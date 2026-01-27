Poetry When It Shapes the Sentiment and Revives Identity

Poetry is not a linguistic luxury nor an isolated practice from the people; rather, it is one of the deepest tools for building awareness, establishing national values, and unifying the collective sentiment. Identity is shaped by words, memory is preserved through poetry, and the relationship between a person and their homeland, history, and symbols is renewed through rhythm. When poetry finds its public platform, it transforms into a cultural energy that creates meaning and enhances belonging.

The Largest Public Platform for Arabic Poetry

“Poet of the Flag” is considered the largest poetry competition program in the Arab world. It is a cultural television program produced by the Broadcasting and Television Authority and aired on the official Saudi television channel. The program aims to revive the poetic heritage through the competition of a select group of talents from various parts of the Arab world in front of a judging panel, with a wide audience present from different regions of the Kingdom, Gulf countries, and Arab nations, granting it a status as a unifying platform where experiences intersect and the value of poetry as a bearer of identity, memory, and beauty is restored.

From Competition to Cultural Project

In its fourth season, “Poet of the Flag” established its presence as a cultural project that transcends the idea of competition to create a genuine knowledge-based environment, restoring the significance of national words and placing poetry at the heart of the public scene, granting it space to interact with the audience in a contemporary language that respects taste and maintains authenticity.

The Program's Character and Poetic Symbolism

“Poet of the Flag” possesses its unique character that distinguishes it from other programs, and its symbolic identity is highlighted by its association with the name of the poet prince, Badr bin Abdul Mohsen, may God have mercy on him, one of the most prominent figures who shaped the Saudi and Arab poetic sentiment and solidified the relationship between poetry, identity, beauty, and awareness.

This symbolism grants the program a profound moral depth that transcends the boundaries of competition, becoming an extension of a high poetic legacy and a cultural responsibility that preserves the nobility of words and the sincerity of the message.

The Public Presence and Its Implications

The closing ceremony presented a scene rich in significance, as the theater was filled with an interactive audience affirming that poetry still occupies its place in the collective consciousness. In fact, the size of the audience suggests that if the event were held in a large stadium, it might compete with the attendance of sports matches, reflecting the deep relationship between society and words.

The Creative Presence of the Poet Princes

The presence of Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud (Al-Samer) and Prince Abdulrahman bin Musaid, in their creative capacities, added a qualitative dimension to the scene, instilling enthusiasm in the poets and raising the level of interaction and confidence. They provided the competition with a profound emotional dimension based on their poetic experience and cultural status. This presence was not merely symbolic; it manifested in direct communication with the participants and gestures of appreciation that enhance the spirit of creativity and affirm that when poetry finds celebration from its great symbols, it increases in brilliance and responsibility.

The Official Presence and Institutional Dimension

The participation of the Minister of Media and the Chairman of the Broadcasting and Television Authority, alongside princes and ministers, added an institutional dimension that reflects the importance of cultural movement in building individuals, enhancing identity, and solidifying public taste. It confirms that investing in cultural programs is an integral part of the national development path.

Integration of Arts and the Creation of Emotion

The conclusion featured a national song performed by the great artist Abadi Al-Johar in a moment that embodied the convergence of poetry and music, transforming words into a collective feeling that enhances belonging and grants the arts their ability to address the sentiment in a unified language.

The lyrics were penned by Saleh Al-Shadi and Nasser Al-Subaie, and the song was composed by Khalid Nasser Al-Saleh.

Professional Execution and Crafting the Image

The executive dimension of the program is evident through the media creativity company represented by CEO and director Bandar Fahd Al-Abdul-Salam, who has accumulated media experience and a passion for poetry and identity. His directorial vision and quality of execution reflected on the visual image and rhythm of the scene, granting the work its artistic and professional presence without artifice or exaggeration.

Behind the Scenes: The Spirit of Community

Behind this apparent beauty stands a harmonious work system that includes organization, reception, hospitality, preparation, editing, presentation, judging panel, directing, filming, editing, technical and artistic management, lighting, sound, decor, coordination, media, and public relations. Efforts unite, and details are managed meticulously, with smiles drawn despite the work pressure, as they carry a motto that you can read in their expressions before the words: Smile, you are in the field of “Poet of the Flag” in Riyadh.

A Moment of Responsibility and a Culture of Listening

After the crowning, in the guest waiting lounge, we had a spontaneous conversation with Saleh Al-Shadi and Nasser Al-Subaie. Without prior coordination, the CEO of the Broadcasting and Television Authority, Ali Al-Zaid, accompanied by the Deputy CEO Khalid Al-Ghamdi, praised the role of the judging panel and emphasized the importance of opinions and suggestions for developing the program, in a scene that reflects the vitality of responsibility and a leadership culture based on partnership and direct listening to the field.

There Are No Losers in Culture

We congratulate all participating poets and those who won awards in the program, as cultural competitions do not create losers but open spaces for growth and the establishment of beauty. The sincere word remains the greatest winner in the sentiment of the nation.

First place: Mohammed Al-Muhalakam (title holder).

Second place: Abdullah Al-Salakhi Al-Harithi.

Third place: Mishari Al-Abdali.

Fourth place: Abdullah bin Badah Al-Juhami.

Vision and the Nation:

In conclusion, we recall the significant support provided by our wise leadership for culture, represented by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and the inspiring architect of the vision, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Culture has become an integral path in building the future. From this perspective, we look forward to a fifth edition that continues to solidify the presence of poetry and aligns with the objectives of the Kingdom's Vision 2030 in its cultural path, ensuring that poetry remains the voice of the nation and a mirror of its awareness.