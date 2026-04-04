The captain of the Senegal national team, Khalidou Koulibaly, revealed that his teammate Yassine Bounou informed him of the decision to withdraw the Africa Cup of Nations trophy after their victory over Morocco by one goal last January, before the CAF issued its statement. He said: “Yassine Bounou came to me and said, 'You are no longer the African champion.' I thought he was joking, then I was surprised by the African Union's statement stripping Senegal of the title,” as Koulibaly disclosed to the website “EPL World.”



It is worth noting that CAF issued an administrative decision to strip the “Lions of Teranga” of the cup and award it to Morocco, following the withdrawal of Senegalese players from the field for several minutes in protest against some refereeing decisions, in a scene that sparked widespread controversy on both sporting and legal levels.



According to the decision issued by the African Union, the Moroccan national team was declared the winner of the final match with a score of 3-0, officially crowning them with the continental title, based on Articles 82 and 84 of the regulations of the Africa Cup of Nations, which stipulate strict penalties in the event of any team withdrawing from the match or disrupting the course of the competitions.



For its part, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) confirmed that the Senegalese Football Federation officially filed an appeal against the decision that stripped them of the Africa Cup of Nations title for 2025 and awarded the cup to Morocco.