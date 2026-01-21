The greatest immortal literary works are those born from the environment of their writer, breathing the details of their private lives. What more can we say if they are born from the womb of a village embraced by clouds, with the sky extending its arms to embrace the writers who multiply like its rain.

It is not strange that Amin Maalouf writes in French, as Lebanon is an extension of that Western culture, and the Lebanese have been part of the diaspora since their first suffering, which spans many countries on the map; but what is astonishing is that Ahmad Abu Dahman is the first writer from the Arabian Peninsula to write his novel "The Belt" in French, which garnered significant attention because it was a window onto the high walls of his village and his homeland, which has always been a source of interest for many who loved to explore the depths of the peninsula.

Abu Dahman did not just write a literary novel; he wrote the history of his village and the nature of life within it: marriage and divorce, wealth and poverty, women and men in the village, circumcision, which was like a wedding where the village gathered to celebrate the circumcision of its youth all at once.

The novelist also had a unique philosophy about illness, seeing it as a lie, an illusion, or an excuse to escape work in the fields, asserting that the only illness is death.

The village's children quickly become men who take pride in being support and strength for the women, extending from their fathers, a mirror of their virtues, and it is enough for a certain situation for the family to rush to celebrate that man whose manhood was completed by his good deeds, as happened with Ahmad when he took care of his sisters in the absence of their father and mother, which was like a second birth for him.

Ahmad Abu Dahman chronicles the first health center in the village, then the first school that made him feel his childhood for the first time and reshaped his life. He believed that the language he began to spell out was greater than all the fields and broader than the horizon, and that it was the magic wand through which life is formed.

He also described the education in the first school in the village, which was taught by individuals who came from neighboring countries. It was as if it were a strange being in the village that frightened its inhabitants, who were accustomed to traditional life and resisted all that was new. Few stood firm and continued, and only a handful of students were enticed by the future promised by the school principal and teachers. While the anthem of fathers and grandfathers was the bleating of fields and the whispers of the steppes, the school’s anthem was different; it abolished the flags of tribes to let the flag of the homeland and its anthem flutter in its yard.

The novel chronicles the new life, the resistance of its people to its foreign manifestations, and touches on the strangers who came to work as teachers and doctors, as is customary for all that is old to resist the new until it surrenders to it.

Ahmad Abu Dahman came from the womb of the tribe that descends from the sky, living on the mountains that neighbor it. The rain does not fall as usual; rather, it rises as he described it, and the women of that tribe are the sisters of their men, carrying firewood, participating in fieldwork, raising children, and taking care of animals and homes.

They are also the daughters of nature who sing its song and awaken the village with their cooing every morning.

The novel written in French was a window for its speakers onto the details of the village environment in the south of the kingdom, and perhaps it painted for those who read it a different concept from the image that has been ingrained in the minds of some due to a sick Orientalism or a shallow vision or an unrealistic opinion built from a distance.

In the character of Abu Dahman, I recalled Tayeb Salih, the author of the masterpiece "Season of Migration to the North," and Abdul Rahman Munif in "Cities of Salt." I must confess, dear reader, that Márquez appeared to me between one story and another, delving into the details of place, birthplace, childhood, the thresholds of early youth, and the bond of mother, father, and village.

Love... a rainbow, poetry... water that nourishes beings, the sun... a wife, the moon... a husband, a smile... sweet fruit, madness... poetry and song. In the village, beings and things have other names that have a different rhythm, and as Abu Dahman wrote, "My mother once told me that our village was initially a unique song, just like the sun and the moon, and that the words given by people have poetic energy; they fly like butterflies. And because our village is certainly the closest to the sky, poetic words illuminate the world."

The novel "The Belt" illuminated distant horizons eager to learn about the village of that poet coming from a town that gives birth only to poets, and we can only applaud the creativity that honors creators with immortality.