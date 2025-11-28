أحالت الهيئة العامة لتنظيم الإعلام 6 أشخاص للنيابة العامة؛ لنشرهم محتويات معلوماتية ممنهجة؛ بهدف تأجيج الرأي العام.

ورصدت الهيئة نشر 6 أشخاص محتويات معلوماتية ممنهجة؛ بهدف تأجيج الرأي العام، ما يعد فعلاً مجرّماً ومعاقباً عليه وفقاً للفقرة (1) من المادة (6) من نظام مكافحة جرائم المعلوماتية، التي تنص على أنه يُعاقب بالسجن مدة لا تزيد على 5 سنوات وبغرامة لا تزيد على 3 ملايين ريال، أو بإحدى هاتين العقوبتين، كل شخص يرتكب جريمة إنتاج ما من شأنه المساس بالنظام العام، أو القيم الدينية، أو الآداب العامة، أو حرمة الحياة الخاصة، أو إعداده، أو إرساله، أو تخزينه عن طريق الشبكة المعلوماتية.

وأكدت الهيئة في بيان لها: إحالة المخالفين إلى النيابة العامة، إذ تم إيقافهم، والتحقيق معهم تمهيداً لإحالتهم إلى المحكمة المختصة، وطلب تطبيق العقوبات النظامية الرادعة بحقهم، مشدّدة على عدم التهاون في رصد كل محتوى إعلامي من شأنه المساس بالنظام العام أو مخالفة الأنظمة الإعلامية، واتخاذ الإجراءات الرادعة كافة بحق كل مخالف.

منشورات تحريضية مؤججة

وجاءت الإجراءات المُتخَذة بحق بعض مستخدمي منصات التواصل الاجتماعي نتيجةً لاستشعار الدولة خطورة ما ارتكبوه من مخالفات جسيمة عبر بثهم منشورات تحريضية مؤججة شكّلت تَهديداً مباشراً أو غير مباشر لأمن وسلامة المجتمع؛ لذا فإن من واجب الدولة منع كل ما يؤدي للفرقة والفتنة والانقسام.

كما لا يدخل التحريض والتأجيج وتحشيد الرأي العام ضد الدولة وأجهزتها وسياساتها ومسؤولياتها ضمن حرية التعبير، بل يُعدّ شكلاً من أشكال المساس بالنظام العام المُجرَّم بموجب نظام مكافحة الجرائم المعلوماتية.

وبقدّر اهتمام الدولة وأجهزتها بالنقد الهادف الموضوعي فإنها لا تتسامح مطلقاً مع كل من يحاول استخدام ذلك ذريعةً لخلق حالة من الفوضى في الفضاء الإعلامي أو الإلكتروني، ومحاولة التسلق والتكسّب على قضايا وهموم المجتمع بخطاب شعبوي زائف لا يستهدف إلا زيادة أعداد المتابعين والمشاهدات.

ومن هذا المنطلق فإن الحرية المُنضبِطة لا تعني ممارسة نشر الأكاذيب أو استخدام التأجيج والتحريض لإشاعة الفوضى والإحباط والسلبية، وكما أن حرية الرأي مكفولة نظاماً، فإن التشبّث بهذا المبدأ وجعله غطاءً لحملات تهدف لتأجيج المجتمع وتحريض الرأي العام محظور نظاماً. وفي هذا الصدد فإن الهيئة العامة لتنظيم الإعلام مستمرة في رصد كل محتوى إعلامي من شأنه المساس بالنظام العام، أو مخالفة الأنظمة الإعلامية، ولن تتهاون في اتخاذ الإجراءات الرادعة كافة بحق كل مخالف.