم أنه لا يوجد حتى الآن علاج أو لقاح للفايروس.

وينتقل فايروس ماربورغ إلى الإنسان عبر خفافيش الفاكهة، وينتشر بين البشر من خلال الاتصال المباشر بسوائل الجسم. وتشمل الأعراض صداعاً شديداً، وآلام بطن، ونزيفاً من الأنف والفم، وعلاج المرض متاح فقط لدعم الأعراض وتحسين فرص النجاة.