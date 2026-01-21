أعظم الأعمال الأدبية الخالدة تلك ابنة بيئة كاتبها، التي تتنفس تفاصيل حياته الخاصة، فما بالك لو ولدت من رحم قرية تعانقها الغيمات، وتمد السماء أذرعتها لعناق الأدباء الذين يتناسلون كمطرها.
ليس غريباً أن يكتب أمين معلوف بالفرنسية كون لبنان امتداداً لتلك الثقافة الغربية، واللبنانيون منذ معاناتهم الأولى جزء من المهجر الممتد على خارطة دول كثيرة؛ لكن المدهش أن يكون أحمد أبو دهمان أول كاتب من الجزيرة العربية يكتب روايته «الحزام» بالفرنسية، التي حظيت باهتمام كبير؛ لأنها كانت نافذة على أسوار قريته العالية ووطنه الذي لطالما كان مثار اهتمام كثر من الذين عشقوا سبر أغوار الجزيرة.
لم يكتب أبو دهمان رواية أدبية فحسب، بل كتب تاريخ قريته وطبيعة الحياة فيها، الزواج والطلاق، الغنى والفقر، المرأة والرجل في القرية، الختان الذي كان كعرس تجتمع فيه القرية للاحتفال بختان شبابها دفعة واحدة.
كما كان للروائي فلسفة خاصة عن المرض بأنه كذب ووهم أو ذريعة للهروب من العمل في الحقول، وأن المرض الوحيد هو الموت.
أبناء القرية سرعان ما يصبحون رجالاً يفتخرون بكونهم سنداً وعزوة للنساء امتداداً للآباء، مرآة لسجاياهم، ويكفي موقف ما لتهرع الأسرة بالاحتفال بذلك الرجل الذي اكتملت رجولته بجميل أفعاله، وهو ما حدث مع أحمد حينما اعتنى بأخواته في غياب والدهم ووالدتهم وكانت بمثابة الولادة الثانية له.
يؤرخ أحمد أبو دهمان لأول مركز صحي في القرية، ثم لأول مدرسة أشعرته بطفولته لأول مرة وبتشكيل جديد لحياته، وقد آمن أن اللغة التي بدأ يتهجاها أكبر من كل الحقول وأوسع من الأفق، وأنها العصا السحرية التي تتشكل بها الحياة.
كما وصف التعليم في أول مدرسة في القرية يعلّم بها أشخاص قدموا من دول مجاورة، لقد كانت كأنها كائن غريب في القرية الذي يُفزع أهلها الذين اعتادوا على الحياة التقليدية وقاوموا كل جديد، قليلون من صمدوا واستمروا، وقلة من الطلبة هم الذين أغراهم المستقبل الذي وعد به مدير المدرسة والمدرسون، فبينما كان نشيد الآباء والأجداد ثغاء الحقول وهمس البوادي كان نشيد المدرسة مختلفاً فقد ألغت أعلام القبائل ليخفق في ساحتها علم الوطن ونشيده.
تؤرخ الرواية للحياة الجديدة، لمقاومة أهلها لمظاهرها الدخيلة عليها، وتتطرق للغرباء الذين قدموا للعمل مدرسين وأطباء وكعادة كل قديم يقاوم الجديد إلى أن يستسلم له.
جاء أحمد أبو دهمان من رحم القبيلة التي تهبط من السماء، يعيشون على الجبال التي تجاورها، فالمطر لا يسقط كما هي العادة، بل يصعد كما وصفه، ونساء تلك القبيلة شقيقات رجالها، يحملن الحطب ويشاركن في أعمال الحقول ويربين الأطفال ويعتنين بالحيوانات والبيوت.
هن كذلك بنات الطبيعة اللاتي ينشدن نشيدها ويوقظن القرية على هديلهن كل صباح.
الرواية التي كتبت بالفرنسية كانت نافذة للناطقين بها على تفاصيل بيئة القرية في جنوب المملكة، وربما رسمت لمن قرأها مفهوماً آخر يختلف عن الصورة التي رسخت في أذهان البعض نتيجة استشراق مرضٍ أو رؤية غير عميقة أو رأي غير واقعي بُني من بعد.
في شخص أبو دهمان استحضرتُ الطيب صالح صاحب الرائعة «مواسم الهجرة للشمال» وعبدالرحمن منيف في «مدن الملح»، كما لا أخفيك عزيزي القارئ كان ماركيز يتراءى لي بين قصة وأخرى تتعمق في تفاصيل المكان ومسقط الرأس والطفولة وعتبات الشباب الأولى ورابطة الام والأب والقرية.
الحب.. قوس قزح، الشعر.. ماء يروي الكائنات، الشمس.. زوجة، القمر.. الزوج، الابتسامة.. ثمر حلو، الجنون.. شعر وغناء. في القرية للكائنات والأشياء تسميات أخرى لها إيقاع مختلف، وكما كتب أبو دهمان «روت لي أمي يوماً أن قريتنا كانت في البدء أغنية فريدة، تماماً كالشمس والقمر، وأن الكلمات التي يمنحها الناس طاقة شعرية؛ تطير كالفراشات، ولأن قريتنا هي بالتأكيد الأقرب إلى السماء، فإن الكلمات الشعرية تضيء العالم».
أضاءت رواية «الحزام» آفاقاً بعيدة كانت بلهفة للتعرف على قرية ذلك الشاعر القادم من بلدة لا تلد إلا الشعراء، ولا نملك إلا أن نصفق للإبداع الذي يكرّم المبدعين بالخلود.
