تواجه فرنسا موجة اضطرابات واسعة بعد احتجاجات شهدتها مدن عدة، (السبت)، على خلفية ارتفاع تكاليف المعيشة وتراجع الخدمات العامة وتدهور أوضاع المدارس، فيما تجاوز عدد الموقوفين 1200 شخص، وفق حصيلة أعلنها رئيس الوزراء سيباستيان لوكورنو، وسط مواجهات وحرائق وأعمال نهب طالت منشآت عامة ومحلات تجارية.

وشهدت العاصمة باريس ومدن ليون ومرسيليا وليموج وغيرها صدامات بين متظاهرين والشرطة، التي استخدمت الغاز المسيل للدموع وخراطيم المياه لتفريق مجموعات ملثمة ألقت مقذوفات وألعاباً نارية على عناصر الأمن، بينما أُضرمت النيران في مركبات ومبانٍ ومحلات تجارية. وأفادت السلطات بإصابة نحو 150 من أفراد الشرطة خلال الاضطرابات.
السترات الصفراء تعود إلى المشهد.. احتجاجات فرنسا تتسع تحت ضغط الغلاء

وفي مدينة ليموج، وسط فرنسا، اندلع حريق كبير في مبنى البلدية، وأفاد مسؤول محلي بأن الأضرار لحقت بأجزاء واسعة من المبنى التاريخي، فيما شهدت مرسيليا اقتحاماً مؤقتاً لمبنى البلدية، وتعرض مكتب السياحة في ليون للحريق، كما سُجلت أعمال تخريب ونهب في باريس ومدن أخرى، ما وسّع نطاق الأزمة من احتجاجات اجتماعية إلى اضطرابات أمنية طالت مؤسسات عامة وممتلكات خاصة.
السترات الصفراء تعود إلى المشهد.. احتجاجات فرنسا تتسع تحت ضغط الغلاء

مئات الآلاف في الشوارع

وبحسب وزير الداخلية الفرنسي لوران نونيز، شارك نحو 550 ألف شخص في 110 مسيرات على مستوى البلاد، بينما قدّر الاتحاد العام للعمل، أحد أبرز الاتحادات النقابية الفرنسية، عدد المشاركين بنحو 800 ألف، حيث أكدت التقارير أن غالبية المتظاهرين شاركوا في مسيرات سلمية، قبل أن تتحول بعض التجمعات إلى مواجهات وأعمال عنف نفذتها مجموعات محدودة.
السترات الصفراء تعود إلى المشهد.. احتجاجات فرنسا تتسع تحت ضغط الغلاء

وقال الرئيس إيمانويل ماكرون إن مرتكبي أعمال التخريب والاعتداء على المنشآت العامة والتجارية سيواجهون الملاحقة والعقاب، مؤكداً رفضه استخدام العنف لمنع المواطنين من التعبير السلمي عن مطالبهم.

من جانبه، اتهم رئيس الوزراء سيباستيان لوكورنو مجموعات من اليسار المتطرف ومخربين باستغلال الاحتجاجات لتنفيذ أعمال عنف، مشدداً على أن الحكومة لن ترضخ للترهيب أو تسمح بفرض أجندات سياسية بالقوة، وفي المقابل، لم تعلن الحكومة نيتها فرض حالة الطوارئ، رغم اتساع الاضطرابات وحجم الأضرار المسجلة.
السترات الصفراء تعود إلى المشهد.. احتجاجات فرنسا تتسع تحت ضغط الغلاء

من أزمة المدارس إلى غضب اجتماعي أوسع

ولا تنفصل موجة الاحتجاجات الحالية عن تحركات طلابية بدأت في منتصف سبتمبر الماضي، على خلفية نقص المدرسين وتدهور البنية التحتية للمدارس وطول اليوم الدراسي، قبل أن تتسع المطالب لتشمل غلاء المعيشة والأجور والمعاشات وتراجع جودة الخدمات العامة.

وانضمت نقابات عمالية ومجموعات من أولياء الأمور والمعلمين إلى التحركات، فيما استعاد بعض المشاركين رمزية حركة «السترات الصفراء» التي برزت عام 2018 احتجاجاً على الأعباء الاقتصادية والتفاوت الاجتماعي. وظهرت خلال المظاهرات شعارات تنتقد ارتفاع أسعار الوقود وتكاليف الحياة والسياسات التي يرى المحتجون أنها تثقل كاهل الفئات الأقل دخلاً.

وتعكس هذه التطورات اتساع دائرة الاستياء من الأوضاع المعيشية، إذ لم تعد التحركات مقتصرة على مطالب الطلاب المتعلقة بالمدارس، بل امتدت إلى تساؤلات أوسع بشأن الإنفاق العام والعدالة الاجتماعية وقدرة الأسر على مواجهة ارتفاع الأسعار.

إصابات تفتح ملف تعامل الشرطة

وفي موازاة أعمال العنف، تجدد الجدل بشأن استخدام الشرطة الفرنسية أسلحة ومعدات مكافحة الشغب. وأعلنت السلطات فتح تحقيق في إصابة متظاهر شاب بمدينة سان إتيان فقد إحدى يديه خلال المواجهات، فيما لم تؤكد وزارة الداخلية أن الإصابة نتجت عن قنبلة صوتية أطلقتها الشرطة، كما ذكرت تقارير إعلامية محلية.

وتأتي الواقعة بعد انتقادات سابقة لطريقة تعامل قوات الأمن مع الاحتجاجات الطلابية، وسط مطالبات بالتحقيق في الإصابات التي لحقت بمتظاهرين، بينهم قاصرون، وفي المقابل، تقول السلطات إن قوات الأمن تواجه مجموعات تستغل المسيرات للاعتداء على الشرطة والممتلكات العامة والخاصة.