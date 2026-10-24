كعادتها، المليشيا الحوثية الإرهابية تطلق صواريخها من وسط القرى، ودائماً ما تعود تلك الصواريخ على مساكن المدنيين كما حدث في سعوان قبل أيام وفي مديرية نهم شرق صنعاء أمس (الجمعة).


وفضح المتحدث باسم الجيش اليمني العقيد الركن ماجد النزلي اليوم (السبت) إقدام المليشيا على استهداف منزل بصاروخ باليستي مساء أمس (الجمعة)، موضحاً أن الصاروخ سقط في منطقة مسورة بقرية عيال محمد في نهم واستهدف منزلاً يعود لمبخوت أحمد محمد القشعة.


وأشار متحدث الجيش أن الصاروخ تسبب في مقتل ثلاثة وجرح خمسة، بينهم نساء وأطفال.


وكان متحدث الجيش اليمني قال مساء أمس إنه تم رصد فشل في إطلاق عدد من الصواريخ الباليستية التابعة لمليشيا الحوثي الإرهابية، وانحرافها وسقوط بعضها في مناطق مأهولة بالسكان.


وحذر النزلي من خطورة إطلاق هذه الصواريخ من وسط منازل المدنيين واستمرار استخدام هذه الصواريخ لتهديد مضيق باب المندب والممرات البحرية الدولية وأمن الملاحة والتجارة العالمية.


ولفت إلى أن صاروخاً فشلت المليشيا الحوثية في إطلاقه من منطقة عيال صياد بمديرية نهم سقط على منزل محمد أحمد القشعة أثناء اجتماع أسرته؛ ما أسفر عن سقوط قتلى وجرحى.


وتكررت هذه المآسي بشكل لافت، وكان آخرها قبل أسبوع سقوط صاروخ حوثي على منزل سكني في مديرية شعوب شرق صنعاء، مما أدى إلى تدمير جزء من غرفة في المبنى السكني وإصابة طفلة.


وقالت مصادر قبلية لـ«عكاظ» إن المليشيا الحوثية فور سقوط الصاروخ على منزل القشعة في مديرية نهم أغلق الحوثيون المنطقة بالكامل ومنعوا المدنيين من الوصول، وتم رفع أجزاء الصاروخ ثم جلب وسائل إعلامهم لتصوير موقع السقوط، موضحة أن الصاروخ تسبب في حفرة كبيرة داخل المنزل.