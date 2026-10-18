السترات الصفراء تعود إلى المشهد.. احتجاجات فرنسا تتسع تحت ضغط الغلاء

تواجه فرنسا موجة اضطرابات واسعة بعد احتجاجات شهدتها مدن عدة، (السبت)، على خلفية ارتفاع تكاليف المعيشة وتراجع الخدمات العامة وتدهور أوضاع المدارس، فيما تجاوز عدد الموقوفين 1200 شخص، وفق حصيلة أعلنها رئيس الوزراء سيباستيان لوكورنو، وسط مواجهات وحرائق وأعمال نهب طالت منشآت عامة ومحلات تجارية.
وشهدت العاصمة باريس ومدن ليون ومرسيليا وليموج وغيرها صدامات بين متظاهرين والشرطة، التي استخدمت الغاز المسيل للدموع وخراطيم المياه لتفريق مجموعات ملثمة ألقت مقذوفات وألعاباً نارية على عناصر الأمن، بينما أُضرمت النيران في مركبات ومبانٍ ومحلات تجارية. وأفادت السلطات بإصابة نحو 150 من أفراد الشرطة خلال الاضطرابات.
وفي مدينة ليموج، وسط فرنسا، اندلع حريق كبير في مبنى البلدية، وأفاد مسؤول محلي بأن الأضرار لحقت بأجزاء واسعة من المبنى التاريخي، فيما شهدت مرسيليا اقتحاماً مؤقتاً لمبنى البلدية، وتعرض مكتب السياحة في ليون للحريق، كما سُجلت أعمال تخريب ونهب في باريس ومدن أخرى، ما وسّع نطاق الأزمة من احتجاجات اجتماعية إلى اضطرابات أمنية طالت مؤسسات عامة وممتلكات خاصة.
مئات الآلاف في الشوارع
وبحسب وزير الداخلية الفرنسي لوران نونيز، شارك نحو 550 ألف شخص في 110 مسيرات على مستوى البلاد، بينما قدّر الاتحاد العام للعمل، أحد أبرز الاتحادات النقابية الفرنسية، عدد المشاركين بنحو 800 ألف، حيث أكدت التقارير أن غالبية المتظاهرين شاركوا في مسيرات سلمية، قبل أن تتحول بعض التجمعات إلى مواجهات وأعمال عنف نفذتها مجموعات محدودة.
وقال الرئيس إيمانويل ماكرون إن مرتكبي أعمال التخريب والاعتداء على المنشآت العامة والتجارية سيواجهون الملاحقة والعقاب، مؤكداً رفضه استخدام العنف لمنع المواطنين من التعبير السلمي عن مطالبهم.
من جانبه، اتهم رئيس الوزراء سيباستيان لوكورنو مجموعات من اليسار المتطرف ومخربين باستغلال الاحتجاجات لتنفيذ أعمال عنف، مشدداً على أن الحكومة لن ترضخ للترهيب أو تسمح بفرض أجندات سياسية بالقوة، وفي المقابل، لم تعلن الحكومة نيتها فرض حالة الطوارئ، رغم اتساع الاضطرابات وحجم الأضرار المسجلة.
من أزمة المدارس إلى غضب اجتماعي أوسع
ولا تنفصل موجة الاحتجاجات الحالية عن تحركات طلابية بدأت في منتصف سبتمبر الماضي، على خلفية نقص المدرسين وتدهور البنية التحتية للمدارس وطول اليوم الدراسي، قبل أن تتسع المطالب لتشمل غلاء المعيشة والأجور والمعاشات وتراجع جودة الخدمات العامة.
وانضمت نقابات عمالية ومجموعات من أولياء الأمور والمعلمين إلى التحركات، فيما استعاد بعض المشاركين رمزية حركة «السترات الصفراء» التي برزت عام 2018 احتجاجاً على الأعباء الاقتصادية والتفاوت الاجتماعي. وظهرت خلال المظاهرات شعارات تنتقد ارتفاع أسعار الوقود وتكاليف الحياة والسياسات التي يرى المحتجون أنها تثقل كاهل الفئات الأقل دخلاً.
وتعكس هذه التطورات اتساع دائرة الاستياء من الأوضاع المعيشية، إذ لم تعد التحركات مقتصرة على مطالب الطلاب المتعلقة بالمدارس، بل امتدت إلى تساؤلات أوسع بشأن الإنفاق العام والعدالة الاجتماعية وقدرة الأسر على مواجهة ارتفاع الأسعار.
إصابات تفتح ملف تعامل الشرطة
وفي موازاة أعمال العنف، تجدد الجدل بشأن استخدام الشرطة الفرنسية أسلحة ومعدات مكافحة الشغب. وأعلنت السلطات فتح تحقيق في إصابة متظاهر شاب بمدينة سان إتيان فقد إحدى يديه خلال المواجهات، فيما لم تؤكد وزارة الداخلية أن الإصابة نتجت عن قنبلة صوتية أطلقتها الشرطة، كما ذكرت تقارير إعلامية محلية.
وتأتي الواقعة بعد انتقادات سابقة لطريقة تعامل قوات الأمن مع الاحتجاجات الطلابية، وسط مطالبات بالتحقيق في الإصابات التي لحقت بمتظاهرين، بينهم قاصرون، وفي المقابل، تقول السلطات إن قوات الأمن تواجه مجموعات تستغل المسيرات للاعتداء على الشرطة والممتلكات العامة والخاصة.
France is facing a wave of widespread unrest following protests that took place in several cities on Saturday, triggered by rising living costs, declining public services, and deteriorating school conditions, with the number of arrests exceeding 1,200, according to a tally announced by Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu, amid clashes, fires, and looting that targeted public facilities and commercial shops.
The capital, Paris, and cities like Lyon, Marseille, Limoges, and others witnessed clashes between protesters and the police, who used tear gas and water cannons to disperse masked groups that threw projectiles and fireworks at security forces, while vehicles, buildings, and shops were set on fire. Authorities reported that around 150 police officers were injured during the unrest.
In the city of Limoges, in central France, a large fire broke out in the town hall building, and a local official reported that extensive damage occurred to large parts of the historic building, while Marseille experienced a temporary storming of the town hall, and the tourism office in Lyon was set on fire. Additionally, acts of vandalism and looting were recorded in Paris and other cities, expanding the crisis from social protests to security disturbances affecting public institutions and private properties.
Hundreds of Thousands in the Streets
According to French Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez, about 550,000 people participated in 110 marches across the country, while the General Confederation of Labor, one of the prominent French trade unions, estimated the number of participants at around 800,000. Reports confirmed that the majority of protesters participated in peaceful marches before some gatherings turned into clashes and violent acts carried out by limited groups.
President Emmanuel Macron stated that those responsible for acts of vandalism and attacks on public and commercial facilities would face prosecution and punishment, emphasizing his rejection of the use of violence to prevent citizens from peacefully expressing their demands.
For his part, Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu accused groups from the far left and vandals of exploiting the protests to carry out acts of violence, stressing that the government would not succumb to intimidation or allow political agendas to be imposed by force. In contrast, the government has not announced its intention to impose a state of emergency, despite the widening unrest and the extent of the recorded damage.
From School Crisis to Broader Social Anger
The current wave of protests is linked to student movements that began in mid-September, triggered by a shortage of teachers, deteriorating school infrastructure, and the length of the school day, before the demands expanded to include rising living costs, wages, pensions, and declining quality of public services.
Labor unions and groups of parents and teachers joined the movements, while some participants revived the symbolism of the "Yellow Vests" movement that emerged in 2018 in protest against economic burdens and social inequality. During the demonstrations, slogans emerged criticizing the rising fuel prices, living costs, and policies that protesters believe burden lower-income groups.
These developments reflect a widening circle of discontent with living conditions, as the movements are no longer limited to student demands related to schools but have extended to broader questions about public spending, social justice, and families' ability to cope with rising prices.
Injuries Raise Questions About Police Conduct
Alongside the violence, the debate over the use of riot control weapons and equipment by the French police has reignited. Authorities announced an investigation into the injury of a young protester in the city of Saint-Étienne, who lost one of his hands during the clashes, while the Interior Ministry did not confirm that the injury resulted from a sound bomb fired by the police, as reported by local media.
This incident follows previous criticisms of the security forces' handling of student protests, amid calls for an investigation into the injuries sustained by protesters, including minors. In contrast, authorities say that security forces are facing groups that exploit the marches to attack the police and public and private property.