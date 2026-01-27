الشعر حين يصنع الوجدان ويجدد الهوية

ليس الشعر ترفاً لغوياً ولا ممارسة معزولة عن الناس، بل هو أحد أعمق أدوات بناء الوعي وترسيخ القيم الوطنية وتوحيد الوجدان الجمعي. بالكلمة تُصاغ الهوية، وبالقصيدة تُحفظ الذاكرة، وبالإيقاع تتجدد علاقة الإنسان بوطنه وتاريخه ورموزه، وحين يجد الشعر منبره الجماهيري يتحول إلى طاقة ثقافية تصنع المعنى وتعزز الانتماء.

أكبر منصة جماهيرية للشعر العربي

يُعد «شاعر الراية» أضخم برنامج للمسابقات الشعرية في الوطن العربي، وهو برنامج تلفزيوني ثقافي تنتجه هيئة الإذاعة والتلفزيون ويُعرض على شاشة التلفزيون السعودي الرسمية، ويهدف إلى إحياء الموروث الشعري من خلال تنافس نخبة من المواهب من مختلف أرجاء العالم العربي أمام لجنة تحكيم، وبحضور جماهيري واسع من مناطق المملكة ودول الخليج والدول العربية، بما يمنحه مكانة منصة جامعة تتقاطع فيها التجارب وتُستعاد فيها قيمة الشعر بوصفه حاملاً للهوية والذاكرة والجمال.

من المنافسة إلى المشروع الثقافي

في موسمه الرابع رسخ «شاعر الراية» حضوره بوصفه مشروعاً ثقافياً يتجاوز فكرة المسابقة إلى صناعة حالة معرفية حقيقية، تعيد الاعتبار للكلمة الوطنية وتضع الشعر في قلب المشهد العام وتمنحه مساحة للتفاعل مع الجمهور بلغة معاصرة تحترم الذائقة وتحافظ على الأصالة.

سمة البرنامج والرمزية الشعرية

يتمتع «شاعر الراية» بسمته الخاصة التي تميزه عن سائر البرامج، وتبرز شخصيته الرمزية في ارتباطه باسم الأمير الشاعر بدر بن عبدالمحسن، رحمه الله، أحد أبرز من صاغوا الوجدان الشعري السعودي والعربي ورسخوا علاقة القصيدة بالهوية والجمال والوعي.

هذه الرمزية تمنح البرنامج عمقاً معنوياً يتجاوز حدود التنافس ليصبح امتداداً لإرث شعري رفيع ومسؤولية ثقافية تحافظ على رقي الكلمة وصدق الرسالة.

الحضور الجماهيري ودلالاته

الحفل الختامي قدم مشهداً كثيف الدلالة، حيث امتلأت مدرجات المسرح بجمهور متفاعل يؤكد أن الشعر ما زال يحتل مكانته في الوعي الجمعي، بل إن حجم الحضور يمنح مؤشراً واضحاً على أن الفعالية لو أقيمت في ملعب كبير لربما نافست الحضور الجماهيري للمباريات، وهو ما يعكس عمق العلاقة بين المجتمع والكلمة.

الحضور الإبداعي للأمراء الشعراء

شكّل حضور الأمير الشاعر عبدالعزيز بن سعود (السامر) والأمير الشاعر عبدالرحمن بن مساعد، بصفتهما الإبداعية، إضافة نوعية للمشهد، وبثّا الحماسة في نفوس الشعراء ورفعا منسوب التفاعل والثقة، ومنحا المنافسة بعداً وجدانياً عميقاً يستند إلى خبرتهما الشعرية ومكانتهما الثقافية. هذا الحضور لم يكن رمزياً فحسب، بل تجسّد في تواصل مباشر مع المشاركين وإشارات تقدير تعزز روح الإبداع وتؤكد أن القصيدة حين تجد من يحتفي بها من رموزها الكبار تزداد ألقاً ومسؤولية.

الحضور الرسمي والبعد المؤسسي

مشاركة وزير الإعلام، ورئيس هيئة الإذاعة والتلفزيون، إلى جانب الأمراء والوزراء، أضفت بعداً مؤسسياً يعكس أهمية الحراك الثقافي في بناء الإنسان وتعزيز الهوية وترسيخ الذائقة العامة، ويؤكد أن الاستثمار في البرامج الثقافية جزء أصيل من مسار التنمية الوطنية.

تكامل الفنون وصناعة الشعور

جاء الختام بأغنية وطنية قدمها الفنان الكبير عبادي الجوهر في لحظة جسدت تلاقي الشعر بالموسيقى، وتحولت الكلمة إلى شعور جماعي يعزز الانتماء ويمنح الفنون قدرتها على مخاطبة الوجدان بلغة واحدة.

صاغ الكلمات صالح الشادي وناصر السبيعي، ولحن الأغنية خالد ناصر الصالح.

احترافية التنفيذ وصناعة الصورة

يتجلى البعد التنفيذي للبرنامج عبر شركة إبداع الإعلام ممثلة بالرئيس التنفيذي المخرج بندر فهد العبدالسلام، صاحب التجربة الإعلامية المتراكمة والشغف بالشعر والهوية، إذ انعكست رؤيته الإخراجية وجودة التنفيذ على الصورة البصرية وإيقاع المشهد ومنح العمل حضوره الفني والمهني دون افتعال أو مبالغة.

خلف الكواليس روح الجماعة

خلف هذا الجمال الظاهر تقف منظومة عمل متناغمة تشمل التنظيم والاستقبال والضيافة والإعداد والتحرير والتقديم ولجنة التحكيم والإخراج والتصوير والمونتاج والإدارة الفنية والتقنية والإضاءة والصوت والديكور والتنسيق والإعلام والعلاقات العامة. تتوحد الجهود وتُدار التفاصيل بدقة وترتسم الابتسامة رغم ضغط العمل، وهم يحملون شعاراً تقرأه في ملامحهم قبل الكلمات: ابتسم أنت في ميدان «شاعر الراية» بالرياض.

وقفة المسؤول وثقافة الإصغاء

بعد التتويج، وفي صالون انتظار الضيوف، جمعنا حديث عفوي مع صالح الشادي وناصر السبيعي، ودون سابق تنسيق حضر الرئيس التنفيذي لهيئة الإذاعة والتلفزيون علي الزيد يرافقه نائب الرئيس التنفيذي خالد الغامدي، مشيدين بدور لجنة التحكيم ومؤكدين أهمية الآراء والمقترحات لتطوير البرنامج، في مشهد يعكس حيوية المسؤول وثقافة القيادة القائمة على الشراكة والاستماع المباشر للميدان.

لا خاسر في الثقافة

نبارك لجميع الشعراء المشاركين ولمن نالوا جوائز البرنامج، فالمنافسات الثقافية لا تصنع خاسرين بل تفتح مساحات للنمو وتكريس الجمال، وتبقى الكلمة الصادقة هي الرابح الأكبر في وجدان الوطن.

المركز الأول: محمد المحلكم (حامل اللقب).

المركز الثاني: عبدالله الصلاخي الحارثي.

المركز الثالث: مشاري العبدلي.

المركز الرابع: عبدالله بن بداح الجهمي.

أفق الرؤية والوطن:

في ختام هذا المشهد نستحضر الدعم الكبير الذي توليه قيادتنا الرشيدة للثقافة ممثلة في خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وفي عراب الرؤية الملهم ولي العهد الأمير محمد بن سلمان، إذ أصبحت الثقافة مساراً أصيلاً في بناء المستقبل. ومن هذا الأفق نتطلع إلى نسخة خامسة تواصل ترسيخ حضور الشعر وتواكب مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030 في مسارها الثقافي، ليبقى الشعر صوت الوطن ومرآة وعيه.