السترات الصفراء تعود إلى المشهد.. احتجاجات فرنسا تتسع تحت ضغط الغلاء

France is facing a wave of widespread unrest following protests that took place in several cities on Saturday, triggered by rising living costs, declining public services, and deteriorating school conditions, with the number of arrests exceeding 1,200, according to a tally announced by Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu, amid clashes, fires, and looting that targeted public facilities and commercial shops.

The capital, Paris, and cities like Lyon, Marseille, Limoges, and others witnessed clashes between protesters and the police, who used tear gas and water cannons to disperse masked groups that threw projectiles and fireworks at security forces, while vehicles, buildings, and shops were set on fire. Authorities reported that around 150 police officers were injured during the unrest.



In the city of Limoges, in central France, a large fire broke out in the town hall building, and a local official reported that extensive damage occurred to large parts of the historic building, while Marseille experienced a temporary storming of the town hall, and the tourism office in Lyon was set on fire. Additionally, acts of vandalism and looting were recorded in Paris and other cities, expanding the crisis from social protests to security disturbances affecting public institutions and private properties.



Hundreds of Thousands in the Streets

According to French Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez, about 550,000 people participated in 110 marches across the country, while the General Confederation of Labor, one of the prominent French trade unions, estimated the number of participants at around 800,000. Reports confirmed that the majority of protesters participated in peaceful marches before some gatherings turned into clashes and violent acts carried out by limited groups.



President Emmanuel Macron stated that those responsible for acts of vandalism and attacks on public and commercial facilities would face prosecution and punishment, emphasizing his rejection of the use of violence to prevent citizens from peacefully expressing their demands.

For his part, Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu accused groups from the far left and vandals of exploiting the protests to carry out acts of violence, stressing that the government would not succumb to intimidation or allow political agendas to be imposed by force. In contrast, the government has not announced its intention to impose a state of emergency, despite the widening unrest and the extent of the recorded damage.



From School Crisis to Broader Social Anger

The current wave of protests is linked to student movements that began in mid-September, triggered by a shortage of teachers, deteriorating school infrastructure, and the length of the school day, before the demands expanded to include rising living costs, wages, pensions, and declining quality of public services.

Labor unions and groups of parents and teachers joined the movements, while some participants revived the symbolism of the "Yellow Vests" movement that emerged in 2018 in protest against economic burdens and social inequality. During the demonstrations, slogans emerged criticizing the rising fuel prices, living costs, and policies that protesters believe burden lower-income groups.

These developments reflect a widening circle of discontent with living conditions, as the movements are no longer limited to student demands related to schools but have extended to broader questions about public spending, social justice, and families' ability to cope with rising prices.

Injuries Raise Questions About Police Conduct

Alongside the violence, the debate over the use of riot control weapons and equipment by the French police has reignited. Authorities announced an investigation into the injury of a young protester in the city of Saint-Étienne, who lost one of his hands during the clashes, while the Interior Ministry did not confirm that the injury resulted from a sound bomb fired by the police, as reported by local media.

This incident follows previous criticisms of the security forces' handling of student protests, amid calls for an investigation into the injuries sustained by protesters, including minors. In contrast, authorities say that security forces are facing groups that exploit the marches to attack the police and public and private property.