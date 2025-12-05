The advancements in technology sometimes place humans in a predicament; they are torn between the desire to merge and integrate while hesitating, taking one step forward and another back, believing in the value of safety. Delaying integration can sometimes be a source of reassurance, fearing reactions that may involve issues beyond mere phenomena. Literary and cultural award judges may overlook the distinction between works nominated for awards written by artificial intelligence and those confidently attributed to human authors, especially the emerging names in the scene. This puts awards at risk due to plagiarism and presents judges with a significant and awkward challenge that affects credibility, and here we present the issue before a select group of specialists.

The critic Dr. Saud Al-Saidi believes that the question of artificial intelligence in relation to literary production may seem premature, as it is still in the process of exploration and testing the capabilities of this technological entity to express our emotions and feelings. He notes that the challenge remains an obstacle for artificial intelligence to represent the human experience, emphasizing that the individuality of the creator makes the difference between human texts and algorithmic texts. Al-Saidi added that the presence of artificial intelligence could motivate writers to move away from imitation and conventional paths toward new ideas and concepts that this technological entity cannot conceive, which may elevate the standards of literary awards and reshape their criteria according to the human difference connected to life experience and complex creative processing. He affirmed that judging panels are entering a new challenge to distinguish between nature and craft on one hand, and printed and manufactured on the other, while the role of critics becomes more crucial in revealing plagiarism in its new form.

Meanwhile, academic poet Mohammed Habibi suggested that in the future, we might hear about the cancellation of an award after its announcement based on the discovery that the winning work involved artificial intelligence in its writing. On the other hand, it is expected that awards will stipulate a condition regarding the disclosure of the author's use of artificial intelligence.

He clarified that one of the anticipated difficulties in the future will be finding writings that carry the unique breath of the writer themselves, as most writings may fall into similar molds due to reliance on technology. He pointed out that some awards and competitions have already begun to openly allow the use of artificial intelligence, with a note to that effect, and Habibi predicts that awards will adapt to these developments.

Novelist Hassan Al-Amir asserts that the role of artificial intelligence in changing the way we interact with language and creativity cannot be denied. However, what concerns him is not the technology itself or its ability to write, but the overwhelming wave of new names that have suddenly appeared carrying the titles of "storyteller," "novelist," or "poet" without having gone through the natural path of writing, and without possessing the minimum level of experience or talent. Al-Amir considers artificial intelligence applications that produce ready-made texts within minutes to be creating and marketing a crowded scene, referring to them as "chance writers." He added: These are individuals who have not experienced the beauty of language, nor have they pondered a single idea, yet they have found a shortcut that catapults them directly to publishing platforms, social media pages, and perhaps to award gates.

Al-Amir argues that technology is not the problem, but rather those who lean on it; since artificial intelligence, in its essence, is a tool. The danger begins when this tool transforms into a factory producing writers without identity and texts without soul, in the absence of clear regulatory mechanisms, which distorts the features and causes them to blend and intertwine.

He questioned: Will literary awards remain a criterion for talent? Or will they turn into an easy gateway for texts written by algorithms and adopted by writers without a fingerprint?

He answers: I fear we may find ourselves facing a scene dominated by the "writer" who is more adept at handling modern technologies than the writer who possesses craftsmanship and depth. At that point, awards will not only be shaken, but the true value of literature itself will shrink. This transformation will make readers feel apprehensive about any new text, and literature may turn into "quick-preparation" texts that dissolve in poor dishes.

Al-Amir holds (awareness) responsible for protecting literature, as it is not solely the task of awards, but the responsibility of the entire cultural consciousness, so that we do not wake up one day to find the literary scene filled with many "names," but without a single writer. He added: I might here quote what one of the well-known Arab writers said about one of his friends, who confessed to him that he participated in a "novel" work entirely written by artificial intelligence, and the role of the "co-writer" was limited to making some minor adjustments and tweaks before sending it to one of the well-known awards in the Arab world.

Al-Muhsini: Granting awards to both human and digital texts

The Vice President of the Arab Internet Writers Union, academic Dr. Abdulrahman bin Hassan Al-Muhsini, confirms that artificial intelligence is a global turning point that will change the face of life, not only in the humanities but in all medical and applied sciences and their related fields, and awards or literature will not be an exception.

Al-Muhsini stated: What we should do at this stage is to face the challenges, define their features, create solutions, and confront them with courage. In my view, we have no other option; the major technology companies in the world are competing and are not paying attention to our concerns and anxieties.

He noted that it is natural for all the world's awards to be aware of their surroundings and to develop their tools and criteria according to this change. All literary awards should provide a category for texts generated by artificial intelligence, with specific conditions that clearly separate them from competing with humans; because I believe they will surpass humans, and that they write their different text that documents its textual experience drawn from the experiences of the universe, while also supporting the human experience without negating it. This is what I mentioned in my book (In the Literature of Artificial Intelligence) published by the Research Excellence Center at King Abdulaziz University (2023), on the cover of the concluding book, stating that if humanity can regulate artificial intelligence and maintain control over it, then literature and creativity have nothing to fear from artificial intelligence, and that no matter how advanced its creative text becomes, it will not silence the creative voice, but perhaps it will open new windows for it and assist the creative human in writing different experiences.

Al-Muhsini added: "Raqmoon" presented in its anthology a model that I consider important, as it revealed significant capabilities of artificial intelligence in writing narrative and poetic texts. We are preparing the second part of it. It is noticeable that it has developed itself significantly during this period, especially in understanding meter and rhyme and the ability to write long texts. Among its examples is what poet Mohammed Al-Hadi presented, relying on the development of the (Gemini) application in writing poetic texts that mimic Arabic poems. We may open a door with it and present it, God willing, for participation in awards that accept such works.

He added: We must accept and allow the artificial text generated by artificial intelligence to share its experience, and we should improve its acceptance, and establish strict laws to separate it from the human experience in criticism and creativity, considering it the real challenge and the anxious question that institutions should address, hold conferences for, and create applications for. He emphasized the need to legislate applications and laws that clearly distinguish between the text written by humans and the text written by artificial intelligence. If reassurance is achieved, creative awards should be granted to both texts together: (Best text generated by artificial intelligence / Best human text).