«الله يحفظ قيادتنا الرشيدة» ليست مجرد دعوة عادية بل تحمل جميع معاني الحب والانتماء والعز والفخر لهذا الوطن الثمين لمملكتنا الحبيبة المملك العربية السعودية، الدولة العظيمة التي بات العالم أجمع يحكي عنها وعن النهضة الكبيرة التي تعيشها البلاد بفضل الدعم الكبير من قبل قيادتنا الرشيدة وتحديدًا القطاع الرياضي.


أبرز النجوم العالميين متواجدون في مسابقاتنا المحلية، يمثلون أنديتنا، لك أن تتخيل في عرس قاري لا بد من ظهور أسماء لامعة في عالم الساحرة المستديرة.


اليوم الأحد يقام نهائي كأس أمم أفريقيا بين المغرب المستضيفة أمام السنغال، وسوف يظهر 3 من نجوم دوري روشن السعودي في المباراة النهائية، فيما سيغيب لاعب رابع.


إذ ستشهد مشاركة لاعب وحيد من دوري روشن مع منتخب المغرب، وهو ياسين بونو حارس مرمى الفريق الأول لكرة القدم بنادي الهلال، الذي لعب دور البطولة في تأهل «أسود الأطلس» للمباراة النهائية، بعدما تصدى لركلتين ترجيحيتين أمام نيجيريا في الدور نصف النهائي.


وحافظ الحارس المغربي على نظافة شباكه في 5 من أصل 6 مباريات خاضها في بطولة كأس الأمم الأفريقية، حيث استقبل هدفًا وحيدًا في التعادل مع مالي 1-1 بالجولة الثانية من دور المجموعات.


في المقابل، يضم منتخب السنغال 3 لاعبين من دوري روشن، غير أن كاليدو كوليبالي، مدافع الزعيم لن يكون حاضرًا في المباراة النهائية، بسبب حصوله على بطاقة صفراء ثانية ضد مصر بنصف النهائي.


وسيكون ساديو ماني نجم النصر، هو من سيقود هجوم منتخب السنغال في المباراة النهائية، بعد أن قاده للتأهل لها، من خلال تسجيل هدف الفوز الوحيد على مصر، في نصف النهائي.


وبشكل عام، سجل ماني هدفين وصنع مثلهما حتى الآن في البطولة الأفريقية، ويأمل أن يواصل إسهاماته في المباراة النهائية، لقيادة «أسود التيرانجا» للتتويج باللقب للمرة الثانية في آخر 3 نسخ.


وسيحرس إدوارد ميندي، حارس مرمى الأهلي، عرين السنغال في نهائي أمم أفريقيا، بعد أن حافظ على نظافة شباكه في 4 من أصل 6 مباريات، واستقبل هدفين فقط على مدار البطولة.