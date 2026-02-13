تجنباً لفقدان الفكرة وضياعها في دهاليز الإجابة على سؤال: وهل تغير الصحافة صاحبها؟ أود الإشارة إلى التعليق على ذلك بالقول: الصحافة مهنة التقلّبات ومهنة الوجوه والأقنعة الكثيرة، ولعل أكبر المفاهيم التي تعرضت للتشويه في عالم الصحافة مفهوم المهنية الذي يدعيه الكل دون أن يقبض على معناه أحد لا بالمعرفة ولا بالممارسة. ولهذا سنلحظ أن الكثير من أبناء الصحافة فقدوا هوياتهم الصحفية بسبب ديناميكيتها كمهنة طالها ويطالها الكثير والكثير من التغيرات والتقلبات، بسبب تعدد الوسائل والوسائط التي تشكل جزءا مهماً من كينونتها، حتى بلغ ذلك مبلغاً «تشقلب» فيه المسمى المهني لها الذي تحول من (صحفي) إلى (إعلامي).

من نقطة الوصف المهنى للصحافة أكتب عن الصحفي علي مكي الذي يرفض أي وصف أو مسمى لنفسه غير (صحفي) وهو الذي عاش عوالم الصحافة منذ سنين عمره الأولى مخلصاً لها ولمبادئها ومفاهيمها ومؤمناً في الوقت ذاته بأهميتها وخطورتها كونها تقوم على (الكلمة) التي يعرف «مكي» مدى قوتها وتأثيرها في الحياة بشكل عام والصحافة على وجه الخصوص.

ورغم بريق النجومية الذي يتقاطع مع مهنة الصحافة والإعلام إجمالاً، إلا أن علي مكي ظل ثابتاً وراسخاً على مهنته ومهنيته، يكتب المقالة الصحفية بحرفية تامة ولغة عذبة، ويستبق الأخبار والتحقيقات المهمة، ويدير الحوارات السمان التي توجها مؤخراً بكتابه الجميل (علمانيون وإسلامويون.. جدالات في الثقافة العربية)، وهو بالمناسبة كتاب جُمعت فيه أهم الحوارات الصحفية التي أدارها مع أكثر من 40 اسماً من أهم الأسماء الثقافية والأدبية والفكرية ومن جميع أقطار الوطن العربي، في حالة بدت أشبه بالذاكرة العربية للثقافة والسياسة والأدب، تجلت فيها قدرته على دراسة أشخاصه وأعمالهم وسيرهم، كما تجلت مهنيته في طرح الأسئلة العميقة التي دفعت كل ضيوفه للحديث عن كل ما يريد. وقد كُتب الكتاب بأسلوبه المتفرد الذي حرره بعض الشيء من سطوة ضيق المساحات في صحافة الورق وسطوة الرقيب ليخرج في -وقت متأخر- مقارنة بالمدة الزمنية التي قضاها في الصحافة بمنجز يليق به وباسمه الذي لم يعرّضه يوماً للمجانية مقابل الانتشار، ولم يتوقف عند ذلك وحسب بل أسعد محبيه في معرض القاهرة الدولي للكتاب مؤخراً ووقع مؤلفه الثاني الذي جاء بعنوان (في صحراء إبراهيم الكوني)، ليضيف إلى شغفه منجزاً جديداً يتواءم مع عشقه للأدب والأدباء، وليفتح لتطلعاته أبواباً جديدة أجزم أنه لن يتأخر في الإطلالة من خلالها كثيراً.

واليوم يصطف علي مكي ضمن أهم الأسماء الصحفية، ويُستضاف في أكبر المحافل الأدبية والثقافية بصفته الصحفية التي لم يتخلَّ عنها، بل سعى -وما زال- يركض في بلاطها شغفاً وحباً، مبتكراً لنفسه طريقته الخاصة به وبأهدافه وتطلعاته التي يحفها إيمانه المطلق بأن الحياة جميلة بالحب والوفاء والصدق والإخاء، وهو بتقديري الإيمان الذي قاده للانتصار في كل معاركه، وجعله عنواناً ورمزاً للصحفي النادر الذي نجح في البقاء والاستمرار بهذا الألق الذي لا حد له، ليؤكد لكل شغوف بالنجاح أن القطط التي تطارد الأضواء، تكون عرضة للدهس، وأن السير نحو النجاح يحتاج الكثير من الثقة والتريث العميق.. ولا أزيد.