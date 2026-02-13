Avoiding the loss of the idea and its disappearance in the labyrinths of answering the question: Has journalism changed its owner? I would like to comment on this by saying: Journalism is a profession of fluctuations and a profession of many faces and masks. Perhaps the greatest concept that has been distorted in the world of journalism is the concept of professionalism, which everyone claims without anyone truly grasping its meaning, neither through knowledge nor practice. Therefore, we will notice that many journalists have lost their journalistic identities due to the dynamic nature of the profession, which has undergone and continues to undergo many changes and fluctuations, due to the multiplicity of means and mediums that form an important part of its existence, to the extent that the professional title has "flipped" from (journalist) to (media person).

From the point of professional description of journalism, I write about the journalist Ali Maki, who rejects any description or title for himself other than (journalist). He has lived the worlds of journalism since the early years of his life, devoted to it and to its principles and concepts, while believing in its importance and danger, as it is based on the (word), which "Maki" knows the power and impact of in life in general and journalism in particular.

Despite the allure of stardom that intersects with the profession of journalism and media in general, Ali Maki has remained steadfast and grounded in his profession and professionalism. He writes journalistic articles with complete skill and eloquent language, anticipates important news and investigations, and manages rich dialogues, recently culminating in his beautiful book (Secularists and Islamists: Debates in Arab Culture). This book, by the way, collects the most important journalistic dialogues he has conducted with more than 40 prominent names in cultural, literary, and intellectual fields from all over the Arab world, in a situation that seemed akin to the Arab memory of culture, politics, and literature, showcasing his ability to study his subjects, their works, and their biographies. His professionalism is also evident in posing deep questions that prompted all his guests to talk about everything they wanted. The book was written in his unique style, which liberated it somewhat from the constraints of limited space in print journalism and the pressure of censorship, allowing it to be published—albeit late—compared to the time he spent in journalism, with an achievement that befits him and his name, which has never been subjected to triviality in exchange for popularity. He did not stop there; he recently delighted his fans at the Cairo International Book Fair by signing his second book titled (In the Desert of Ibrahim al-Koni), adding a new achievement that aligns with his passion for literature and writers, and opening new doors for his aspirations, which I am certain he will not delay in exploring.

Today, Ali Maki stands among the most important journalistic names and is invited to the largest literary and cultural forums as the journalist he has never abandoned. Rather, he has sought—and continues to run in its courts—with passion and love, creating his own unique way with his goals and aspirations, surrounded by his absolute belief that life is beautiful with love, loyalty, honesty, and brotherhood. In my opinion, this belief has led him to victory in all his battles and made him a title and symbol of the rare journalist who has succeeded in remaining and continuing with this limitless brilliance, affirming to every success-driven individual that the cats chasing the lights are prone to being run over, and that the path to success requires a lot of confidence and deep patience... and I will not add more.