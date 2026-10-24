As usual, the terrorist Houthi militia launches its missiles from within the villages, and those missiles always return to civilian homes, as happened in Sawan a few days ago and in the Naham district east of Sana'a yesterday (Friday).



The spokesperson for the Yemeni army, Colonel Majid Al-Nazli, revealed today (Saturday) that the militia targeted a house with a ballistic missile last night (Friday), explaining that the missile fell in the Maswarah area of the Al-‘Ayali Muhammad village in Naham and targeted a house belonging to Makhbout Ahmed Muhammad Al-Qash'ah.



The army spokesperson indicated that the missile resulted in the deaths of three and injured five, including women and children.



He had stated yesterday evening that a failure was observed in the launch of several ballistic missiles belonging to the terrorist Houthi militia, with some veering off course and falling in populated areas.



Al-Nazli warned of the danger of launching these missiles from within civilian homes and the continued use of these missiles to threaten the Bab al-Mandab Strait, international maritime passages, and the security of navigation and global trade.



He noted that a missile that the Houthi militia failed to launch from the Al-‘Ayali Sayyid area in Naham fell on the house of Muhammad Ahmed Al-Qash'ah during a family gathering, resulting in casualties and injuries.



These tragedies have been recurring alarmingly, with the latest being a week ago when a Houthi missile struck a residential home in the Shu'ub district east of Sana'a, leading to the destruction of part of a room in the residential building and injuring a girl.



Tribal sources told "Okaz" that as soon as the missile fell on Al-Qash'ah's house in Naham, the Houthis completely closed off the area and prevented civilians from accessing it, and parts of the missile were removed before bringing in their media to photograph the crash site, clarifying that the missile caused a large crater inside the house.