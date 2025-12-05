تُدخل مستحدثات التقنية، الإنسان، أحياناً في حرجٍ؛ إذ تتنازعه رغبة التماهي والاندماج، في حين يتردد ويُقدّم خطوةً ويؤخر أُخرى، مؤمناً بقيمة الأمان، فالتأخر أحياناً في الاندماج مدعاة طمأنة خشية ردود الفعل، المورّطة فيما هو أبعد من الظواهر، ولأن محكمي الجوائز الأدبية والثقافية، ربما فات عليهم التفريق بين أعمال مُرشّحة للجوائز، كتبها الذكاء الاصطناعي، ويتعاملون مع الكتابة بثقة مُطلقة في كاتبيها البشر، خصوصاً الأسماء الحادثة على المشهد، ما يوقع الجوائز في خطر بسبب الانتحال ويضع المُحكّمِين أمام تحدّ كبير وحرج يؤثر على المصداقية، وهنا نطرح الإشكالية بين يدي نخبة من ذوي الاختصاص.

إذ يرى الناقد الدكتور سعود الصاعدي، أنّ سؤال الذكاء الاصطناعي في علاقته بالإنتاج الأدبي ربما يبدو مبكراً؛ كونه، لا يزال قيد الإجراء والمراودة، والسبر واختبار قدرات هذا الكائن التقني في التعبير عن عواطفنا وشعورنا، وإن بدأتْ في شكل حوارات توحي لنا بعلاقة جديدة، أو في شكل إعادة صياغة للمخزون المعرفي وبنائه من جديد. مشيراً إلى أن التحدي لا يزال عائقا أمام تمثّل التجربة الإنسانية من قبل الذكاء الاصطناعي، لافتاً إلى أن فردية المبدع تصنع الفارق بين النصوص البشريّة والنصوص الخوارزمية. وأضاف الصاعدي: ربما يكون وجود الذكاء الاصطناعي حافزاً للأدباء للخروج من التقليد والطرق السالكة إلى طرق جديدة وأفكار لا تخطر ببال هذا الكائن التقني ولا يستطيع الحاسوب النفاذ إليها، وذلك ربما يرفع سقف الجوائز الأدبية ويعيد صياغة معاييرها وفقاً للفارق الإنساني المتصل بالتجربة الحياتية والمعالجة الإبداعية المركّبة، مؤكداً دخول لجان التحكيم في تحدٍّ جديد للتمييز بين الطبع والصنعة من جهة، والمطبوع والمصنوع من جهة أخرى، فيما يكون دور النقّاد مضاعفاً في الكشف عن الانتحال في صبغته الجديدة.

فيما ذهب الشاعر الأكاديمي محمد حبيبي، إلى أنه ربما نسمع مستقبلاً بإلغاء الفوز بجائزة ما بعد إعلانها بناءً على اكتشاف أن العمل الفائز تداخل في كتابته الذكاء الاصطناعي، هذا من جهة، ومن جهة أخرى من المتوقع أن تنص الجوائز على شرط من قبيل الإفصاح عن استفادة صاحب العمل من الذكاء الاصطناعي.

وأوضح أنه من الصعوبات المتوقعة مستقبلاً العثور على الكتابات ذات النفَس الخاص بالكاتب نفسه، ودخول معظم الكتابات في قوالب متشابهة بسبب الاستعانة بالتقنية، لافتاً إلى أنّ بعض الجوائز والمسابقات، بدأت بالفعل تسمح علناً بالاستفادة من الذكاء الاصطناعي، مع الإشارة لذلك، ويرجّح حبيبي أن الجوائز ستتأقلم مع مستجدات هذه التطورات.

ويؤكد الروائي حسن آل عامر، أنه لا يمكن إنكار دور الذكاء الاصطناعي، في تغيير طريقة تعاملنا مع اللغة والإبداع. إلا أن ما يقلقه ليس التقنية بحد ذاتها، ولا قدرتها على الكتابة، بل الموجة العارمة من الأسماء الجديدة التي ظهرت فجأة وهي تحمل لقب «قاص» أو «روائي» أو «شاعر» دون أن تعبر المسار الطبيعي للكتابة، ودون أن تمتلك الحدّ الأدنى من التجربة أو الموهبة، وعدّ آل عامر تطبيقات الذكاء الاصطناعي التي تنتج نصوصاً جاهزة خلال دقائق صانعة ومسوّقة مشهداً مزدحماً، بما وصفه بـ«كتّاب الصدفة»؛ وأضاف: أشخاص لم يختبروا جمال اللغة، ولم يسهروا على فكرة واحدة، لكنهم وجدوا طريقاً مختصراً يقفز بهم مباشرة إلى منصّات النشر، وإلى صفحات التواصل، وربما إلى بوابات الجوائز.

ويذهب آل عامر إلى أن التقنية ليست المشكلة، بل من يتكئ عليها؛ كون الذكاء الاصطناعي -في جوهره- أداة، إلا أن الخطر يبدأ حين تتحوّل هذه الأداة إلى مصنع لإنتاج أدباء بلا هوية، و نصوص بلا روح، في ظل غياب آليات ضبط واضحة، ما يشوّه الملامح ويجعلها تختلط وتتداخل.

وتساءل: هل ستظل الجوائز الأدبية معياراً للموهبة؟ أم ستتحول إلى بوابة سهلة لعبور نصوص كتبتها خوارزميات وتبنّاها كتّاب بلا بصمة؟

ويجيب: أخشى أن نجد أنفسنا أمام مشهد يتصدره «الكاتب» الذي يجيد التعامل مع التقنيات الحديثة أكثر من الكاتب الذي يملك الحرفة والعمق. وحينها لن تتعرض الجوائز فقط للاهتزاز، بل ستنكمش القيمة الحقيقية للأدب نفسه. هذا التحول سيجعل القارئ يشعر بتوجّس تجاه أي نص جديد، وقد يتحول الأدب إلى نصوص «سريعة التحضير» تذوب في أطباق رديئة.

وحمّل آل عامر (الوعي) مسؤولية حماية الأدب، كونها ليست مهمة الجوائز وحدها، بل مسؤولية الوعي الثقافي كله، كي لا نستيقظ يوماً ونجد أن المشهد الأدبي امتلأ بـ«أسماء» كثيرة، لكن بلا كاتب واحد. و أضاف: لعلي هنا أستشهد بما قاله أحد الأدباء العرب المعروفين، عن أحد أصدقائه، إذ اعترف له صديقه بأنه شارك في عمل «روائي» كتبه الذكاء الاصطناعي كاملاً، ولم تتعدَّ مهمة «الكاتب» المشارك سوى إجراء بعض التعديلات والرتوش الخفيفة، ثم أرسله لإحدى الجوائز المعروفة على مستوى العالم العربي.

المحسني: منح الجوائز للنصين البشري والرقمي

يؤكد نائب رئيس اتحاد كتاب الإنترنت العرب، الأكاديمي الدكتور عبدالرحمن بن حسن المحسني، أن الذكاء الاصطناعي منعطف كوني سيغيّر وجه الحياة، ليس في الإنسانيات فحسب، بل في كل العلوم الطبية والتطبيقية ومتعلقاتها، ولن تكون الجوائز أو الأدب استثناءً.

وقال المحسني: الذي يجب علينا في هذه المرحلة هو أن نتجه إلى التحديات، ونحدد معالمها، ونصنع الحلول، ونواجهها بشجاعة، وليس لنا، في نظري، غير ذلك؛ فشركات التكنولوجيا العظمى في العالم تتنافس ولا تلتفت إلى قلقنا وتوجساتنا.

ولفت إلى أنه من الطبيعي أن تعي جوائز العالم كلها ما يحيط بها، وأن تطور أدواتها ومعاييرها وفقاً لهذا المتغير. إذ على كل جوائز الأدب، أن تفسح ضمن مجالاتها جائزة للنصوص المولَّدة بالذكاء الاصطناعي، بشروط خاصة تضعها وتفصلها تماماً عن التنافس مع الإنسان؛ لأني أعتقد أنها ستتجاوزه، وأنها تكتب نصها المختلف الذي يوثق تجربته النصية التي تقبس من تجارب الكون، وهو كذلك يدعم بذلك التجربة الإنسانية ولا يلغيها. وهو ما كنت أوردته في كتابي (في أدب الذكاء الاصطناعي) الصادر عن مركز التميز البحثي بجامعة الملك عبدالعزيز(٢٠٢٣)، على غلاف الكتاب الختامي، من أنه إذا استطاعت الإنسانية قوننة الذكاء الاصطناعي، وإبقاء سيطرة الإنسان عليه، فإن الأدب والإبداع لا خوف عليهما من الذكاء الاصطناعي، وأنه مهما بلغ نصه الإبداعي؛ فلن يخرس اللسان المبدع، بل ربما يفتح له نوافذ جديدة ويعين المبدع/ الإنسان على كتابة تجارب مختلفة.

و أضاف المحسني: قدمت «راقمون» في ديوانها، نموذجاً أحسبه، مُهِمّاً، إذ كشف عن قدرات مهمة للذكاء الاصطناعي في كتابة النص السردي والشعري. ونحن نعد الجزء الثاني منه. ومن الملاحظ أنه طوّر نفسه خلال هذه الفترة بصورة كبيرة، خصوصاً في وعي الوزن والقافية والقدرة على كتابة نصوص طويلة. ومن نماذجه ما قدمه لنا الشاعر محمد الهادي معتمداً على تطور تطبيق (Gemini) في كتابة النصوص الشعرية التي تحاكي القصائد العربية. ونحن ربما نفتح به باباً ونقدمه إن شاء الله للمشاركة في الجوائز التي تتقبل مثل تلك الأعمال.

وأضاف: يجب أن نتقبّل وأن نفسح المجال للنص الصناعي المولد بالذكاء الاصطناعي بأن يشارك تجربته، وأن نحسن قبوله، ونضع القوانين الصارمة لفصله عن تجربة الإنسان نقداً وإبداعاً، وعدّه، التحدي الحقيقي والسؤال القلق الذي يجب أن تقف المؤسسات عنده وتعقد له المؤتمرات وتنشئ له التطبيقات، مؤكداً على تشريع التطبيقات والقوانين الفاصلة بين النص الذي يكتبه الإنسان والنص الذي يكتبه الذكاء الاصطناعي فصلاً تاماً. إذ إن تم الاطمئنان، تُمنح الجوائز الإبداعية للنصين معاً: (أفضل نص مولد بالذكاء الاصطناعي/أفضل نص إنساني).