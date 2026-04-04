كشف قائد منتخب السنغال مدافع فريق الهلال السعودي خاليدو كوليبالي أن زميله ياسين بونو أخبره بقرار سحب كأس أمم أفريقيا بعد فوزه على المغرب بهدف في يناير الماضي قبل أن يصدر الـ«كاف» بيانه، وقال: «جاء ياسين بونو وقال لي لم تعد بطل أفريقيا، ظننته يمزح، ثم تفاجأت ببيان الاتحاد الأفريقي بتجريد السنغال من اللقب»، وفق ما كشفه كوليبالي لموقع «EPL World».


يذكر أن «الكاف» أصدر قراراً إدارياً يقضي بتجريد «أسود التيرانغا» من الكأس ومنحها للمغرب، وذلك بعد انسحاب اللاعبين السنغاليين من أرض الملعب لعدة دقائق احتجاجاً على بعض قرارات التحكيم، في مشهد أثار جدلاً واسعاً على المستويين الرياضي والقانوني.


وبموجب القرار الصادر عن الاتحاد الأفريقي، تم اعتبار المنتخب المغربي فائزاً بالمباراة النهائية بنتيجة 3-0، ليتوج رسمياً باللقب القاري، وذلك استناداً إلى المادتين 82 و84 من اللائحة التنظيمية لكأس الأمم الأفريقية، اللتين تنصان على عقوبات صارمة في حال انسحاب أي منتخب من المباراة أو تعطيل سير المنافسات.


من جانبها أكدت محكمة التحكيم الرياضي (كاس) أن الاتحاد السنغالي قدم رسمياً استئنافاً ضد القرار الذي جرده من لقب كأس الأمم الأفريقية لكرة القدم 2025، ومنح الكأس للمغرب.