The General Authority for Media Regulation referred 6 individuals to the Public Prosecution for publishing systematic informational content aimed at inciting public opinion.

The Authority monitored the publication of systematic informational content by 6 individuals, aimed at inciting public opinion, which is considered a criminal act punishable under paragraph (1) of Article (6) of the Anti-Cyber Crime Law. This law states that anyone who commits a crime that affects public order, religious values, public morals, or the sanctity of private life, or prepares, sends, or stores such content via the information network, shall be punished with imprisonment for a term not exceeding 5 years and a fine not exceeding 3 million riyals, or one of these penalties.

The Authority confirmed in a statement that the violators were referred to the Public Prosecution, as they were detained and investigated in preparation for their referral to the competent court, requesting the application of strict legal penalties against them. It emphasized that there will be no leniency in monitoring any media content that could affect public order or violate media regulations, and that all necessary deterrent measures will be taken against every violator.

Inciting and Agitating Posts

The measures taken against some social media users resulted from the state's awareness of the seriousness of the grave violations they committed by broadcasting inciting posts that posed a direct or indirect threat to the security and safety of the community. Therefore, it is the state's duty to prevent anything that leads to division, strife, and fragmentation.

Moreover, incitement and agitation, as well as rallying public opinion against the state and its institutions, policies, and responsibilities, do not fall under the umbrella of freedom of expression. Instead, they are considered a form of violating public order, which is criminalized under the Anti-Cyber Crime Law.

While the state and its institutions value constructive and objective criticism, they will not tolerate anyone who attempts to use this as a pretext to create chaos in the media or electronic space, or to exploit societal issues with populist rhetoric that aims only to increase followers and views.

From this standpoint, disciplined freedom does not mean practicing the dissemination of lies or using agitation and incitement to spread chaos, frustration, and negativity. Just as freedom of opinion is legally guaranteed, clinging to this principle and using it as a cover for campaigns aimed at inciting society and provoking public opinion is legally prohibited. In this regard, the General Authority for Media Regulation continues to monitor all media content that could affect public order or violate media regulations, and will not hesitate to take all necessary deterrent measures against every violator.