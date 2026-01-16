“May God protect our wise leadership” is not just an ordinary call but carries all the meanings of love, belonging, honor, and pride for this precious homeland of ours, the beloved Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the great nation that the whole world is now talking about and the significant renaissance that the country is experiencing thanks to the great support from our wise leadership, specifically in the sports sector.



The most prominent global stars are present in our local competitions, representing our clubs. Just imagine, in a continental celebration, there must be shining names in the world of the round ball.



Today, Sunday, the final of the Africa Cup of Nations is taking place between the host Morocco and Senegal, and three stars from the Roshen League will appear in the final match, while a fourth player will be absent.



Only one player from the Roshen League will participate with the Moroccan national team, which is Yassine Bounou, the goalkeeper of Al-Hilal's first football team, who played a crucial role in qualifying the “Atlas Lions” for the final match after saving two penalty kicks against Nigeria in the semi-finals.



The Moroccan goalkeeper kept a clean sheet in 5 out of the 6 matches he played in the Africa Cup of Nations, having conceded only one goal in the 1-1 draw with Mali in the second round of the group stage.



On the other hand, the Senegalese national team includes 3 players from the Roshen League, but Kalidou Koulibaly, the defender of Al-Zaeem, will not be present in the final match due to receiving a second yellow card against Egypt in the semi-finals.



Sadio Mane, the star of Al-Nassr, will lead the attack for the Senegalese national team in the final match, after he guided them to qualify by scoring the only winning goal against Egypt in the semi-finals.



In general, Mane has scored two goals and provided two assists so far in the African tournament, and he hopes to continue his contributions in the final match to lead the “Lions of Teranga” to win the title for the second time in the last three editions.



Edouard Mendy, the goalkeeper of Al-Ahli, will guard Senegal's goal in the Africa Cup of Nations final, having kept a clean sheet in 4 out of 6 matches and conceded only two goals throughout the tournament.