كعادتها، المليشيا الحوثية الإرهابية تطلق صواريخها من وسط القرى، ودائماً ما تعود تلك الصواريخ على مساكن المدنيين كما حدث في سعوان قبل أيام وفي مديرية نهم شرق صنعاء أمس (الجمعة).
وفضح المتحدث باسم الجيش اليمني العقيد الركن ماجد النزلي اليوم (السبت) إقدام المليشيا على استهداف منزل بصاروخ باليستي مساء أمس (الجمعة)، موضحاً أن الصاروخ سقط في منطقة مسورة بقرية عيال محمد في نهم واستهدف منزلاً يعود لمبخوت أحمد محمد القشعة.
وأشار متحدث الجيش أن الصاروخ تسبب في مقتل ثلاثة وجرح خمسة، بينهم نساء وأطفال.
وكان متحدث الجيش اليمني قال مساء أمس إنه تم رصد فشل في إطلاق عدد من الصواريخ الباليستية التابعة لمليشيا الحوثي الإرهابية، وانحرافها وسقوط بعضها في مناطق مأهولة بالسكان.
وحذر النزلي من خطورة إطلاق هذه الصواريخ من وسط منازل المدنيين واستمرار استخدام هذه الصواريخ لتهديد مضيق باب المندب والممرات البحرية الدولية وأمن الملاحة والتجارة العالمية.
ولفت إلى أن صاروخاً فشلت المليشيا الحوثية في إطلاقه من منطقة عيال صياد بمديرية نهم سقط على منزل محمد أحمد القشعة أثناء اجتماع أسرته؛ ما أسفر عن سقوط قتلى وجرحى.
وتكررت هذه المآسي بشكل لافت، وكان آخرها قبل أسبوع سقوط صاروخ حوثي على منزل سكني في مديرية شعوب شرق صنعاء، مما أدى إلى تدمير جزء من غرفة في المبنى السكني وإصابة طفلة.
وقالت مصادر قبلية لـ«عكاظ» إن المليشيا الحوثية فور سقوط الصاروخ على منزل القشعة في مديرية نهم أغلق الحوثيون المنطقة بالكامل ومنعوا المدنيين من الوصول، وتم رفع أجزاء الصاروخ ثم جلب وسائل إعلامهم لتصوير موقع السقوط، موضحة أن الصاروخ تسبب في حفرة كبيرة داخل المنزل.
As usual, the terrorist Houthi militia launches its missiles from within the villages, and those missiles always return to civilian homes, as happened in Sawan a few days ago and in the Naham district east of Sana'a yesterday (Friday).
The spokesperson for the Yemeni army, Colonel Majid Al-Nazli, revealed today (Saturday) that the militia targeted a house with a ballistic missile last night (Friday), explaining that the missile fell in the Maswarah area of the Al-‘Ayali Muhammad village in Naham and targeted a house belonging to Makhbout Ahmed Muhammad Al-Qash'ah.
The army spokesperson indicated that the missile resulted in the deaths of three and injured five, including women and children.
He had stated yesterday evening that a failure was observed in the launch of several ballistic missiles belonging to the terrorist Houthi militia, with some veering off course and falling in populated areas.
Al-Nazli warned of the danger of launching these missiles from within civilian homes and the continued use of these missiles to threaten the Bab al-Mandab Strait, international maritime passages, and the security of navigation and global trade.
He noted that a missile that the Houthi militia failed to launch from the Al-‘Ayali Sayyid area in Naham fell on the house of Muhammad Ahmed Al-Qash'ah during a family gathering, resulting in casualties and injuries.
These tragedies have been recurring alarmingly, with the latest being a week ago when a Houthi missile struck a residential home in the Shu'ub district east of Sana'a, leading to the destruction of part of a room in the residential building and injuring a girl.
Tribal sources told "Okaz" that as soon as the missile fell on Al-Qash'ah's house in Naham, the Houthis completely closed off the area and prevented civilians from accessing it, and parts of the missile were removed before bringing in their media to photograph the crash site, clarifying that the missile caused a large crater inside the house.